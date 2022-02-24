Which RV recliners are best?

Just because your home is on wheels doesn’t mean you need to give up creature comforts. Whether you’ve had a long day of driving, exploring, or both, having a comfortable place to sit at the end of the day is crucial. If you want an RV recliner that doesn’t take up space but still keeps you nice and comfortable, try the RecPro Charles Collection 67-Inch Double Recliner RV Sofa.

What to know before you buy RV recliners

Size

RV-specific recliners save more space than a home recliner. Wall-hugger options give you the comforts of a recliner close to the wall, keeping your walkways open. An RV-specific recliner offers a soft place to sit without making an already small area feel more cramped.

Ease of cleaning

While it’s easy to clean a small space, it’s also easy to make a mess in one. This is especially true if you’re an RVer traveling with small children or pets. Choose a recliner with easy-to-clean material that won’t show stains or premature wear.

Weight

You don’t want an RV recliner just for the space-saving benefits. You also should take weight into account. While just how much of a concern weight is depends on the size and type of your RV, err on the side of something lighter, especially in smaller rigs.

What to look for in quality RV recliners

Width

While you’re likely concerned with a recliner jutting into your walkway, you also want to be aware of how much horizontal space it takes up. Couples or travelers who like to sprawl and relax after a long day may appreciate wider, couch-style offerings.

Durability

Your RV recliner likely will get its fair share of use. If you choose something cheaper, you save money in the short run, but it will probably show wear more quickly (especially if it’s made of leather), and will break down faster. If you’re okay with replacing your recliner every few years, durability may not be a big concern. If you want something for the long term, pick a higher-priced chair, built to last.

Ease of setup

If you don’t put together furniture often, it can be vexing. Unless you’re willing to pay a professional to set up your recliner, you’re better off getting something that’s easy to assemble (or allocating a few hours to do it). Also, make sure it comes in small enough boxes to fit through your RV door — something that can easily be overlooked.

How much you can expect to spend on RV recliners

The main variance in price is whether you choose a chair or couch recliner, with couches being pricier. You can spend anywhere from $100 to well over $1,000, but a good recliner will likely be at least $600.

RV recliners FAQ

Can I put a regular recliner in my RV?

A. You can, but it’ll take up more space. If you’re using a small recliner in a large rig, you can get away with it. However, it’s unlikely that a regular recliner is going to save you a substantial enough amount of money to justify its footprint.

What’s the best material for an RV recliner?

A. While this will depend on what you find comfortable, many RVers prefer leather for comfort and ease of cleaning. Cheaper leather may crack and show wear in ways cheaper fabrics may not, though, so how much you’re willing to pay may determine the best material for you.

What are the best RV recliners to buy?

Top RV recliner

RecPro Charles Collection 67-Inch Double Recliner RV Sofa

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a long-term investment for two, this can’t be beat.

What you’ll love: Two people can recline comfortably without feeling cramped thanks to a center console and storage area. This wall-hugger recliner only needs to be 3 inches from the wall to recline.

What you should consider: This is one of the priciest RV recliners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV recliner for money

Flash Furniture Contemporary Recliner With Ottoman

What you need to know: This recliner-style chair swivels, leans and comes with a matching ottoman.

What you’ll love: With plush LeatherSoft stuffing, you’ll sink into this chair after a long day. You can swivel around and adjust the recline. Bring over the matching ottoman and put your feet up for even more comfort.

What you should consider: There is no attached footrest, though the separate ottoman serves that purpose. You’ll need to find room for the ottoman.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RecPro Nash 28-Inch RV Euro Chair Recliner

What you need to know: This recliner takes a more utilitarian approach with an office-like look and reclined profile.

What you’ll love: With the general look of an office chair but the comfort of a recliner, this is a perfect chair for work and relaxation. Plenty of padding, an attached footrest, and a full 60 inches of reclining when fully extended make this small chair feel great.

What you should consider: It is one of the smaller recliners, but because it reclines more than any other, it will require more space to be fully extended.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

