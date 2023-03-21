What are the best Nike tech fleece products?

Nike tech fleece is a high-end line of casual sportswear. Each piece boasts a sleek, low-profile fabric with added technology to keep you warm. While it might not be ideal for hard-core workouts, the gear’s relaxed fit and added insulation make it excellent post-workout attire that looks and feels great.

The best pieces are stylish, have a comfortable fit and give you ample zippered pockets, so you can grab your essentials and go.

What is Nike tech fleece?

Nike tech fleece is an apparel line dedicated to developing technologically advanced pre- or post-workout gear that is lightweight, stylish and warm without adding bulk. It’s constructed with a thin, insulating layer of foam sandwiched between two layers of low-profile jersey material for a sleek look and feel.

It’s streamlined casual attire that gives you a relaxed fit with room to move easily, and the overall aesthetic is boosted with sleeve pockets secured with zippers.

Who is Nike tech fleece made for?

Nike tech fleece lines span five categories with extended sizing options.

Women : These tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories come in women’s sizes XS-4X.

: These tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories come in women’s sizes XS-4X. Men : These tops, bottoms and accessories range from sizes XS-2XL.

: These tops, bottoms and accessories range from sizes XS-2XL. Girls : These tops, bottoms and dresses are available in little kids’ sizes 4-7 and big kids’ sizes XS-XL.

: These tops, bottoms and dresses are available in little kids’ sizes 4-7 and big kids’ sizes XS-XL. Boys : These tops and bottoms are offered in little kids’ sizes 4-7 and big kids’ sizes XS-XL.

: These tops and bottoms are offered in little kids’ sizes 4-7 and big kids’ sizes XS-XL. Infants: These tops, bottoms and onesies range from 0M-4T.

Nike tech fleece apparel

While Nike tech fleece has popular tracksuits, the line also carries other clothing items, spanning five categories for you to consider.

Outerwear: These come in zip-up hoodies and ponchos.

Tops : These warm sweatshirts are offered in half-zip, cropped or hooded styles.

: These warm sweatshirts are offered in half-zip, cropped or hooded styles. Bottoms : These shorts and pants have a clean look, with hidden pockets and a relaxed fit.

: These shorts and pants have a clean look, with hidden pockets and a relaxed fit. Dresses : These casual garments are comfortable and stylish with an athletic look and feel.

: These casual garments are comfortable and stylish with an athletic look and feel. Rompers: These adorable onesies for infants are functional and made to keep little ones warm.

What to look for in Nike tech fleece

Warmth

Nike tech fleece is made with double-sided fabric with a low profile. The fabric traps your body heat to keep you warm without needing the extra material typically associated with insulating attire, so you can wear it on chilly days without adding bulk.

Zip pockets

Pockets are great when you’re running errands and don’t want to bring a bag. However, you also want to avoid placing an essential such as your credit card or phone in an open pocket and risk losing it. That is why zipper pockets are so helpful. They let you secure your essentials on the go without having to worry about losing them. Since the Nike tech fleece line adds flat sleeve pockets to its gear, they’re also streamlined and sleek.

Relaxed fit

Athleisure-wear should be comfortable gear that looks good enough for you to quickly throw on and go. While the Nike tech fleece line keeps a slim profile, it also has a relaxed fit for added comfort without compromising style.

What are the 10 best Nike tech fleece products to buy?

Nike Tech Fleece Men’s Full-Zip Hoodie

This comfortable long-sleeved zip-up hoodie has a soft, relaxed look and feel. It has a convenient pocket on its upper arm that closes with a hidden zipper, its bottom hem lands at your hip and it comes in sizes XS-4XL.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Tech Fleece Men’s Joggers

These modern, slim-fit joggers come in 34 color combinations and have tapered legs with ribbed cuffs at the ankles. The waistband is adjustable with a drawcord; it has pockets at the hips and one zippered pocket on the upper thigh.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Women’s Tech Fleece Essential Full-Zip Hoodie

This relaxed zip-up hoodie has side zippers to give you more space at the bottom, with a hemline that lands low on your back for added coverage. It also has open pockets at the hip and a zippered pocket at the chest.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Women’s Tech Fleece Plus-Size Pants

These comfortable standard-fit joggers have a drawstring closure at the waist and tapered ankle with a ribbed cuff at the bottom. They also have slit pockets at the hips with a sleeve pocket at the upper thigh that secures with a zipper.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Sportswear Tech Crew Neck Fleece

This crew neck long-sleeved fleece shirt has ribbed cuffs and a sleek pullover design with a comfortable standard fit. It also has a zippered sleeve pocket for your essentials conveniently placed on the upper arm, and it comes in nine colors in sizes XS-4XL.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Sportswear Tech Fleece Shorts

These soft shorts have a hemline that lands just above the knee, with open slit pockets at the hips and a zippered pocket at the upper thigh to secure essentials such as your wallet and keys. They fasten with a drawcord and come in 10 colors, sizes XS-4XL.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Sportswear Men’s Washed Tech Fleece Joggers

These roomy joggers are loose on the hips and thighs, with tapered legs that have finished cuffs with ribbing. They also give you open pockets at the hips and a secure, zippered pocket at the upper thigh; they come in four colors, sizes S-XXL.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Tech Fleece Women’s Windrunner Full-Zip Hoodie

Lightweight and warm, this comes in 11 varieties in sizes XS-XXL with front pockets at the hips.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Tech Fleece Washed Full-Zip Hoodie

If you prefer the worn-out aesthetic, this is an excellent option for a lived-in look and feel.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Women’s Tech Fleece Windrunner Plus Size Hoodie

This has a relaxed fit and comes in sizes 1X-2X. It also has pockets at the hips and a lower hemline for more coverage.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

