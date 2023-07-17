Indoor climbing toys for toddlers

Kids are on the move from the moment they’re born. As they get a little older, it can be hard to find ways to encourage them to do and try more safely. One option for transitioning very young children from climbing on the couch to climbing up a park slide is to get some indoor climbing toys for kids. They have items specifically designed for toddlers and young children who are still learning how to move and can help with dexterity, exercise and confidence.

Foam vs. plastic vs. wood climbing toys

Some climbing structures are made out of wood, while others are foam-based, providing some cushioning. Foam is a great starting point, while wood is strong and more similar in design to what kids will experience playing outside on the playground. Plastic is a solid compromise, at times less sturdy than wood but more structured than foam.

Choosing the right design

Observe how your child is playing to determine what climbing toys are suitable for them. Are they trying to scale the bed? Stand on the back of the couch? Maybe they’ve been pulling a little too much on the curtains. Different play equipment has different strengths. Decide what the child does naturally and pick a set to help transition those curiosities into a safer, kid-friendly space.

It’s also important to keep in mind the size of the room you intend to put the climbing toy in, as some may be relatively large.

Top indoor climbing toys for small toddlers

These options are best for small toddlers just getting familiar with their bodies and how to move them.

Best of the best

ECR4Kids SoftZone Lincoln Tunnel Foam Climber

What you need to know: A blue and green sectional foam set with a little sliding area, easy-to-climb steps and a small tunnel. The climber is recommended for children 6 months and up.

What you’ll love: It’s very durable and offers more surface space for moving around and the soft playmat is built-in, so you don’t have to worry about them falling onto the hard floor.

What you should consider: Some users wish the 11- by 12-inch tunnel could be a little bit bigger.

Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

SoftScape Toddler Playtime Corner Climber

What you need to know: This is a four-piece foam crawling, climbing and sliding set for kids just starting to test their mobility. It’s recommended for children 6 months and up.

What you’ll love: This comes available in five different color schemes, promotes hand-eye coordination and has a non-slip bottom. It is also pretty durable.

What you should consider: Users should be careful when opening the box with sharp objects as you can accidentally slice the foam.

Sold by Amazon

Top indoor climbing toys with slides

Many climbers have a sliding element, but these are the ones that have the more substantial slides.

Best of the best

Step2 Naturally Playful Woodland Climber

What you need to know: This is a plastic playset designed to look like a little fort. It’s recommended for toddlers age 12 to 24 months.

What you’ll love: The slide is very sturdy, and there are different climbing features on three sides, offering plenty to do. This set is suitable for both indoor or outdoor use.

What you should consider: Though woodland is in the title, it is actually constructed from plastic.

Sold by Wayfair

Best bang for your buck

Costzon Foldable Wooden Climbing Triangle Ladder for Sliding & Climbing

What you need to know: This is a foldable wooden triangle climbing set with an adjustable slide. This option is great for children ages 6 months to 6 years.

What you’ll love: This one is available in natural wood tones or bright colors. The 47- by 14-inch slide doubles as another climbing piece if you flip it over. The set as a whole is sturdy and well-constructed.

What you should consider: Though the construction is solid, there is no formal locking mechanism to keep pieces in place.

Sold by Amazon

Top indoor climbing toys with swings

Believe it or not, some indoor playsets do come with little swings for the kids.

Best of the best

Aventur Indoor Toddler & Child Indoor Gym 6-in-1 Playground Climber

What you need to know: A wooden playset with monkey bars, climbing wall, swing, slide, rope ladder and climbing ladder. It is recommended for children ages 2-6 years.

What you’ll love: This has everything you could need in a playset. There’s plenty to do for active kids, and the whole thing doesn’t take up too much space all set up considering what it offers.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to assemble and the playmat featured in the seller’s pictures is not included.

Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Kid Playground Climber

What you need to know: A plastic slide, basketball hoop and swing set available in pink or blue, and an excellent option for kids 1 year and older.

What you’ll love: The adjustable swing comes with a seatbelt, and the slide doesn’t take up too much room compared to other slides. This one is also suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

What you should consider: The features are large, so you need to make sure you have room for it.

