Looking to score huge savings on electronics, tech and appliances? You’ve come to the right place as we’ve rounded up the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals so you can get an early jump on the best products. We’ve scoured Walmart’s webpage to deliver the hottest deals on earbuds, smartwatches, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27, but many fantastic items are already discounted, so we invite you to check out our guide and see what’s on sale now. Plus, we update this page regularly to have the latest news on discounts and deals, so keep checking in with us to stay on top of the best deals.

Last updated on Nov. 21, 2023, at 2:51 p.m. PT.

Electronics deals

Cyber Monday is all about tech and electronics deals, so we’ve done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best early Walmart Cyber Monday deals. Below, you’ll find great discounts on various products, including some of the most popular electronics, such as Apple earbuds, smartwatches and TVs.

65% OFF

The Apple Watch 1st Generation is the predecessor to the newer 2nd Generation, but we still recommend it as a top smartwatch as the differences between the two models are minimal. This smartwatch has accurate health- and fitness-tracking sensors, Apple Pay, Bluetooth calling and text messaging, and it lets you store downloaded Spotify songs for offline listening.

20% OFF

The Apple AirPods Pro combine a stylish look, superb sound and excellent functionality to deliver a premium set of earbuds. The sophisticated M2 chip provides a stable Bluetooth connection for lag-free listening and hands-free access to Siri. They also feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode and Spatial Audio for an immersive experience.

15% OFF

If you want the best home cinematic or sports-watching experience, a big-screen TV is a must, making this 75-inch TV an excellent buy for Cyber Monday. PurColor reproduces a broad spectrum of colors, and Motion Xcelerator speeds up the frame rate for smooth-looking visuals. Plus, the Samsung Smart Hub makes it easy to search for titles and lets you customize the home screen with your favorite apps.

43% OFF

This monitor from LG lets you maximize your productivity without the need for two screens. At 34-inches, it offers a luxurious amount of workspace across its gently curved panel so you can view video calls, spreadsheets and websites simultaneously. With a resolution of 3440 by 1440, no detail will be missed.

73% OFF

With its HD resolution, bright LED lamp and included 100-inch screen, this wifi and Bluetooth-enabled projector has everything you need to turn movie night into an event. With an image that can be projected at up to 300 inches, it’s great for neighborhood or backyard screenings. Thanks to its Android and iOS wireless screen sharing compatibility, it can also be used for presentations at work or school.

40% OFF

Gamers know that precision control can make the difference between leveling up or shutting down. This gaming mouse from Logitech delivers, thanks to its cutting edge sensor, a battery that allows for up to 60 hours of use before needing a charge and 11 programmable buttons put you in charge of how you map your keys. It features RGB LED lighting and includes six adjustable weights so you can optimize its heft and feel to your liking for maximum comfort and accuracy.

Home appliances deals

Cleaning your home and making your way around the kitchen can be more manageable with the right tools, and on Cyber Monday, you can save big on appliances. Walmart has already cut prices on vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances and other must-have home appliances.

22% OFF

This upright carpet cleaner makes cleaning your home’s carpet and hard floor surfaces a breeze. It has a simple operation where you push forward to wash and pull back to dry, and the 8-foot extension hose and upholstery tool combined with the low-profile nozzle makes cleaning hard-to-reach nooks and crannies more manageable.

35% OFF

Those looking for a versatile mixer will be impressed with this 4.5-quart stand mixer. It’s built to handle mixing up to eight dozen cookies in one batch, and the bowl has 59 touchpoints for superior mixing results. The tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, and there are 10 attachments for different foods, including pasta, ice cream and ground beef.

42% OFF

With its powerful suction and quick-release rechargeable battery, this portable vacuum is great for quick cleanups around the house. It comes with a charging stand for compact storage and features variable power levels to accommodate different messes and surfaces. Its adjustable wand can be detached and you can even use it as a hand vacuum for cleaning vehicle interiors and other tight spaces.

27% OFF

Dyson’s penchant for innovative home products is in full form with this air purifier that uses an advanced filtration system to remove airborne particles and odors from indoor spaces. Its heater function and oscillation option let you also use it to warm up cold rooms while you improve the quality of the air you breathe. You can adjust its settings via an app on your device, voice control or its included remote.

33% OFF

This slow cooker features Triple Fusion Heat for side, bottom and steam heating options that allow you to sear meat or saute vegetables without ever having to turn on the stovetop. A convenient display shows you cooking time, temperature and your current settings. It also includes a multi-function utensil that you can keep handy on its built-in utensil rest.

60% OFF

Take a break from the chores and let technology do the work with this robot vacuum that includes a self-empty station. From carpets and rugs to hardwood floors, this vacuum’s powerful suction makes quick work of dust, pet food and other debris. It intelligently maps your rooms, halls and furniture to develop efficient cleaning patterns and its schedule can be customized to only clean certain areas when you desire.

Toy deals

To beat the holiday rush, you’ll want to get ahead of the curve with toy shopping. Cyber Monday is an excellent time to shop for toy gifts, and we’re already seeing sizeable price cuts on everything from dirt bikes and Squishmallows to dollhouses and Lego sets.

29% OFF

With a cat-inspired shape and design, this dollhouse looks just like the one from the TV show and has plenty of features for kids to explore. It’s a four-floor dollhouse with seven rooms, an elevator that travels to each floor, and several furniture and decor accessories, including a slide and couch. Plus, it plays sounds, music and phrases.

45% OFF

Little ones can hit the road with this ride-on truck by driving themselves or being driven by a parent via its included remote control. This realistic-looking vehcile features an adjustable seatbelt, a horn, lights, a suspension system for a smooth ride and even the option to connect an MP3 player for music. Easy to assemble and available in black, pink, red or white, the truck comes with stickers for personalized customization.

48% OFF

Whether in the backyard or the playroom, this giant 4-to-Score game set will keep kids and adults entertained. In spite of its size, the set is light enough to lift when needed and its high quality materials wipe down quickly to keep things tidy. The game’s 42 rings slip conveniently onto the board’s sides and the entire set snaps together or comes apart for storage, cleaning or moving.

60% OFF

Celebrating 90 years of creative play, this Lego set includes 1,100 pieces in a rainbow of colors. The kit features instructions on how to build mini versions of iconic toys from the brand’s history, from pirate ships and creatures to an ancient castle. With enough blocks to build for days, this set is a great way to start with the classic toy or to supplement a growing collection

When do Walmart Cyber Monday deals start?

Walmart Cyber Monday deals have already begun, as you can shop now for plenty of excellent deals on electronics, tech, toys and appliances. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27 this year, but you don’t have to wait until then since there’ll be significant discounts on many high-end products every day up to the day of the sale. For the best deals, we recommend shopping the entire week before Cyber Monday.

Do you really get better prices on Walmart Cyber Monday deals?

Walmart is one of the top retailers to shop at during Cyber Monday sales as they offer significant discounts on many products. We recommend you shop for tech, electronics and appliances deals on Cyber Monday since Walmart has had discounts on items such as TVs, slow cookers, air fryers, and headphones in past years. Also, Walmart has a large selection of toys, so it’s a good idea to start holiday shopping for the little ones.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews has reviewed and tested hundreds of products, including several electronics and tech products on which Walmart is offering Cyber Monday discounts. We only recommend the best products that are popular among shoppers and have proven to excel in performance, build quality, design and other key factors. As Cyber Monday approaches, we’ll update this page to reflect the latest deals, so be sure to check back with us to get updates on newly discounted products.

