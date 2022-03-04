Which bath toy storage is best?

Bath toys are fun when your kids are cleaning up, but they need a place to go when bath time is over. Otherwise, you may find yourself sitting on a bunch of rubber ducks and action figures when you go to take a relaxing bath or shower. Not only is that inconvenient and unpleasant, but it’s also unsafe. When toys are left at the bottom of the tub, they can grow mold before you realize it.

That’s why the Munchkin Super Scoop Bath Toy Organizer is a great choice for your bathroom.

What to know before you buy bath toy storage

Your bathroom

Before you choose a bath toy storage product, think about where you have room for it in your bathroom. Some are meant to be hung in the shower or on the back of the door, while others are meant to be freestanding in any part of the room. The ones that are meant to be hung typically come with hooks or even suction cups, but if they’re not of high enough quality, you can try an over-the-door hook for quick and easy application. If you plan to hang it in the shower, make sure it comes with equipment that will work on tile.

Amount of toys

How many toys you have can help you figure out how big the bath toy storage needs to be. Make sure it can stand up to the size and weight of the toys as well. If you have many, your collection may be too heavy to store in a hanging one. However, if you have more than you can fit in the storage container you like, consider cycling the toys out and putting less-used ones away after thoroughly drying them.

Shower storage

Some bath toy storage can function as handy shower caddies as well. If you’re looking for something versatile for your other things, be sure it has room to accommodate your needs. It should be easily accessible to everyone who uses it. It should also be sturdy enough to handle the weight of wet toys and bottles without falling down or tearing.

What to look for in quality bath toy storage

Breathability

One of the most important factors of bath toy storage is breathability. If there isn’t adequate ventilation, moisture gets trapped and your toys can get moldy. Some are made of light mesh that’s incredibly breathable for quick drying. Others are made out of high-quality plastic with holes to air out the toys. It’s also important to make sure your bathroom is properly ventilated, otherwise it’s hard to keep your toys clean and dry.

Ease of use

The advantage of many bath toy storage bins is their scoop feature. This allows you to remove the main part of it to put it in the water and grab all the toys while they’re still floating, so you don’t have to pick them up individually. This makes cleanup fast and easy, but it should be easily removable and attachable so you don’t have to fight to use this feature. It should also be easy to clean, whether you wipe it down or put it in the washer or dishwasher.

What’s included

Some bath toy storage sets come with additional toys to get you and your kids started as soon as you receive it. These can make great gifts for new parents or toddlers getting to the age where they enjoy baths. It’s also a fun motivator for kids who don’t enjoy getting clean.

How much you can expect to spend on bath toy storage

Most bath toy storage bins cost $10-$30, depending on the quality of the material and what hooks or toys are included.

Bath toy storage FAQ

What’s the best way to clean bath toys?

A. You can make a solution of two parts water and one part vinegar to soak your bath toys before scrubbing them and letting them air dry.

Is it better to store bath toys on the wall or on the ground?

A. Either is fine, as long as there’s plenty of ventilation.

What’s the best bath toy storage to buy?

Top bath toy storage

Munchkin Super Scoop Bath Toy Organizer

What you need to know: Try this mesh hanging bath toy scooper designed for easy cleanup.

What you’ll love: The quick-drying mesh and wide mouth allow you to scoop the toys out of the water without worrying about mildew. It has a lot of room for your toys. It comes with a suction cup mount that can go on even porous surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers had issues with the suction cup. You need to wipe it down regularly to prevent mildew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bath toy storage for the money

Original Tub Cubby Bath Toy Storage

What you need to know: This multi-pocket mesh organizer is made for versatile use in the shower.

What you’ll love: It comes with two hook options including suction cups and adhesive hooks. It’s durable, safe and breathable. It comes with a rubber duck. It has four total pockets, with the bottom one largest for all your toys.

What you should consider: If it’s packed too full, it won’t be breathable and will develop mold. It needs to be washed regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Tot Stand Up Bath Toy Bin

What you need to know: If you want a freestanding plastic toy bin, try this one with holes for breathability from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: The top part can be removed for scooping up toys. It’s elevated above the base to keep toys out of standing water. It can be run through the dishwasher for easy cleaning. It has a 7-liter capacity and comfortable handles.

What you should consider: It’s too bulky for small bathrooms. There aren’t enough holes for all toys to consistently dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