Sold by Amazon

Top indoor climbing toys for small spaces

If you don’t have a lot of room for set-up or storage, we recommend getting a compact playset.

Best of the best

Step2 Panda Climber

What you need to know: A plastic slide and climb set that won’t take up too much space. It’s recommended for toddlers age 1 year and up.

What you’ll love: It’s about as compact as you’re going to get with a plastic slide and a small play area at the top. It can be used indoors or outdoors too.

What you should consider: Users have complained the screw holes for assembly are too small.

Sold by Wayfair

Best bang for your buck

ECR4Kids SoftZone Little Me Play Climb and Slide

What you need to know: A two-piece detachable foam set option for beginner climbing. This is a fantastic option for kids 1 to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t take up a lot of space on the floor. It also comes apart for moving around. You can play with a piece or the whole thing and store it away easily.

What you should consider: The features are pretty limited. There’s only so much you can do with it.

Sold by Amazon

Top indoor climbing toys for living rooms

If you want something that is a little more in keeping with existing room décor that won’t make you feel like you’re living in a circus, we recommend subtler playsets that will blend in more with your existing furniture.

Best of the best

ECR4Kids SoftZone Tree Tunnel

What you need to know: This foam tunnel and stool set looks like natural wood blocks for kids 2 to 5 years old.

What you’ll love: It has a fun nature theme and can pass as an ottoman, so you don’t have to hide it when you have company. It also encourages imaginative play.

What you should consider: The set is bulkier than it looks and has limited uses for very active kids.

Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

ECR4Kids Tent Canoe and Tumbler Too

Recommended age range: 24 months to 5 years

What you need to know: A versatile playset made from high-density foam in yellow and brown that can transform into a tent, canoe or tumbling mat.

What you’ll love: It can change into different creative shapes that are great for pretend play. It also has a non-slip bottom.

What you should consider: It’s less of a climbing set and more of an activity set.

Sold by Amazon

Top indoor climbing toys for playdates

These sets work well for kids playing together. There are multiple things to do so you don’t have to worry about kids fighting over the one prominent feature of the set.

Best of the best

ECR4kids SoftZone Four Tunnel Maze

What you need to know: This is a sizeable six-piece foam playset with four tunnels and a small sliding area. It’s recommended for children ages 9 months to 3 years.

What you’ll love: There’s plenty of room for multiple kids to play together without getting too crowded. It’s excellent for developing balance and coordination.

What you should consider: Requires lots of space as it is such a comprehensive set.

Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Eezy Peezy TM300 Playset with 50 Balls

What you need to know: This climb and slide set comes with a ball pit. It’s recommended for kids ages 1 to 3 years.

What you’ll love: It has plenty of space for kids to play together or apart, plus it includes a unique ball pit feature.

What you should consider: It only holds up to 150 pounds at a given time, so it’s not the strongest set on the list.

Sold by Amazon

Indoor climbing toy accessories

Simply Kids Store Baby Knee Pads for Crawling

If your toddler is prone to bruising or likes to play a little rough, these baby knee pads come with two pairs and are available in 12 different colors and prints.

Sold by Amazon

Huifen Baby Children Infant Toddler Adjustable Safety Helmet

A soft but protective foam and cotton head guard that’s available in six different colors. Not all kids are fans of these, and it might take some getting used to for them.

Sold by Amazon

NARMAY Play Tent Ocean World Dome Tent for Kids

You can set up this sea-themed hexagonal kids’ tent with mesh lining near the climbing set for additional play in-between climbing sessions.

Sold by Amazon

Wilwolfer 3PC Dinosaur Kids Play Tent

Since many climbing sets don’t come with tent features, this is a great set to pair with one. This three-piece set comes with a tent, crawl tunnel, and ball pit. It comfortably fits three children but does not come with balls for the ball pit.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes Rocking Horse

A fun piece to set up alongside playmats. It is made from plastic and sits 33.5 inches long. No assembly is required.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes First Slide Toddler Slide

If you can’t find a climbing set with a slide that works for you, there is always the option of getting a separate indoor slide. This plastic slide is 38 inches long with two climbing steps.

Sold by Amazon

