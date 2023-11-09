Save on Le Creuset, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Vince Camuto at Nordstrom

Plenty of stores offer can’t-miss Black Friday savings, but as a luxury retailer, Nordstrom is usually at the top of many shopping lists. Whether you’re looking for a new sweater, running shoes, cookware or the perfect lipstick for holiday gift giving, the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals offer serious discounts on a wide range of high-end items.

But even though the major Black Friday sales don’t take effect until Nov. 24, it’s never too early to start shopping. We’ve tested and researched hundreds of products and gathered some of the best deals you can take advantage of right now at Nordstrom. Products from some of our favorite brands, like the Nike Sportswear Phoenix High-Waist Fleece Sweatpants, the Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Chef’s Oven and the Too Faced Too Femme Hart Core Lipstick, are included.

Clothing and shoe deals

Nordstrom carries clothing and shoes from most of the best-known brands and designers. Whether you’re looking for comfortable lounging clothes, a cozy sweater for the cold weather or a great pair of running shoes, you can find big-time savings.

52% OFF

These high-waisted joggers have a flattering loose fit through the hip and thigh but a slim cut in the leg, making them comfortable enough for lounging and stylish enough to run errands. The waistband has a drawstring tie that lets you customize the fit, while the taller cuffs at the bottom allow you to show off your sneakers. They also have side pockets for all your essentials.

55% OFF

Made of a blend of recycled and renewable fibers, this classic sweatshirt has a roomy fit, perfect for layering in colder weather. The soft fleece material insulates well, so you can stay warm on early morning runs. It has a convenient kangaroo pocket for your phone, wallet and other essentials, too.

35% OFF

Stay warm and look fabulous this fall and winter in this plush fleece coat. It has a full interior lining to help block the cold and hidden snap closures along the front for a seamless silhouette. It also features both interior and exterior pockets to secure your phone, keys and other personal items.

32% OFF

These unisex running shoes feature a ’70s-inspired design that looks great with everything from sweats to jeans. They also have stylish suede overlays that give them some bold, modern flair, as well as mesh elements to ensure they’re breathable. The heavily nubbed tread provides excellent traction, too.

Other clothing and shoe deals worth checking out

Home deals

From cookware to festive garlands, Nordstrom offers plenty of items to outfit your home this holiday season. Many of these deals make excellent gifts, too.

35% OFF

This versatile enameled cast-iron cookware is ideal for steaming, frying and braising, so it’s ideal for many of your favorite holiday dishes. It also had a domed lid that circulates steam inside to ensure your food is as flavorful and moist as possible. Its dishwasher-safe design makes cleanup super easy, too.

49% OFF

Get in a festive mood this holiday season with this beautiful pre-lit garland. It’s designed to resemble cypress leaves and features lightly frosted berry sprays for a natural, rustic look. It’s also battery-powered, so you can place it around any door or across any mantel without worrying if there’s an outlet nearby.

40% OFF

This wine preservation system allows you to get the most out of your favorite still wines by preserving them for weeks, months or even years. It enables you to pour your wine without removing the cork to maintain the flavor and aroma. The system’s needle is also purposely off-center, so it inserts into the cork in a different spot each time.

49% OFF

With a soft, abstract pattern in muted gray tones, this hand-knotted rug has a classic look that can complement most types of decor and color palettes. The rectangular shape makes it the perfect centerpiece for a room. Best of all, the bamboo silk material feels super soft underfoot.

Other home deals worth checking out

Beauty deals

Whether you’re searching for the right winter lip color or looking for the perfect stocking stuffers, Nordstrom has plenty of beauty deals worth checking out. From hair products to brow pencils, we’ve got you covered.

30% OFF

This sheer, glossy lipstick delivers bright color without drying out your lips, making it perfect for the cold weather ahead. It even features a moisturizing core with shea butter and acerola cherry extract to keep your lips as smooth and supple as possible. The adorable pink and gold packaging also looks great when you pull it out of your bag for touchups.

30% OFF

An exclusive to Nordstrom, this set contains everything you need to banish frizz from your hair. All the products are infused with Bumble and Bumble’s Signature Six-Oil Blend for maximum hydration. It includes a full-size UV-protectant hair oil, a full-size shampoo and a full-size conditioner that all leave your hair soft and silky but not weighed down.

16% OFF

When it comes to making the most of your brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills makes some of the best products on the market. This kit includes a full-size Brow Wiz, an ultraslim pencil for filling in the brows, and a mini Brow Genius Brow Serum, a dry wax formula that creates a hair-like texture and natural finish. You can choose from five shades.

16% OFF

Sun protection is still essential in fall and winter, and this two-piece set from Coola provides all you need to keep your face safe in the sun. It contains a full-size face mist with SPF 50 and a full-size sunscreen lotion with SPF 50. Both products offer broad-spectrum protection, so you don’t have to worry about ultraviolet A (UVA) or ultraviolet B (UVB) rays.

Other beauty deals worth checking out

When do Nordstrom Black Friday deals start?

While you can find some great sales right now, most Nordstrom Black Friday deals go live on Friday, Nov. 24. They’re available both in Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com.

If you prefer doing your Black Friday shopping from home while enjoying your Thanksgiving leftovers, there’s good news — Nordstrom offers free standard shipping and free returns with no minimums for all products purchased on their website.

Tips for getting the best prices at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday deals provide excellent discounts, but you can increase your savings if you shop a little smarter.

Join the Nordy Club: The Nordy Club is the Nordstrom rewards program that allows you to earn points for your purchases. These points add up to Nordstrom Notes, which can be used toward purchases in Nordstrom stores or online. The club is free to join, so it’s a good idea to sign up before Black Friday and earn points when shopping your favorite deals.

The Nordy Club is the Nordstrom rewards program that allows you to earn points for your purchases. These points add up to Nordstrom Notes, which can be used toward purchases in Nordstrom stores or online. The club is free to join, so it’s a good idea to sign up before Black Friday and earn points when shopping your favorite deals. Reach for your Nordstrom credit card: While Nordy Club members get a point for every dollar they spend, Nordstrom credit cardholders earn two to three for every dollar based on their card-member status. Just by paying for your Black Friday purchases with your Nordstrom credit card, you can increase your cash back for future purchases.

While Nordy Club members get a point for every dollar they spend, Nordstrom credit cardholders earn two to three for every dollar based on their card-member status. Just by paying for your Black Friday purchases with your Nordstrom credit card, you can increase your cash back for future purchases. Use the Nordstrom app: If you are a Nordy Club member, you typically have to reach 1,000 points to earn $10 or 2,000 points for $20 in Nordstrom Notes. However, if you sign up for the Nordstrom app, you can redeem notes faster. The app offers the option to exchange 500 points for $5, 1000 for $10 or 1,500 for $15 that you can use for Black Friday purchases.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, we test and research hundreds of products to ensure we can always identify the best and most exciting deals. We begin looking for early Black Friday deals, but we’re always checking the Nordstrom website for new sales and updating our lists with all the latest deals.

