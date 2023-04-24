Computers are an essential part of most people’s lives. While random access memory, central processing unit and storage are crucial, keyboards are often overlooked but just as important. Luckily, five brands consistently release top-notch keyboards for every kind of user.

SteelSeries

Founded in Denmark in 2001, SteelSeries focuses primarily on gaming and esports gear, and it is known for excellent gaming keyboards with spectacular RGB settings. The company has numerous accomplishments: It’s responsible for the first gaming mousepad, the first gaming headset, the first mechanical gaming keyboard and the first magnetically adjustable keyboard.

Many SteelSeries keyboards have built-in wrist rests for added comfort. Fans typically report loving that the keyboards feel mechanical but aren’t as loud as other mechanical keyboards.

Logitech

Logitech was founded in 1981 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and produces numerous computer accessories, including webcams, mice, keyboards and speakers. Like SteelSeries, Logitech is responsible for numerous industry firsts, such as the first infrared cordless mouse and the first laser mouse.

Logitech has a wide selection of affordable keyboards for work or play. Most Logitech keyboards are built to last, and many come with wireless mice.

Microsoft

Microsoft is one of the biggest names in computers and computer accessories. The company was founded in 1975 as a personal computer company, and it has since expanded its offerings to include computer accessories, gaming consoles, video games, software and more.

Microsoft produces wireless and wired keyboards, many of which feature ergonomic designs. Additionally, the company has numerous keyboards designed to be used with tablets.

Razer

Razer was founded in 2005 and has become one of the most recognized names in gaming accessories. Although primarily known for gaming products, it’s also responsible for numerous software solutions involving the Internet of Things, payment services and financial technology.

Razer gaming keyboards feature the company’s proprietary Chroma RGB lighting. Many of its keyboards are wireless and boast batteries that last up to 40 hours per charge.

Corsair

Founded in 1994, Corsair has a gaming-PC focus. It makes a wide selection of keyboards, PC components and streaming gear. Corsair is one of the few gaming brands offering esports coaching services.

Like other gaming keyboards, many of Corsair’s devices feature customizable RGB lighting.

FAQ

Q. Is it best to get a keyboard that comes with a mouse?

A. These combo sets are good choices for many since you won’t have to worry about buying a separate mouse. In many cases, you’ll pay less buying these accessories together than by purchasing each one separately. Still, the mice included tend to be lower-end models that may not satisfy you in the long term.

Q. Should I get a backlit keyboard?

A. It depends on how you use your keyboard. If you often work in the dark or have difficulty seeing your keys, backlit keyboards are likely the best option.

Q. What’s the difference between a gaming keyboard and a traditional keyboard?

A. Gaming keyboards generally provide a better gaming experience since you can program specific keys to perform specific in-game actions. Most gaming keyboards feature programmable RGB lights for better aesthetics. Additionally, gaming keyboards tend to be more responsive than traditional keyboards, making them ideal for competitive gamers.

Best SteelSeries keyboards

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This is available in three configurations; tactile and clicky, tactile and quiet or linear and quiet. Many reviewers said they were impressed with how well this keyboard works and how long it lasts. It has numerous RGB presets that look great.

SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard

This is quiet and includes a magnetic wrist rest for added comfort. It has numerous multimedia controls and programmable RGB lighting. You’ll never have to worry about the letters wearing off of the keys.

Best Logitech keyboards

Logitech MK735 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This features a cushioned wrist rest and LCD dashboard. The Bluetooth receiver is small, so it won’t get in your way. Many customers said they were impressed with the responsiveness of the keyboard and mouse.

Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

This has an ergonomic design for those who type often. It features a cushioned wrist rest and is affordable compared to other keyboards. It’s built to last, although the lettering wears off quickly.

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard

The keys have an inverted spherical design that fits your fingertips perfectly. It can switch among multiple Bluetooth devices on demand.

Best Microsoft keyboards

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

This ergonomic keyboard reduces the risk of fatigue and is much cheaper than other ergonomic keyboards. Many users were impressed with the quiet keys and easy operation.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard

This features a unique design for added comfort. The separate number pad makes it easier to customize your desk’s layout.

Best Razer keyboards

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard

It features a spill-resistant design and customizable RGB keys. Many said the keys feel good, and its operation is smooth.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

This has dedicated multimedia keys and a padded wrist rest. The keys are responsive and feature RGB lighting.

Best Corsair keyboards

Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This wired keyboard features responsive keys and programmable buttons. It is made with durable materials and has a handy volume wheel.

Corsair K55 RGB Keyboard

It has a detachable palm rest made from a soft rubber material. The keys are quiet and responsive.

