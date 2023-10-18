Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Grab your bait and tackle, fishing access at Crooked Creek has been reopened following the end of construction in the area.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that portions of the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access have reopened.

This access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, closed for safety reasons in Dec. 2022 due to a Norfolk Southern construction project that took place in the area.

The areas that have been reopened include the parking lot and access to Crooked Creek located on the northeast corner of the PFBC property.

Anglers should continue to avoid areas that are still restricted, but the PFBC anticipates that more areas will be open again in mid-November of this year.

The PFBC would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during these closures.