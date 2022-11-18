Scout Elf Return Week begins Nov. 24

There are many traditions, such as the arrival of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, that mean the holidays are upon us. However, not a single one is as significant as the return of the Scout Elf. That’s right, next week is the official start of Elf on the Shelf season. And to keep things exciting, we’ve found some accessories that your elf (and your child) will love.

What is an Elf on the Shelf’s purpose?

Each Elf on the Shelf has many responsibilities. During most of the year, they help out in the reindeer stables, sort all of Santa’s mail, keep the Nice list updated and perform special duties that are assigned by Santa. Between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1, however, Scout Elves leave the North Pole and fly to homes all over the world. Each night (until Christmas), they fly back to the North Pole to give Santa a report. An Elf on the Shelf is the one who tells Santa how much Christmas spirit you and your family have.

The three things you need to know about your Elf on the Shelf

Never touch your Elf on the Shelf. If you do, they’ll lose their magic and not be able to fly back to the North Pole. A Scout Elf is always listening. Anything you share with your elf, such as a Christmas wish, will make its way back to Santa. Each night, your Elf on the Shelf flies back to the North Pole to file a report with Santa while you’re sleeping. When your elf returns to your house, usually (but not always), they’ll be in a different location.

How do you change an Elf on the Shelf’s clothes?

Some kids (and parents) are curious; if you can’t touch your Elf on the Shelf, how do you change its clothes? The answer is you don’t. The night before, you leave the new outfit out for your elf to see. Once you go to sleep, your elf decides if they’ll put the outfit on. If your Elf on the Shelf is wearing their new clothes the next morning, whether it is a onesie or a party skirt, that means they liked your gift.

The best Elf on the Shelf outfits and accessories

MagiFreeze Rainbow Snow Pixie

The magic legs in this set let your elf stand. The set also comes with felt wings and a shimmery organza-skirted dress. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

MagiFreeze Claus Couture Holiday Hipster

This elf has a passion for team-building skills. He comes with glasses, a scarf and magic legs that let him stand. Sold by Amazon

Clause Couture Wonderland Onesie

If your elf likes to be cozy throughout the day, this festive Fair Isle-patterned onesie is perfect. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Claus Couture Party Skirt Set (Two-Pack)

Give your elf the option of which party skirt to wear. One is green with gold speckles and a gold sash. The other is white with red polka dots and a green sash. Sold by Amazon

Claus Couture Karate Kicks Set

If your elf’s favorite show is “Cobra Kai,” this is the outfit you want. It comes with a green belt, a bandana, a peppermint nunchaku and a muscular chest piece. Sold by Amazon

SElves at Play Stand-n-Scoot Scooter

For elves who like to ride around, this scooter makes a great gift. It comes with a helmet and scarf. Sold by Kohl’s

Elves at Play Insta-Moment Pop-Ups

Ready for your elf to become Insta-famous? This pop-up set can help. It comes with three scenes: a donut shop, a drum set and a spa. Sold by Amazon

Elf Pets: A Reindeer Tradition

Elf pets are a little different from Scout Elves. You can hug and cuddle this reindeer as much as you like. This pet comes with a storybook and a golden heart charm. Sold by Amazon

Elf Pets: An Arctic Fox Tradition

The most popular elf pet is the white and fuzzy arctic fox. This pet comes with a storybook and a glow-in-the-dark snow globe. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Claus Couture Dress-Up Party Pack

This winter dress-up kit comes with a variety of accessories, such as earmuffs and a bow tie, that can keep your elf and elf pet warm and stylish. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

