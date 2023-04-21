Which fruit bowl is best?

A fruit bowl is a wonderful decorative centerpiece on any kitchen table or counter. It’s practical, too — great for stacking whole fruit for easy access next time you need a pear or a lemon.

When it’s not in use, a fruit bowl can serve as an artistic accent that brings visual interest to the room. Check out HYOATREA Mesh Fruit Bowl for a sturdy bowl that’s both lightweight and functional.

What to know before you buy a fruit bowl

Popular materials

There are several materials preferred in the construction of a fruit bowl. Some of them are better at preserving fruit than others but wood, ceramic and metal wire are the best bet.

Wood : Most wooden bowls are made from woods such as acacia, orchard wood or bamboo. They are porous for air circulation, which helps fruit stay fresh longer. The color is attractive with rich tones and natural details. A wooden bowl should not go in the refrigerator or the dishwasher.

: Most wooden bowls are made from woods such as acacia, orchard wood or bamboo. They are porous for air circulation, which helps fruit stay fresh longer. The color is attractive with rich tones and natural details. A wooden bowl should not go in the refrigerator or the dishwasher. Ceramic : Dishwasher and refrigerator-safe, ceramic is sturdy and comes in a wide variety of colors and designs. It can be painted or feature raised detailing for added texture.

: Dishwasher and refrigerator-safe, ceramic is sturdy and comes in a wide variety of colors and designs. It can be painted or feature raised detailing for added texture. Metal wire: Wire or mesh wire bowls hold a lot of fruit and provide airflow that helps to keep fruit fresh for as long as possible. Colors are limited but ceramic can go in the refrigerator and most bowls are dishwasher-safe.

Size

The standard fruit bowl is about 9-13 inches in diameter. The height depends on whether the bowl is tiered. The average fruit bowl is about 4-6 inches tall while a bowl designed with two or three tiers can be up to 26 inches from top to bottom.

Pedestal vs. no pedestal

Some fruit bowls sit flush on the counter while others have a pedestal design that provides an elegant, curved foot as the base. A pedestal bowl sits a few inches higher and makes for a great display piece but the walls of the bowl tend to be lower. If you have a lot of fruit and are worried about things falling out, it might be best to forgo the pedestal.

What to look for in a quality fruit bowl

Hooks

Some fruit bowls, especially metal wire bowls, feature hooks so you can hang bananas. When you hang a banana, it slows down the production of ethylene gas. This gas is what speeds up the ripening process and can lead to you throwing fruit out before you’ve had a chance to eat it. Hanging bananas preserves freshness and minimizes waste.

Tiers

If you have a lot of fruit that you want to separate, a tiered bowl is the way to go. It doesn’t take up any more counter space and provides you with two or three times as much storage space.

A tiered fruit bowl can be constructed entirely from metal or wood but some designs combine ceramic bowls with a wooden frame. In these cases, the bowls are removable and often dishwasher-safe while the stand doesn’t have to be washed.

Refrigerator-friendly

While fruit bowls are designed to sit out in the open, some fruits are better refrigerated once they ripen. A refrigerator-safe bowl can sit on a countertop while the fruit ripens and then be transferred to the refrigerator once the fruit is ready. This way, it doesn’t go bad right away.

How much you can expect to spend on a fruit bowl

A wooden fruit bowl costs $13-$80. A ceramic bowl costs $25-$80 and a wire bowl costs $9-$25. A tiered set-up with more than one bowl can cost a little extra but usually gives you more for your money.

Fruit bowl FAQ

Why should you avoid plastic bowls?

A. Plastic and solid metal make fruit sweat. This can lead to the fruit going bad sooner than it would otherwise. Plastic is also prone to bacteria buildup.

What is a climacteric fruit?

A. Climacteric fruits are fruits that produce ethylene gas faster than other fruits. Climacteric fruits include peaches, melons, bananas, pears, plums and tomatoes. These fruits need bowls with good air circulation to prevent the fruit from spoiling quickly.

What’s the best fruit bowl to buy?

Top fruit bowl

HYOATREA Mesh Fruit Bowl

What you need to know: This sturdy fruit bowl helps your fruit ripen evenly and is deep and wide enough to hold plenty of fruit.

What you’ll love: It is made of premium double wall mesh. The open design lets air flow throughout the bowl to encourage ripening. It has round feet to protect your countertop from damage.

What you should consider: Its finish may not allow it to stand out on a dark countertop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fruit bowl for the money

Teetookea Metal Wire Fruit Bowl

What you need to know: This geometric iron bowl is 10.6 inches in diameter and stands 3.1-5.3 inches tall.

What you’ll love: It comes in two sizes. It’s made from carbon structured steel that is food-safe. The geometric pattern is bold, modern and minimalistic. This open design provides great ventilation to keep fruit fresh.

What you should consider: The diameter is the same for both sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Habitas Spun Bamboo Fruit Bowl

What you need to know: This wooden bowl is made of sustainable bamboo, making it an eco-friendly option.

What you’ll love: It has a lacquered interior with a natural wood finish and a smooth, painted exterior. The bowl is simple, sturdy and has a lot of space for fruits or vegetables. It’s available in four colors.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.