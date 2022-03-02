Which rose gold Christmas trees are best?

In addition to being long-lasting and convenient, artificial Christmas trees come in unique colors that you can’t find in a farm or lot. Eye-catching without being garish, rose gold is a popular color for those wanting a distinctive tree, and there are many options to choose from.

When it comes to quality and affordability, the Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Rose Gold Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree is the best pick.

What to know before you buy a rose gold Christmas tree

Size

Size is perhaps the most important consideration when searching for an artificial Christmas tree. Those who have shopped for trees in person know trees that appear small in a farm or store can look massive in a home, so it’s essential to measure the width and height of your space before making a purchase. 6-foot tall trees are common and fit many living spaces, but 7.5-foot tall trees are also popular. For those with low ceilings, or for those desiring a minimalistic tree, there are shorter options as well.

Lighting

Artificial trees often come with built-in lights that require no extra setup. Pre-lit options are convenient, especially for those who find stringing up lights to be a hassle, and they save you from having to purchase separate lights.

Unlit trees, on the other hand, let you more easily customize your lighting setup by purchasing your own lights. They’re also slightly less expensive than their pre-lit counterparts. Additionally, unlit trees are beneficial if you value the tradition of setting up Christmas lights.

Material

The material of an artificial tree, especially in the branch tips, is critical to realism and attractiveness. There are two different materials used in branch tips: polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE). PVC is an affordable option with a thin, paper-like appearance. PE branches are molded and three-dimensional, which makes them more realistic than PVC branches, but the level of detail comes at a higher price. Artificial trees often have a mix of PVC and PE branch tips; the PE tips are more visible at the ends of the branches, while PVC tips fill the remainder of the branches. This combination makes for a lifelike tree that is still cost-effective. PE is less common in rose gold trees than traditional green trees.

What to look for in a quality rose gold Christmas tree

Realism

An artificial tree can be lifelike and well-built regardless of color; the best recipe for a realistic artificial tree is a high number of branch tips and a mixture of PE and PVC material. Still, for those on the market for rose gold Christmas trees, realism may not be a top priority. This is why many rose gold trees use only PVC.

Ease of setup

Many find setting up an artificial tree to be easier than hauling in a real tree, but assembly can still be a pain. Luckily, many modern artificial trees have streamlined setups thanks to a limited number of parts. There are also trees that come pre-fluffed so that you don’t have to shape the branches yourself.

Hinged or hooked branches

There are two kinds of artificial tree branches: hooked and hinged. Hooked branches have to be manually connected to the tree by the owner, whereas hinged branches are already attached. Hinged trees typically include just a few convenient assembly pieces, but they are also usually more expensive.

Warranty

Many choose to have an artificial tree because they are reliable and long-lasting, so it’s always good to have a backup plan in case there’s any damage to the tree. While rose gold Christmas trees can have outstanding durability, a warranty ensures that you won’t have to prematurely shop for a replacement. Many trees come with a warranty free of charge, but others require an extra payment. A five-year warranty for the tree itself is common, but the lights will often have a separate, shorter warranty period.

Number of branch tips

A tree with many tips will have an attractive, robust appearance. A high number of tips helps hide the artificial branches themselves, adding to the realism and fullness of the tree. The desirable number of tips depends on the size of the tree, but most high-quality trees over 6 feet tall will have at least 1,000 tips.

How much you can expect to spend on a rose gold Christmas tree

Currently, rose gold Christmas trees fall in the $100-1,000 price range. There are nice options across the price spectrum, but high-quality trees that are at least 6 feet tall will typically be $200 or more.

Rose gold Christmas tree FAQ

What’s the difference between rose gold and champagne gold?

A. When searching for a rose gold tree, you’re sure to come across various champagne gold trees as well. The difference between the two is subtle yet distinct: rose gold is infused with orange or pink tones to create a vibrant gold hue, whereas champagne gold has a rich cream coloring that is slightly more subdued. There isn’t necessarily a quality or price difference between trees with either hue, so it comes down to personal preference.

Do artificial trees shed?

A. For the most part, the answer is no. While branch tips can occasionally fall from artificial trees, a well-made tree will experience a very minimal amount of shedding. Some trees are advertised as being especially “needle-shed resistant.”

What are the best rose gold Christmas trees to buy?

Top rose gold Christmas tree

6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Rose Gold Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This well-built, affordable tree is a great fit for most living spaces.

What you’ll love: At 6.5 feet tall, this tree is reasonably sized and easy to assemble thanks to hinged branches. It is pre-lit, with 400 clear incandescent lights that create a warm glow, and there are only three assembly parts. With 1,003 branch tips, it looks full and attractive.

What you should consider: The branch tips are 100% PVC, meaning it’s not particularly lifelike, especially up close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rose gold Christmas tree for the money

5 Foot Pre-Lit Rose Gold Oregon Fir Tinsel Tree

What you need to know: This smaller tree is well-priced and attractive.

What you’ll love: 507 branch tips add a fullness to the small frame. With only three assembly pieces and 250 built-in lights, it is easy to set up. The lights create a warm, organic glow.

What you should consider: It runs the risk of looking overly small in some living spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Rose Gold Metallic Tree

What you need to know: This tall, robust tree looks gorgeous in larger living spaces.

What you’ll love: The 1,266 branch tips give the tree a full appearance, and the metallic branch tips are nicer than most PVC options. It’s exceptionally well-lit, with 1,250 built-in LED lights. There are only three assembly pieces, and the branches are pre-fluffed for convenience.

What you should consider: It is on the higher end of the price spectrum, especially for options that use only PVC branch tips.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

