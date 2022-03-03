Which Woody costume for adults is best?

If you’ve been practicing your best, “You’re my favorite deputy!” all year, but you haven’t picked up a Woody costume yet, now is the perfect time to do it. The best Woody costume for adults should include a hat, vest, handkerchief, sheriff’s star, shirt, pants, and belt. If you want to make it even better, you can add some authentic boots. A top pick is the Woody Sheriff Costume by Cosfunmax.

What to know before you buy a Woody costume for adults

Basics

Manufacturers have developed creative ways to adorn you in the many separate pieces required for a complete Woody costume. You will often see his pants, shirt, belt, and vest printed on a single jumpsuit. Ensembles like that also often include a sheriff’s star, boot covers, a handkerchief, and a hat. The key benefit to this type of outfit is that it’s more affordable.

Alternatively, you can invest a little more and get a Woody costume that comes with separate pieces.

Accessories

If you want to have the best adult Woody costume, you will need some boots, and not just any boots, but Woody’s cowboy boots. When they arrive, the first thing you need to do is write Andy’s name on the sole of the right one and make sure to pen the “N” backward as little Andy did in the film.

Consider adding Woody’s furry friend, Slinky, to your costume too. You can buy a costume for your dog, or you can pick up a toy Slinky and carry him around.

Wash instructions

Plenty of fantastic Woody costumes are sold at affordable prices, but sometimes they come with maintenance costs that you hadn’t factored into your budget. That is especially important if you are planning to wear it several times or loan it out.

Before you buy your ensemble, ensure that you check the wash instructions. You will often find that it will be hand-wash, machine-wash, or dry-clean only. If paying to clean your costume is too much upkeep for you, skip dry-clean only costumes since failing to follow wash instructions can ultimately ruin it.

What to look for in a quality Woody costume for adults

Separate pieces

Woody costumes made with separate pieces are often higher quality than the jumpsuit ensembles. They also tend to fit better. If you cannot find one in your size, don’t be afraid to get each piece separately. While that might seem like a big task, you can easily find a belt, hat, shirt, sheriff’s badge, vest, boots, handkerchief, and jeans in your size by shopping online. Additionally, if you already have some of the items like the jeans and the boots, you might be able to save some money by going with that option.

Jumpsuit details

If you go with a Woody costume jumpsuit, check for specific details to ensure that you get what you want. A printed-on belt with an attached vest and boot covers is standard for these ensembles. However, sometimes features like the sheriff’s star will be printed instead of a separate piece that you pin on. If you want specific items to come separately, read the fine print to ensure you get them.

Construction

No matter what type of Woody costume you buy, ensure that each piece is well constructed. That means seams, where two pieces of fabric come together, should lay flat and look cohesive. Zippers should work smoothly, and Velcro should hold firm. Anything that doesn’t feel right when you first put your costume on will only worsen over time. Check these details as soon as your costume arrives because you are far more apt to get your money back if you return or exchange it before you wear it out.

How much you can expect to spend on a Woody costume for adults

You can expect to spend between $40-$140 on your packaged Woody costume for adults.

Woody costume for adults FAQ

What is the easiest Woody costume you can buy?

A. If you already have jeans, you can always add an adult Woody costume t-shirt or a Woody costume hoodie, and call it a day.

What other costumes go best with your Woody costume?

A. Whether you are looking for a couples costume or matching buddy costumes, Woody goes great with Jessie or Buzz Lightyear.

What’s the best Woody costume for adults to buy?

Top Woody costume for adults

Woody Sheriff Costume by Cosfunmax

What you need to know: It is the perfect men’s or women’s Woody costume because it comes in sizes ranging from XS-3XL and its details are spot on.

What you’ll love: It gives you a hat, shirt, vest, pants, scarf, sheriff’s badge, holster, and belt. Each item comes together to create the ideal Woody costume for adults. It’s hand-washable and 100% polyester.

What you should consider: It does not come with boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Woody costume for adults for the money

Adult Woody Costume the Disguise Store

What you need to know: It is a men’s Woody costume that you can throw on over your clothes for a quick and easy ensemble that looks great.

What you’ll love: The jumpsuit has jeans, a belt and a shirt printed on it. The vest is sewn on, but hangs open at the front. It also comes with boot covers, a handkerchief, a hat, and a separate sheriff’s star. Hand wash and line dry for easy care.

What you should consider: Available sizes are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Classic Woody Costume by Disney

What you need to know: It is a full Woody costume jumpsuit for those who want to slide into a onesie, put on a cowboy hat, and go.

What you’ll love: The jeans, vest, belt, shirt, and handkerchief are printed on this Woody costume onesie. The sheriff’s star and the hat come with the outfit but are separate. It is hand-washable and 100% polyester.

What you should consider: This ensemble does not come with boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

