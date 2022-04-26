Which purple bedsheets are best?

From pale lilac to deep, dark violet, you can find purple bedsheets in any shade to suit your preference. But once you decide on a hue to complement your bedroom decor, the choices don’t end there. Many different styles, sizes, depths, thread counts and weave types are available. If you’re looking for purple bedsheets that are comfortable and luxurious, the California Design Den Dark Purple Sheets are ideal. They’re durable and made of soft 400-thread-count cotton.

What to know before you buy purple bedsheets

Thread count

When it comes to the overall comfort, quality and durability of bedsheets, thread count is one of the most important factors to consider. The thread count is the number of vertical and horizontal threads found in a square inch of fabric.

Most purple bedsheets have a thread count that ranges from 200 to 600. Some bedsheets have a thread count that goes above 1,000. However, this does not always mean they are of a higher quality.

A higher number usually means thicker sheets that are unlikely to tear or lose shape over time. However, sheets with a high thread count are often stiffer, particularly before their first few washes. With regular use, though, these sheets look and feel more luxurious than those with a low thread count.

One other thing to consider with thread count is temperature control. While the main material used in the sheets has the most impact, a higher thread count often means denser fabric and warmer bedding.

Weave type

The weave used in the purple bedsheets contributes to how thick, soft and comfortable they are to sleep on. Every weave uses specific warp (lengthwise) and weft (crosswise) yarns. The three most common weaves are:

Plain: This type is durable and great for dying textiles in different colors, including purple. It’s produced by alternating the warp and weft yarns in a simple, interlacing pattern.

This type is durable and great for dying textiles in different colors, including purple. It’s produced by alternating the warp and weft yarns in a simple, interlacing pattern. Satin: A smooth satin weave gives cloth items such as sheets and pillowcases a luxurious texture. It requires having four or more weft yarns go over a single warp yarn, followed by four warp yarns going over a single weft yarn.

A smooth satin weave gives cloth items such as sheets and pillowcases a luxurious texture. It requires having four or more weft yarns go over a single warp yarn, followed by four warp yarns going over a single weft yarn. Twill: Flexible and great for draping, a twill weave has a pattern of parallel diagonal lines called ribs.

Some bedsheets also use a percale weave, constructed from cotton yarns and follow a close plain weave. Others use a sateen weave, similar to a satin weave but with short-staple fibers and a smooth, slippery texture.

Size and deep pockets

Similar to mattresses, purple bedsheets come in different sizes and depths. In general, fitted sheets have more precise measurements than flat sheets. This is because they’re meant to fit snugly over the mattress without wrinkling or coming off. Generally, you can find both flat and fitted sheets in a set meant for the same mattress size.

The common sizes are:

Twin: 38 by 75 inches

38 by 75 inches Twin XL: 38 by 80 inches

38 by 80 inches Full: 53 by 75 inches

53 by 75 inches Queen: 60 by 80 inches

60 by 80 inches King: 76 by 80 inches

76 by 80 inches California King: 72 by 84 inches

Along with these standard sizes, there are also deep pocket sheets. These are made specifically to fit deep pocket mattresses. The most common heights for mattresses are:

Standard mattress: 12 inches deep

12 inches deep Deep-pocket mattress: 13 to 18 inches deep

13 to 18 inches deep Extra-deep-pocket mattress: 18 to 25 inches deep

Choose sheets based on the mattress. For example, select extra-deep pocket bedsheets if you have an extra-deep-pocket mattress.

What to look for in quality purple bedsheets

Set

As with other bedsheets, purple ones usually come in a set that includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two or four matching pillowcases. Some sets also come with a comforter and two or more pillow shams.

Material

There are many different types of materials used in bedsheets. Certain materials hold in dye better, making them ideal for those who want sheets in bright or fun colors such as purple, blue, red, yellow or green. Others are known for their insulating properties or soft texture.

The most common materials in bedsheets are:

Polyester: Special polyester blends are comfortable, inexpensive and easy to maintain. Depending on the thread count and weave, these can be quite warm. Polyester holds dye well.

