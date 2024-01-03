Amazon is practically giving these favorites away

A new year is here, and with it, a chance to create new habits, try new hobbies, restock or redecorate your home and tackle other projects. And thanks to Amazon’s New Year’s sale, you can do it all at great prices.

The sale is huge — tons of products are discounted sitewide, including popular favorites and bestsellers for up to 50% off. Whether you want to try out a new skin care routine, stick to your exercise goals or cook some healthy new recipes for the new you in the new year, Amazon has you covered with some amazing deals.

Get up to 50% off these bestsellers during Amazon’s New Year’s sale

TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum

Give your skin a new year’s refresh with this Vitamin C serum from TruSkin. It has brightening properties that will help make your skin tone more even while lightening dark spots and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. During the New Year’s sale, it’s 56% off.

Original Peloton Bike

The Original Peloton is 21% off during Amazon’s New Year’s sale, so you can start your New Year’s exercise goals off on the right foot. This indoor stationary bike is small-space friendly with its 4-by-2-foot footprint and features an immersive video screen where you can join workouts and compete with other Peloton owners.

Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

The eero Pro 6 covers up to 6,000 square feet with mesh wifi technology that supports speeds up to a gigabit, so you can stream, game, work and more. It also doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub that can connect and control smart devices with Alexa. Get it during the New Year’s sale for 40% off.

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This 10.25-inch skillet is pre-seasoned and ready to cook with. It can go from the stovetop to the oven, the grill and even a campfire, making it super versatile for all your cooking needs. Get it during the New Year’s sale for 42% off.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker brews single-serve cups in two sizes. It’s programmable to auto-brew at set times and automatically turn off after idling to help save energy. Get it during the New Year’s sale for 47% off.

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set

This six-piece towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, available in 20 colors. Get it for 58% off during Amazon’s New Year’s sale.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Fitbit’s Inspire 2 Tracker features step, distance, activity, calorie and heart rate tracking and comes with a free one-year Fitbit Premium trial. Get it during the New Year’s sale for 23% off.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE is 20% off during Amazon’s New Year’s sale, so you can get all the features that help you stay active, productive and connected. This model features fitness and sleep tracking, crash detection, a heart monitor, a Starlight aluminum case and more.

HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

This 15-piece knife set includes everything you need to outfit your kitchen: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife hollow edge, 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 4.5-inch steak knife set of 6, professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Get up to 40 hours of immersive listening time with Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. They feature Apple’s W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity for compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, plus adjustable fit and cushioned ear cups for comfortable, everyday use.

