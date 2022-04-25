Which side table with a charging station is best?

Settling in for the night usually involves a mad scramble for your charging cable. Or, just as you sit down to watch your favorite TV show, you realize that your phone’s battery is about to die. A side table with a charging station can quickly solve that problem in both cases.

Many of these side tables look just like the regular ones but have concealed or partially obscured USB charging points. The Brightech Madison Desk and Lamp is a great choice because it also has a wireless charging pad on top.

What to know before you buy a side table with a charging station

The table connects to a wall socket

It might seem obvious, but you must place the side table close to a wall socket. This is because there are very few built-in charging stations that can operate on a rechargeable battery, so the side table needs to draw power from the outlet. Additionally, keep in mind that the cable is only a few feet in length, so you can save yourself a lot of hassle by ensuring that it can reach the plug.

There is limited charging space

Designers of side tables with built-in charging stations must find a delicate balance between aesthetics and technological functionality. Usually, the former gets more attention leaving the latter with the bare minimum. So, don’t expect to find a desk or table with more than two USB ports, a few standard outlets or more than one wireless charging pad.

Consider your need for the table

You have a few design choices, so you must consider the primary use of the side table. For use next to your bed or couch, you should look for a slender table that is roughly the same height. There are also side tables with charging stations that fold out to be the same height as a standing desk. With those, you get enough space for your laptop and mouse movements while still charging your devices.

What to look for in a quality side table with a charging station

Wireless charging pad

A side table with a few USB ports for charging your devices is great, but it’s even better with a wireless charging pad. Some side tables have these charging pads built into the table’s surface, so you only need to set your device down to charge it. Additionally, there are no wires to worry about, which makes the table and surrounding area look a lot neater.

Enough storage space

A good-quality charging side table will have a lot of additional storage space for your other gadgets. However, while they are not charging or being used, several drawers or openings keep them within reach — or out of reach of children. You will rarely find a side table with lockable compartments, so you might not want to store valuables or expensive technology in them.

Solid construction materials

Whenever you deal with electrical elements, you must ensure that no wires or cables are exposed. Similarly, the construction of the side table must be durable enough to ensure that it doesn’t come apart quickly or place anyone in danger by leaving the wires and connections out in the open. A good-quality charging side table is made from solid wood with all the cables neatly fastened underneath.

How much you can expect to spend on a side table with a charging station

The price of a side table that has built-in charging options largely depends on the construction material of the table and any additional features. A table with only a few USB ports costs around $90-$120. However, a table with a wireless charging pad can cost $150-$200.

Side table with a charging station FAQ

Which mobile devices are compatible with charging stations?

A. All charging stations use regular USB ports and are compatible with most charging cables. In addition, the wireless charging pads are compatible with all Android and Apple devices with Qi wireless technology.

How long does it take to assemble the side table?

A. Most side tables, whether they have a charging station or not, will ship to you unassembled. So, you must set it up yourself before using it, but it shouldn’t take longer than 30 minutes to do so.

What’s the best side table with a charging station to buy?

Top side table with a charging station

Brightech Madison Desk and Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad

What you need to know: This side table comes with both a built-in lamp and charging facilities.

What you’ll love: It has one USB port, one two-prong outlet on the front and a wireless charging pad in the middle of the desk’s surface. The energy-saving LED light bulb will last for about 20,000 hours, and the power cable is over 6 feet long.

What you should consider: Turning off the light can be a bit awkward because it has a rotary switch near the socket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top side table with a charging station for the money

Seventable Nightstand with Wireless Charging and LED Lights

What you need to know: For added ambiance, this side table has built-in LED lights that let you change the color to suit your mood.

What you’ll love: This side table has three pullout drawers and an open storage compartment. The charging station is on the top surface and includes two USB ports, two standard outlet sockets and a wireless charging pad. The power cable that connects to the table is 6.5 feet long.

What you should consider: The side table ships unassembled, and you’ll have to put it together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station

What you need to know: This two-tier side table has a top drawer that flips open halfway to access the USB ports.

What you’ll love: Made from solid wood and a steel frame, this side table has two USB ports and two standard outlet plugs in the top drawer. The power supply cable is 6.5 feet long.

What you should consider: Some users indicated that it would be great to put roller wheels on the table, but that might compromise the integrity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

