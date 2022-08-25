Which camping cots are best?

Camping doesn’t have to be an uncomfortable experience with the right gear. Even a simple camping cot can help you get a good night’s sleep, waking up refreshed for breakfast around the camping stove and a day of outdoor activities.

Consider factors such as the size and weight of the cot and how far you’ll have to carry it. You won’t thank yourself for buying a bulky cot if you have a long walk from your car to your camping pitch.

What to look for in a camping cot

Size

You should consider the size of a camping cot when it’s folded and unfolded.

Folded: Some cots fold in five or more spots, so their folded size is significantly smaller than those that only fold in one or two spots. If you only ever go car camping, the folded size doesn’t make much difference. However, if you have a trek to your camping spot, the smaller it folds, the better.

Some cots fold in five or more spots, so their folded size is significantly smaller than those that only fold in one or two spots. If you only ever go car camping, the folded size doesn’t make much difference. However, if you have a trek to your camping spot, the smaller it folds, the better. Unfolded: Standard cots measure roughly 25 to 30 inches wide and 73 to 76 inches long. However, if this isn’t big enough for you, it’s possible to buy larger versions.

Weight

Think about the weight of your camping cot — especially if you’ll have to lug it over any distance.

Frame: Those with steel frames are heavier than ones with aluminum frames but are usually stronger.

Those with steel frames are heavier than ones with aluminum frames but are usually stronger. Sleeping surface: Cots with cotton or canvas sleeping surfaces are significantly heavier than those made with nylon or polyester materials.

Mattress

You can find some camping cots that come with either inflatable, foam or polyfill mattresses to fit the sleeping surface. If you don’t find that you sleep well on standard cots, this is a great choice. However, these cots are significantly heavier and bulkier than those without mattresses.

Organizer

Some cots have organizer pockets on one or both sides of the frame. These are great for holding essentials you need easy access to, such as a torch or your phone. You’ll notice that some organizers are significantly larger than others, so if you need plenty of room for storage, there are options available for you.

Best camping cots under $75

Coleman Trailhead II Cot

This simple cot comes from a respected camping brand, so you can trust its quality and durability. It has a strong crossbar steel frame and holds people of up to 300 pounds and a maximum of 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

FE Active Folding Camping Cot

Since it folds in five places and has a polyester sleeping surface and an aluminum frame, this cot is both compact when folded and light. It comes with a travel bag for transport and storage and an attached side organizer pocket.

Nice C Folding Camping Cot

Not only does this cot fold up small when not in use, but it also comes with a convenient carry bag with a strap for easier transportation. It’s extremely durable and can hold up to 500 pounds, thanks to its steel frame and oxford fabric sleeping surface.

Coleman Converta Folding Cot

You can raise and lower the top third of this cot to use it as a lounger when you’re not sleeping on it. This is great if you’re planning a relaxing camping trip rather than an activity-filled one.

Sportneer Camping Cot

It’s quick and easy to fold and unfold this cot, so you won’t waste time trying to set up your pitch. It has dual storage pockets to hold your belongings and the option to angle the head end slightly if you find it more comfortable.

Marchway Ultralight Folding Camping Cot Bed

Weighing less than 5 pounds and packing down into a 16.9- by 5.5-inch stuff sack, it’s a perfect cot for those who like to travel light. It’s made from aluminum with a nylon sleeping surface and can hold up to 275 pounds.

Best camping cots for $75 or over

Coleman Camping Cot, Air Mattress and Pump Combo

If you can’t get comfortable on a standard cot, you might like this one, which comes with an air mattress to fit it and a battery-powered pump. You can choose from either twin or queen sizes.

Ever Advanced Extra-Wide Camping Cot

This extra large camping cot measures approximately 84 inches long and 42 inches wide, so it’s a great choice if you find standard cots too short or narrow. It’s simple to assemble and comes with its own carry case.

LilyPelle Camping Cot

Thanks to the included polyfill-stuffed mattress, this is a more comfortable choice than your average cot, but it’s also bulkier. With an exceptionally strong steel frame, it can hold as much as 880 pounds.

Extremus New Komfort Camp Cot

With its extra long organizer pocket, this is the perfect cot for anyone who needs a lot of storage. It folds easily and has a strong steel frame and a tough polyester sleeping surface.

