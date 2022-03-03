Which handheld showerhead is best?

Getting a handheld showerhead is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to upgrade your bathroom. A handheld model makes it easier to get yourself clean and can make showering feel like a more luxurious experience. Cleaning your shower will also be a breeze. The best handheld showerhead is the Moen Multi-Function Handheld Showerhead. It features a unique and convenient design and six different spray settings with two different finishes.

What to know before you buy a handheld showerhead

Mounting types

There are three main types of mounts for handheld showerheads: single, sliding and combination.

Single

This is the classic design of showerhead. You have a bracket to hold the head with a long hose connecting the head to the source of water. It’s easy to install and simple to use.

Sliding

A sliding handheld showerhead uses a mobile docking bracket that lets you slide the showerhead up and down its length. This is an excellent option for households with members of many different heights as the sliding bar allows each person to adjust it just right.

Combination

This option has two showerheads: one that’s removable and one that stays in place. This type is usually the most expensive.

What to look for in a quality handheld showerhead

Spray settings

Different strengths of water pressure can massage, pound, soothe or lightly mist the body. Most handheld showerheads have at least two or three options, but the top-tier offerings could have a full dozen.

LED lights

There’s nothing better in the world for singing in the shower than having your showerhead light up with multiple different colors. Some even use LED lights to coincide with the temperature of the water so they’ll know when the water is hot.

Bluetooth speakers

Getting a handheld showerhead with bluetooth speakers is great if you love to sing in the shower or like to listen to the morning news while getting ready. Or use it to listen to calming, meditative music while showering before bed.

How much you can expect to spend on a handheld showerhead

While it’s certainly possible to spend $100 or more for a high-end, luxury handheld showerhead, most handheld options cost less than $50. The basic, no frills models typically cost about $20, but it’s generally recommended to spend between $30–$50 for a more durable, high-quality option.

Handheld showerhead FAQ

Do high-pressure showerheads use up more water?

A. While this is possible, it is highly unlikely. Most showerheads today use smaller jets or oxygenated water to increase the force of the flow of water without upping water usage. They also include flow restrictor valves to limit water use to 2.5 gallons per minute.

What is the best way to clean the nozzles of my handheld showerhead?

A. First of all, try to purchase a showerhead with a silicon nozzle because it’s far easier to clean. Secondly, if mineral deposits have clogged or dirtied the nozzle, soak the showerhead in vinegar for a few hours before turning the shower on at the highest spray setting.

What’s the best handheld showerhead to buy?

Top handheld showerhead

Moen Multi-Function Handheld Shower Head

What you need to know: A beautiful design and a high-quality construction make this the best handheld showerhead.

What you’ll love: Six different spray settings plus powerful magnets to secure the showerhead round out this model’s features.

What you should consider: Moen’s showerhead costs more than others on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Top handheld showerhead for the money

Culligan Handheld Filtered Showerhead

What you need to know: If you want or need to filter your shower water, this handheld showerhead is your best bet.

What you’ll love: It’s quite easy to install and the 5-foot-long hose offers substantial reach.

What you should consider: The showerhead is fairly heavy, which may cause it to droop when mounted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Luminex LED Showerhead

What you need to know: This showerhead set comes with one removable and one non-removable head.

What you’ll love: This model features 24 water flow patterns, four sprays and LED lights.

What you should consider: Some consumers report that the lights stop working after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, The Home Depot and Wayfair

