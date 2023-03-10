Treating yourself to a warm bath at the end of a long day is the perfect way to unwind. While a traditional bubble bath can make your bath more enjoyable, there’s nothing quite like tossing a bath bomb into the tub and watching it fizz up in the water with plenty of hydrating, good-for-your-skin ingredients.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your partner, friend, child or just as a treat for yourself, here are the best bath bombs for anyone you might be shopping for.

In this article: Grace and Stella Organic Bath Bombs, Magic Shell Bath Bomb Gift Set and Mineral Me California Enjoy Your Bath Time Bath Bombs.

How do I use a bath bomb?

Bath bombs are as easy to use as traditional bubble bath. Fill your bathtub with warm water and add the bomb. It begins to fizz as soon as it comes into contact with the water, allowing it to shed its fragrance, colors and any treats that may be hidden inside.

One item of note: some bath bombs do contain artificial dyes like Red 40 and Yellow 5, but organic bath bombs do not.

When the bath bomb is fully dissolved, you can use your hand to mix its ingredients through the water. If the bomb contains a hidden treat, remove it from the water before getting in the tub.

Best bath bomb gift sets under $15

Aofmee Bath Bombs Gift Set

This fun set comes with six handcrafted bath bombs that help moisturize and nourish your skin. They contain high-quality ingredients, including vitamins A, E and F, and cocoa and shea butters. The set offers delicious scents like sweet orange and rose.

artnaturals Large Bath Bombs Gift Set

This set of 12 bath bombs uses essential oils to provide a spa-like aromatherapy experience for your bath. The bombs contain other natural ingredients like mineral salts, shea butter, cocoa butter and sunflower seed oil and help clean, detox and condition your skin. They’re all vegan and cruelty-free.

Pure Nature Lux Spa Bath Bombs Gift Set

Containing six handmade, vegan bath bombs, this set makes an excellent self-care gift. The bath bombs contain essential oils and other natural ingredients, such as dead sea salt, sunflower oil and shea butter. The formulas are also rich in antioxidants to help heal and nourish your skin.

ComfyCozy Crystal Bath Bombs Luxury Gift Set

These luxurious bath bombs fill your bathroom with a delicious aroma that turns your bath into a spa-like experience. They’re also 100% natural, vegan and organic, containing ingredients like sea salt, shea butter, cocoa butter and essential oils. The set includes six bombs, with two in each of three scents.

Best bath bomb gift sets for $15-$25

Grace and Stella Organic Bath Bombs

With 12 extra-large bath bombs, this set makes it easy to relax and unwind. They contain natural ingredients that help cleanse, moisturize and nourish your skin. The hypoallergenic bombs also come in several delicious scents like grapefruit, lavender, lemon and vanilla.

Magic Shell Bath Bomb Gift Set

This kit comes with nine shell-shaped bath bombs that are perfect for kids. Each bomb contains a piece of mermaid-themed jewelry that’s revealed as the bomb dissolves. The bath bombs also tint the water with vivid colors and are scented with essential oils, including peppermint and lavender.

Lagunamoon Organic Bath Bombs

This set of 25 luxurious bath bombs contains organic ingredients, including essential oils that moisturize and soften your skin. They’re also steam-distilled, so their scents last four times longer than with other bath bombs. Best of all, the bombs won’t leave behind a sticky residue or stain your tub.

STARYAR Organic Dinosaur Bath Bombs Gift Set

These colorful dinosaur egg-shaped bath bombs will make your child’s day because they fizz in the water to reveal a fun plastic dinosaur toy. The bombs are also made with organic shea butter and essential oils, so they’re all-natural and safe for kids’ sensitive skin.

Nagaliving Bath Bombs Gift Set

If you take weekly baths, this set contains 20 well-sized bath bombs. It includes 10 different types, with two of each, so you have plenty of options. The bombs also have a dramatic fizzing effect in the water, making your bath more fun. You get plenty of pleasant scents, too, including rose, lemon and mint.

LA BELLEFEE Bath Bombs and Scented Candle Set

This aromatherapy set includes four bath bombs and two scented candles to help you have a relaxing at-home spa experience. The bath bombs are infused with essential oils and create a rich, creamy lather that makes your bath more luxurious. They won’t stain your bathtub, either.

Best bath bomb gift sets for $25+

Mineral Me California Bath Bombs

These self-care bath bombs all contain inspirational quotes and positive affirmations to make bath time even more special. The set includes 12 individually wrapped bombs infused with natural essential oils. The scents include notes of peppermint, eucalyptus, sandalwood, rose and more.

Dr. Hempster Natural Bath Bomb Gift Set

These bath bombs are highly moisturizing because they contain nourishing vitamin E and coconut oil. They’re also infused with eucalyptus and lavender essential oils to help soothe tired muscles and promote relaxation. They’re GMO-free and come in eco-friendly packaging.

Mineral Me California Unicorn Bath Bombs

Children will love these fun unicorn-themed bath bombs that each contain a beaded bracelet. They fizz in the water, creating bubbles and turning it bright colors that kids love. They also contain essential oils that moisturize the skin and give off kid-friendly scents.

Beauty by Earth Bath Bomb Gift Set

Made in the United States, these handmade bath bombs are dye-free and artificial fragrance-free, making them ideal for sensitive skin. They contain essential oils to provide an aromatherapy experience for specific situations, such as bedtime, joint pain relief or relaxation. The formula is cruelty-free.

Mineral Me California Enjoy Your Bath Time Bath Bombs

This set of 24 bath bombs can help you relax at the end of a long day. They’re handmade and infused with essential oils that provide strong fragrances. The formulas are also vegan and contain ingredients like organic shea butter and sea salt to help hydrate and soften the skin.

