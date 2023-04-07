(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) updated Pennsylvania anglers on daily creel limits for Lake Erie Yellow Perch and Walleye.

According to a release, PFBC announced the 2023 creel limit for Lake Erie Yellow Perch will remain at 30 per day and the creel limit for Walleye will stay at six per day.

“The 2022 assessment showed that both Yellow Perch and Walleye populations in the Pennsylvania waters of Lake Erie remain at levels that do not necessitate regulation changes,” said Dave Nihart, the PFBC’s Fisheries Management Division Chief. “Based on this data, the 2023 creel limits are being maintained at the standard limits.”

The PFBC Lake Erie Research Unit annually evaluates Yellow Perch and Walleye populations in Lake Erie. If populations reach critically low levels, processes are in place to reduce harvest and rebuild their numbers in the lake.

At a March 30 meeting, the Lake Erie Committee allotted to Pennsylvania a Yellow Perch total allowable catch (TAC) of 536,000 pounds, a 1% increase from 2022 and 2% below the long-term average of 546,768 pounds. The 2023 level includes a Yellow Perch TAC for Pennsylvania’s commercial trap net fishery of 100,000 pounds.

The release goes on to state that Pennsylvania currently represents a very small portion of the total Yellow Perch harvest in Lake Erie. Yellow Perch harvest has averaged about 40,000 pounds over the last five years. In 2022, Pennsylvania’s harvest was recorded at just 64,405 pounds (1.9%) of the 3.4 million pounds harvested lake-wide.

The Yellow Perch and Walleye populations in Lake Erie are maintained strictly by natural reproduction. Good “hatches,” and the survival of young fish are necessary to provide fish for sport and commercial fisheries. While abundant, Lake Erie Walleye hatches have been record-setting over the last five years, the Yellow Perch hatches have been poor over the same period.