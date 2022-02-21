Best RV furniture

Putting RV-specific furniture in your rig is a great way to save space and weight. Pieces like sofas and chairs are made with smaller footprints and the same functionality as household versions.

Which RV furniture is best?

After a long day on the road, the last thing you want to do is stay perched in the driver’s seat. Depending on the size of your rig, you may find that space is at a premium, and you need to choose your furniture carefully. If you’ve got a larger option, like a class A, you may just want to furnish for maximum comfort. Whatever your situation, if you pick only one piece of furniture, it should be a recliner, like the RecPro 28” RV Euro Chair Recliner, so you can relax in a chair that isn’t a car seat.

What to know before you buy RV furniture

Choose which furniture is essential

Not everyone has a massive class A motorhome to fill with pieces of furniture. If that accurately describes your situation, you may have more leeway than most. If you’re in a smaller rig, you may not have the luxury of a complete living room set. Decide what furniture is most essential and work from there. Sure, a double recliner is nice, but if you travel solo and work from the road, you may want to consider a reclining chair that doubles as your workstation and recliner. Before doing anything, it may be helpful to rank your furniture choices and needs.

Consider your weight capacity

This is another consideration that will loom larger for smaller RVs than larger ones, especially if you live on the road full-time. While a chair won’t affect your payload or gas mileage much, you have to know just how much weight you’re carrying. If you aren’t sure just how much weight you’re already hauling, start there. RV furniture is made to save weight, but you want to be sure you understand how much weight you have to spare.

Ease of cleaning

RV furniture can get more repeated use than home furniture. If you only have one or two pieces of furniture, wear and dirt show up more easily and quickly. Make sure your furniture’s fabric is easy to clean and stain-repellent. If you only want minimal cleaning tools, make sure you choose furniture that will work with them. Leather tends to be the go-to option whenever possible because it can be easily cleaned.

What to look for in quality RV furniture

Size

The quickest way to make your RV feel smaller than it already is? Taking up the walkway with full-size furniture. While you don’t have to have a child-sized chair, you want to be conscious of the footprint of your furniture. Wall-hugger furniture is your best bet because you need only a minimum amount of clearance from the wall to recline. If you aren’t looking for reclining furniture, consider how to use your limited space most effectively.

Durability

In the same vein as the ease of cleaning, your rig’s furniture can amass a lot of wear in a calendar year. While budget RV furniture is slowly improving in quality, there’s still no substitute over the long term for higher-end furniture. If you don’t mind replacing your furniture (or you don’t spend substantial time in your rig), you can get away with budget-friendly options.

Storage

In most rigs, storage is at a premium. Some options will have integrated storage to help maximize efficiency. If you don’t opt for storage-friendly furniture, you can still save yourself space by selecting options with a smaller footprint or tables that fold away when not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on RV furniture

What you can expect to pay really depends on what you want to buy. If you want a smaller chair, it can start at only $150, but if you’re looking for a couch, it can be well over $1,000.

RV furniture FAQ

Which pieces of RV furniture are essential?

A. This really depends on your preference, but a recliner of sorts probably offers the most functionality if you’re looking for just one piece of furniture. If your rig is smaller or short on counter space, you may want to consider a folding table as your first purchase.

Can I put household furniture in my RV?

A. You can, but it will take up space and usually lack functionality. If you’re really looking to cut costs, look into budget-friendly furniture meant for smaller apartments. These options tend to have integrated storage, which can be beneficial.

What’s the best RV furniture to buy?

Top RV furniture

RecPro Charles 28” RV Euro Chair Recliner

What you need to know: If you only put one piece of furniture in your RV, you’ll get the most overall functionality out of this chair.

What you’ll love: This chair functions equally well for work as it does relaxation. This chair reclines and spins freely, though you can also put it in a stationary position. If you want more than one, a two-pack can save you a bit of money.

What you should consider: There is only one color option available. Assembly isn’t too difficult, though it could be easier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV furniture for the money

Camco Bamboo Folding Table with Aluminum Legs

What you need to know: This small, convenient table comes in a carrying case and can be used indoors or outdoors.

What you’ll love: This table is lightweight and folds quite conveniently. Telescopic legs give you a 7.5-inch adjustability range, and at around 25 inches by 20 inches, you have a sizable space to work with.

What you should consider: This table only goes to 25 inches, so it isn’t convenient for use while standing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RecPro Charles Collection 58” Double Recliner

What you need to know: If you want to seat two comfortably without a large footprint, RecPro makes your best option.

What you’ll love: This is a wall-hugger recliner, so you won’t need much clearance from the wall. This theater-style double recliner comes in three color options, and the faux leather is easy to clean and quite comfortable.

What you should consider: There is no console or cup holder option, which is disappointing for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