Special polyester blends are comfortable, inexpensive and easy to maintain. Depending on the thread count and weave, these can be quite warm. Polyester holds dye well. Cotton: This is durable, soft and usually lasts a long time. For a more luxurious feel, go with Pima or Egyptian cotton. Cotton’s easy to dye.

This is durable, soft and usually lasts a long time. For a more luxurious feel, go with Pima or Egyptian cotton. Cotton’s easy to dye. Flannel: Made from worsted yarn, cotton or wool, flannel is durable, heavy and warm. This fabric is easy to dye in different colors and patterns.

Made from worsted yarn, cotton or wool, flannel is durable, heavy and warm. This fabric is easy to dye in different colors and patterns. Linen: Hypoallergenic and naturally antibacterial, linen sheets are breathable, durable and regulate one’s body temperature well at night.

Hypoallergenic and naturally antibacterial, linen sheets are breathable, durable and regulate one’s body temperature well at night. Microfiber: This synthetic material is fine, soft and breathable, making it ideal for cooler climates and people who run hot while they sleep. It’s also easy to dye.

This synthetic material is fine, soft and breathable, making it ideal for cooler climates and people who run hot while they sleep. It’s also easy to dye. Satin or silk: Delicate and lightweight, silk or satin sheets are perfect for those who want something elegant for warmer climates. They’re also resistant to tangling and are comfortable on sensitive skin. Both are easy to dye but don’t hold patterns that well.

Color

There are many different shades of purple bedsheets. How light or dark the sheets depend on the saturation used in the fabric. Common hues include:

Indigo purple: This deep purplish-blue goes well with light yellows, oranges, greens, browns and reds.

This deep purplish-blue goes well with light yellows, oranges, greens, browns and reds. Dark violet: Also known as royal purple, this hue complements white, red, yellow or silver tones.

Also known as royal purple, this hue complements white, red, yellow or silver tones. Lilac: This pale shade goes well with gray, white, olive green and light yellow.

How much you can expect to spend on purple bedsheets

A simple set of purple bedsheets costs around $20-$40. These are typically made from polyester, microfiber or flannel and are durable and comfortable. For more luxurious sheets or larger sets, expect to spend closer to $50-$110.

Purple bedsheets FAQ

What is ply?

A. Ply constitutes the number of fibers used to make up a single thread. This thread, which can consist of different materials, is what ultimately gets woven together and makes up the thread count. Threads are usually single-ply, two-ply or multi-ply. The ply plays a minor role in the overall durability and comfort of the textile, but a higher ply is usually of a higher quality.

How do I measure a mattress for deep-pocket sheets?

A. Use a tape measure to calculate how deep your mattress is. If you use a mattress pad, include that in your measurement. Take several measurements and use the largest number to determine which size sheets you need.

What are the best purple bedsheets to buy?

Top purple bedsheets

California Design Den Dark Purple Sheets

What you need to know: With sizes ranging from twin to split king, this set comes in either dark purple or soft plum and is cool and ultra-soft.

What you’ll love: These cotton sheets have a thread count of 400 and are breathable. They’re also medium thickness, making them ideal for most climates. The set includes a flat sheet, a deep-pocket fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

What you should consider: They wrinkle easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top purple bedsheets for the money

Charlton Home Harmoni Striped Sateen Sheet Set

What you need to know: These 1,200-thread-count cotton sheets have a sateen weave and a high thread count for maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: Available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, this set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. The deep pockets fit mattresses between 15 and 18 inches. Each item also has a subtle striped pattern to break up the texture a bit.

What you should consider: They tend to wear easily in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Artall Butterfly Pattern Bed In A Bag Bedding 8-Piece

What you need to know: This large set comes with either six or eight items, including a flat and fitted sheet, pillow cover, pillow sham, bed skirt and comforter.

What you’ll love: These polyester sheets come in all the standard sizes and feature a butterfly design. They’re machine-washable and can be air-dried or tumble-dried on a low setting. The comforter isn’t super thick, making it ideal for year-round use.

What you should consider: The sheets are a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

