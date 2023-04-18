25 more recordings have been deemed worthy of preservation

Last year, the Library of Congress added music from Wu-Tang Clan, Queen, Alicia Keys and 22 other recordings to the National Recording Registry. This year, 25 more culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recordings have been added to the ever-growing list. The recordings selected for preservation this year were curated from material dating as far back as 1908 to as recent as 2012. Here’s what you need to know about the National Recording Registry and this year’s inductees.

What is the National Recording Registry?

The National Recording Preservation Board was established by the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, which also created the National Recording Registry and the National Recording Preservation Foundation. With the help of the public, the National Recording Registry selects and preserves recordings that are significant to the history of America.

On Jan. 1, 2003, the first 50 recordings were added to the National Recording Registry. These recordings included such notable selections as the Edison exhibition recordings, Scott Joplin’s ragtime compositions and Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds.” To date, 625 recordings have been added to the registry.

In a recent press release, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden stated, “The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture. The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

What qualifies a recording to be considered for the National Recording Registry?

The three criteria for a recording to be considered for the National Recording Registry are intentionally broad to ensure no piece of audio history is overlooked.

The recording must be at least 10 years old. Recordings can be published or unpublished. They can be a single recording or group of related recordings. According to the National Recording Preservation Board, they may contain “music, non-music, spoken word, or broadcast sound.” All selected recordings must be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important.”

Complete list of the National Recording Registry 2023 inductees

This is the list of the 25 recordings that were inducted into the National Recording Registry this year. If you would like to listen to an audio montage, you can do that here.

“The Very First Mariachi Recordings” recorded by Cuarteto Coculense (1908-1909)

“St. Louis Blues” recorded by Handy’s Memphis Blues Band (1922)

“Sugar Foot Stomp” recorded by Fletcher Henderson (1926)

Dorothy Thompson: Commentary and Analysis of the European Situation for NBC Radio (Aug. 23 through Sept. 6, 1939)

“Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” recorded by The Fairfield Four (1947)

“Sherry” recorded by The Four Seasons (1962)

“What the World Needs Now is Love” recorded by Jackie DeShannon (1965)

“Wang Dang Doodle” recorded by Koko Taylor (1966)

“Ode to Billie Joe” recorded by Bobbie Gentry (1967)

“Deja Vu” recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1970)

“Imagine” recorded by John Lennon (1971)

“Stairway to Heaven” recorded by Led Zeppelin (1971)

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” recorded by John Denver (1971)

“Margaritaville” recorded by Jimmy Buffett (1977)

“Flashdance…What a Feeling” recorded by Irene Cara (1983)

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” recorded by Eurythmics (1983)

“Synchronicity” recorded by The Police (1983)

“Like a Virgin” recorded by Madonna (1984)

“Black Codes (From the Underground)” recorded by Wynton Marsalis (1985)

Super Mario Bros. theme by Koji Kondo (1985)

“All Hail the Queen” recorded by Queen Latifah (1989)

“All I Want for Christmas is You” recorded by Mariah Carey (1994)

“Pale Blue Dot” recorded by Carl Sagan (1994)

“Gasolina” recorded by Daddy Yankee (2004)

“Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra” recorded by Northwest Chamber Orchestra, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, composer (2012)

Selected music and memorabilia from the 2023 inductees

