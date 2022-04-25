Which inflatable baby bathtub is best?

When bath time rolls around, an inflatable baby bathtub can save you time and energy. It is a great alternative to bathing the baby in the sink, is much more accommodating to an infant’s small size than a full-size tub and uses much less water at a time than a full-size bathtub. It’s lightweight and portable, and it has soft edges that will keep your little one safe and secure.

For a tub that can get the job done, check out the Pawsky Portable Inflatable Bathtub for its convenience and reliability — it even comes with its own air pump.

What to know before you buy an inflatable baby bathtub

Size

The whole point of an inflatable baby bathtub is that it’s smaller than the average tub. All inflatable bathtubs are foldable, making them perfect for use at home or on the go. The average size is about 35 by 25 inches, but if you’re tight on surface space, smaller tubs can measure around 20 by 10 inches.

Inflation process

Just like with inflatable pool floats, there are two ways to inflate a baby bathtub. The first is doing it the old fashioned way by blowing into the hole until it’s full. This is practical and free, but it can take longer and leave you winded. The second way is with a manual or electric air pump. A pump is faster and more convenient, but it means that you’ll have to bring both tub and the pump if you intend to travel.

In some cases, an inflatable tub comes with a pump so you don’t have to purchase one separately.

Cleaning and maintenance

A baby bathtub should be cleaned at least once a week. Use soap and water or a vinegar spray to prevent mold. It’s best to do this right after the tub is used so there’s as much time as possible between cleaning the tub and putting your baby back in it. Hanging the tub up to dry also helps keep it clean — many inflatable tubs have a suction ring hoop specifically for this purpose.

What to look for in a quality inflatable baby bathtub

Safety

A good inflatable baby bathtub comes with top-notch safety features. This includes an anti-slip surface to keep your baby from sliding down into the water, a back panel angled to support them as they sit upright and an optional saddle horn that fits between their legs if they need extra help sitting up. Some tubs have a built-in water temperature display so you’ll know if the water is too hot before your baby’s sensitive skin comes in contact with it.

Pockets and storage

The most practical baby bathtubs have built-in pockets or compartments for storing basics, such as a bottle of baby wash or bath toys. This helps you keep everything on hand during bath time so you don’t have to worry about forgetting something in another room or on an unreachable countertop. It also lets you put toys away or pull them out as needed without leaving them floating in the tub or taking them out and getting water on the floor.

Built-in drain plug

A built-in drain plug at the bottom of the tub means you can drain it without having to lift, flip and dump a bathtub filled with water. Just make sure when you use this feature that the tub has somewhere to drain. An easy way to do this is to place the inflatable tub inside a regular tub or shower so that when you drain it, the dirty water won’t spill onto the floor.

How much you can expect to spend on an inflatable baby bathtub

Most inflatable baby bathtubs cost $13-$30.

Inflatable baby bathtub FAQ

What is an inflatable baby bathtub made out of?

A. Most inflatable tubs are made from nontoxic polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, plastic. It’s lightweight and free from the chemical compound bisphenol A, also known as BPA.

At what age will a child outgrow an inflatable baby bathtub?

A. A baby’s size affects how long they can use the tub. You’ll probably want to switch to a larger tub by or around 6 months old, but some inflatable tubs can be used for children up to 3 years old.

What’s the best inflatable baby bathtub to buy?

Top inflatable baby bathtub

Pawsky Portable Inflatable Bathtub

What you need to know: This non-toxic PVC inflatable bathtub measures 38.5 by 25.2 inches and comes with a free air pump.

What you’ll love: It has a textured bottom to prevent slipping and a storage bag on the side. It is durable, has a built-in drain plug and comes in green or pink.

What you should consider: It has to be re-inflated frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable baby bathtub for the money

Mommy’s Helper Inflatable Froggie Bathtub

What you need to know: This padded inflatable bathtub measures 27 by 18 inches and comes in a fun green and white frog print.

What you’ll love: There’s a saddle horn for baby’s legs to keep them from sliding and a built-in drain plug for emptying water. It’s compact, portable and easy to use while traveling.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any pockets, and an air pump is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Free Swimming Portable Inflatable Bathtub

What you need to know: This durable PVC inflatable bathtub is blue with a bear face illustration on the back, and it measures 32.3 by 22.4 inches.

What you’ll love: It adjusts to accommodate a growing baby and includes a saddle horn and head pillow. It has a built-in drain plug and a side pocket for storage.

What you should consider: Some users said it was difficult to inflate. An air pump is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.