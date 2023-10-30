Our broadcast partners loved these Halloween must-haves, and you will, too!

Halloween is a fun holiday, and so are the products that go along with it. To showcase the awesome items available this time of year, we created a curated Halloween box and shared it with our broadcast partners. Many affiliate hosts even showcased the contents of the BestReviews Boo Box on air. Whether you need a fun Halloween activity, tasty treats or a new costume, you’ll find it in our spooktacular collection.

Our affiliate hosts loved the BestReviews Halloween Boo Box and shared them with their viewers. From sweet treats to spooky costumes to fun games, there’s something for everyone in the Halloween Boo Box.

Best items to shop from our Halloween Boo Box

Halloween Candy

What would a Boo Box be without candy? Ours included sweet treats that are perfect for the creepy holiday. To add tempting goodies to your Halloween fun, look no further than Amazon’s Halloween candy page, which includes many favorite brands and classic candies in bite-sized pieces and bulk packages that are perfect for sharing.

Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus

This game plays just like classic Yahtzee but with a twist that’s perfect for Halloween. It features a bewitching theme inspired by Disney’s comedy “Hocus Pocus.” It’s a fun way to include a game during your Halloween family night or get-together.

SpaLife Halloween Facial Mask Sheet Bundle

Not only do these facial masks offer numerous benefits, such as moisturizing and detoxifying the skin and reducing the appearance of pores, but they also have fun Halloween themes that are perfect for the season. They’re formulated with collagen to promote a youthful appearance. The set includes nine ghost, pumpkin and bat masks.

Tipsy Elves Halloween Costume Collection

Still not sure what to dress up as for Halloween? From the classic to the unique, Tipsy Elves has a wide selection of fun costumes for your party with friends or evening trick-or-treating with the kids. The online retailer offers costumes for everyone, including babies, kids and couples.

Trivial Pursuit: Horror Ultimate Edition

We put this game in our Boo Box to take the fun of your Halloween gathering to the next level. While it has the traditional trivial pursuit format, the categories and questions are about all things frightening. It includes 1,800 questions about the creepy side of pop culture.

Candier Scary Movies and Chill Candle

With notes of fall spices and sweet butter, almond and vanilla, this candle is made to fill the room with delightful scents while you celebrate Halloween. It’s a cruelty-free candle made of soy wax and scented with essential oils, so you can feel good about lighting it and enjoying its fragrant aroma.

Candier Pumpkin Spice Vibes Only Donut Candle

Made with soy and essential oils, this sweetly scented candle will make your place smell like delicious pumpkin spice treats. It’s decorated with the colors of fall, too and looked fabulous in our Boo Box.

Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit

Like you, we love finding new ways to decorate with pumpkins during Halloween. That’s why we put this pumpkin stacking kit in our Boo Box. It includes carving tools, two stackers and three battery-powered tea lights.

Milk Jar Halloween Cookie

Milk Jar Cookies are tasty additions to any Boo Box. They’re homemade and delicious and beautifully designed with fall and Halloween themes that are ideal for the season.

Michaels Halloween Decorations

From cute table centerpieces to creepy black trees, Michaels has something for everyone’s Halloween decorating taste. The retailer offers a large selection of indoor and outdoor decorations, many of which are now on sale.

Sweet and Creepy Coloring

Packed with more than 60 illustrations by artist Kitty Willow, this isn’t your typical coloring book. The pages include mysterious and creepy images that are fun for all ages to color. The images contain jack-o-lanterns, witches, ghosts and more.

Hard Candy X Wednesday Adams Makeup

Inspired by Wednesday from the Adams family, this makeup features dark, sparkling and edgy colors for creating Halloween-worthy looks. The collection includes eyeshadow palettes and liquid eyeliners that provide long wear.

Mirror Mansion Board Game

We added this cool game to our Boo Box because it’s both fun and educational. It uses mirrors to help youngsters navigate the creepy mansion. They may even learn a little bit about geometry as they play.

