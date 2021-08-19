Best men’s big and tall short sleeve shirts

If the short-sleeve shirts you’re replacing still have some life in them, consider donating them to a local charity or shelter.

Which men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirts are best?

Short-sleeve shirts are wardrobe essentials that match most bottoms, from shorts to jeans. Because they’re versatile and comfortable, it’s easy to see why they’re considered go-to pieces.

There are four main styles of short-sleeve shirts, including tees, polos, button-downs and athletic tops. It’s smart to have more than one of each style so you can create a wealth of looks with just a few pieces. Begin building your new wardrobe with Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirt, a lightweight athletic top that’s suitable for layering.

What to know before you buy a men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt

Big and tall sizing

Big and tall sizing ranges from 3XL to 6XL, and many brands now offer extended sizes above 7XL. However, there’s a bit more to big and tall sizing than these sizes.

Big sizes, such as 3X or 4X, have wider cuts across the chest, torso and shoulders. These cuts can be characterized as relaxed or boxy.

Tall sizes, like 3XL or 4XL, feature notably longer hemlines to fit wearers 6 feet, 2 inches and taller. While these pieces are longer, they’re not as widely cut as big sizes.

Big and tall sizes, such as 3XLT or 4XLT, have both wider cuts and longer hemlines.

How to find a correctly fitted short-sleeve shirt

To find the right fit of short-sleeve shirt, there are a few things to consider:

Arms: When you raise your arms in front of you, the sleeves shouldn’t pull against your arms. While they may feel a little snug, they shouldn’t feel too tight or dig into skin.

Shoulders: Shoulder seams should follow your body’s natural shape. If they appear to fall short, the shirt won’t fall right on your torso. Conversely, if they appear too long or loose, the shirt may appear too baggy.

Base layers: Most short-sleeve shirts should have enough room to accommodate a thin base layer, like a T-shirt or undershirt.

What to look for in a quality men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt

Material

Cotton remains the top material for short-sleeve shirts. It’s breathable, lightweight and easy to wash, but it’s prone to fading or shrinking. Instead, many cotton shirts are now blended with stretch materials, like polyester or spandex, to help retain their color and shape.

Many short-sleeve shirts are made entirely with synthetic materials, including polyester, spandex, nylon and lycra. They’re durable and hold up to heavy wash and wear, but eventually, their elasticity deteriorates.

There are a few bamboo short-sleeve shirts on the market. They’re known for their softness, plus they have natural hypoallergenic and wicking properties. Bamboo shirts are harder to find, and many of these styles are more expensive than cotton or synthetic shirts.

Pockets

Pockets are found on some short-sleeve shirts, but they’re often more decorative than functional. Take a classic T-shirt with a pocket as an example: because it’s fairly soft and lightweight, adding items to the pocket will only weigh down the shirt.

However, pockets on some short-sleeve styles can be useful. Many utility shirts, which have structured designs, can hold lightweight items like cash or earbuds. These pockets may have zipper or Velcro closures to secure items as well.

Wick-away

Wick-away material sweeps moisture and sweat from the body to keep you cool. It’s a sought-after feature in athletic tops, though many polos, T-shirts and button-down styles are now made with wick-away material as well. Many wick-away shirts also have odor-trapping properties.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt

Cotton tees and polos cost $30 and below, but the quality is hit or miss the further you dip below $20. Short-sleeve shirts made by well-known brands cost $35-$50. Designer short-sleeve shirts run as high as $85-$100.

Men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt FAQ

What is an “no-iron” shirt?

A. “No-iron” shirts are made with wrinkle-resistant materials that don’t require ironing or steaming. Most of these are dryer-safe, and tumble dry low gets out the majority of kinks or wrinkles. These styles are considered convenient for travel since they don’t require ironing once you reach your destination.

If I’m sticking to neutral basics, what colors should I get for short-sleeve shirts?

A. At the very least, choose shirts that are black, navy, pale blue, white or gray. Some people feel tan, light pink and olive are neutral colors worth buying. You can also consider shirts with neutral patterns, such as pinstripes or color blocking.

What’s the best men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt to buy?

Top men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirt

What you need to know: A customer favorite, this lightweight active tee is made with wick-away material.

What you’ll love: Material is soft and cool to the touch, plus it’s machine-washable for easy care. Shoulder seams allow for uninhibited range of motion. Available in dozens of colors.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt the sleeves had a narrow cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top men’s big and tall short-sleeve shirt for the money

Amazon Essentials by DXL Men’s Big and Tall Cotton Pique Polo Shirt

What you need to know: This classic cotton polo is made for every day or business-casual wear.

What you’ll love: Extra-long hemline with a comfortable, relaxed fit. Ribbed sleeves give the polo a bit of structure. The collar stays flat and retains its shape through wash and wear.

What you should consider: Since it’s 100% cotton, it’s prone to shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia PFG Bahama II Short-Sleeve Shirt

What you need to know: Made by a much-loved brand, this utility shirt is suitable for active outdoor wear.

What you’ll love: Boxy, spacious cut leaves room for base layers like undershirts or tees. Made with OmniShade material that blocks out UVA and UVB rays. Pockets are actually functional.

What you should consider: Shirt is prone to wrinkling and may require ironing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

