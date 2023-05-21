Which sundresses are on sale?

If you’re enjoying warmer, sunnier spring weather, you’re probably counting down the days until summer arrives so you can enjoy even more sunshine. And if you’re already thinking about upgrading your summer wardrobe, make sure to add a few sundresses to your cart while they’re on sale this week.

Retailers are keenly aware that this summer will see more tourism, gatherings and outings than in the past two years, which is why they’ve begun slashing prices on sundresses. So whether you’re looking for a sweet floral print or a spaghetti-strap style that doubles as a cover-up, you’ll find just what you’re looking for among this week’s sales.

What you need to know about sundresses

What is a sundress?

A sundress is a casual summer dress made with lightweight materials, including cotton, rayon or polyester blends. They’re sleeveless styles with wide necklines, and they usually have flowy or full skirts. Skirt length varies considerably among styles, as hemlines can be cut anywhere between the mid-thigh and ankle.

Sundress prints and colors

Sundresses often have busy floral prints, and they’re not the only patterns or designs you’ll see in these styles. Many sundresses have polka dots, gingham, animal prints or stripes. And if you’re wondering which colors are most popular for sundresses — anything goes. Some styles embrace pastel palettes, while others embrace vibrant yellows, oranges or reds.

How to pull off a sundress this season

Sundresses are quintessential summer fashions, and you’ll need a handful of accessories to pull off the look this season — some of which you might have already.

Jewelry: Simple, lightweight jewelry pairs well with sundresses, including thin necklaces and hoops. If you’re going for a bolder look, statement necklaces and earrings coordinate well with a sundress’ accent colors.

How much you can expect to spend on sundresses

Basic cotton sundresses cost $50 and below, but they often have short lifespans. Well-made styles, often made with blended materials, hold up to regular wash and wear and run $60 to $150. Designer sundresses with fine construction usually cost $200 and above.

Top sundresses to get while they’re still on sale

Nina Leonard Shark-Bite Hem Midi Dress In Navy White Print

If you’re looking for a simple midi dress, this navy style has an understated design with tiny white anchors. The polyester blend is lightweight and comfortable, not to mention it’s easy to wash.

Sold by Kohl’s

Croft & Barrow Smocked Swing Midi Dress In Teal Floral Print

Smocked sundresses, such as this style, are flexible and flattering. The teal floral print echoes this season’s trending colors, and it’s easy to find colorful jewelry to match.

Sold by Kohl’s

Draper James RSVP Smocked Body Midi Dress

The tiered skirt on this midi style gives the sundress plenty of movement while you walk or dance. Because the dress is cotton, it becomes progressively softer with wash and wear.

Sold by Kohl’s

Qearal Boho Floral Summer Dress

If you’re looking for a shorter sundress, this boho-inspired style is a compelling option available in over a dozen vibrant designs. The relaxed fit also makes it a perfect beach or pool cover-up.

Sold by Amazon

Draper James RSVP Ruffle Neck Midi Dress

This green and white sundress is slightly structured and has ruffle straps, giving it a more formal appearance than others. It’s a popular choice for fancy summer gatherings.

Sold by Kohl’s

LC By Lauren Conrad Sleeveless Faux-Wrap Dress In Coral Fleurs

If you’re looking for a coral sundress, this modern style features a crisscross bodice and ruffle hem. It has an elastic waistband that gives you a figure-eight silhouette.

Sold by Kohl’s

Zesica Summer Boho Strapless Max

Popular for capsule summer wardrobes, this strapless maxi dress is suitable for just about every occasion, from date nights to day trips. The affordable style comes in over 20 prints.

Sold by Amazon

Draper James RSVP Bow Strap Midi in Lemon Gingham

It’s hard to beat a yellow sundress, especially this simple style in lemon gingham. It’s colorful and sunny, and it’s one of the most versatile colors for summer wardrobes.

Sold by Kohl’s

