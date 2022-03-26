What is the best feminine wash?

Feminine products are a topic that many are too shy to bring up around their friends or even to medical professionals, so it leaves potential users with a lot of questions.

Finding the right feminine wash for your body can be difficult, especially if you’re picking products through trial and error. There are a number of quality products on the market. Vagisil Scentsitive Scents Daily Wash is a top choice because of its gynecologist tested, hypoallergenic formula.

What to know before you buy a feminine wash

It’s incredibly important to know if your feminine wash is safe to use. Most importantly, you’ll check that it’s pH balanced. Read the ingredient list closely to make sure it’s free of chemicals and synthetic or artificial ingredients. Purchase a product that is plant-based with natural ingredients.

pH balanced

The pH number denotes the acidity of a substance. The scale starts at 0 and goes to 14, with 0 being the most acidic and 14 being the least (or most basic). The number 7 is considered neutral, which is the optimal pH level for the vagina. When the pH balance is off, it can result in irritation, infection or an unpleasant odor, so choose a product with this pH level.

Natural ingredients

Choose a product that does not use dyes or contain parabens or preservatives. Try to choose something with food-grade ingredients, and avoid anything with harsh chemicals added.

Reliable

You want a product that does what it claims to do. The goal is to remove odor-causing bacteria, so choose a feminine wash that has that as the main use.

What to look for in a quality feminine wash

To stay on the safe side, select a feminine wash designed for sensitive skin. Choose something that is both soothing and refreshing. In addition, you’ll want a long-lasting product.

Scent

If the main reason you are choosing a feminine wash is to combat unwanted odor, make sure you’re not making it worse by selecting an item that has an overpowering scent. A light, clean fragrance is key — or choose an unscented option.

Refreshing ability

A quality feminine wash should be refreshing, helping you feel clean after a hard workout or long summer day. The best washes produce a revitalizing feeling with a cooling sensation.

Staying power

The goal is to neutralize the pH in the vagina, not to throw it off balance. Overuse of feminine wash can have the opposite effect, so use it sparingly. Invest in a wash that will last and leave you feeling fresh for days.

How much you can expect to spend on feminine wash

Feminine washes are fairly inexpensive, with prices ranging anywhere from $4 to around $8. A higher-price product may focus more on the science of the pH or may include more than just one in the box.

Feminine wash FAQ

What happens when you use a feminine wash?

A. Simply put, you are rinsing out the vagina. This method of cleaning involves squirting a solution inside of the vagina to help balance the pH and eliminate unwanted odors. Do this in the shower, as the liquid will drain out and wash away.

Is feminine wash safe for sensitive skin?

A. Products are tried and tested before they hit the shelves. Even though they are designed to be safe for vaginal use, if you have issues with fragrance or any allergies, choose a product that is unscented and organic. If you’re not sure, seek the advice of a medical professional.

What’s the best feminine wash to buy?

Top feminine wash

Vagisil Scentsitive Scents Daily Wash

What you need to know: This pH-balanced wash is hypoallergenic and contains vitamin E to soothe the skin. It’s great for someone who may have skin sensitivities.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three scents and keeps irritation at bay.

What you should consider: The fragrance may be too strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top feminine wash for the money

Summer’s Eve Fragrance-Free Cleansing Wash

What you need to know: Made by a reputable brand, it’s gentle, discreet and friendly for the skin.

What you’ll love: This product was made to last. A little goes a long way, so you won’t need much to achieve lasting results.

What you should consider: It’s not packaged as well as some of the other products, and the container may come loose during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Organyc Intimate Wash for Sensitive Skin

What you need to know: This is the perfect wash for people who like all-natural products as this solution is 100% organic and chemical-free.

What you’ll love: What makes this wash unique is the easy-to-use pump. It includes lactic acid to further stabilize the pH balance.

What you should consider: It tends to be a bit more watery than its counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

