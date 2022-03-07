Amazon tablet review

Whether you’re working, streaming, shopping or entertaining your household, a tablet can do it all. However, these devices can easily cost hundreds of dollars, and the accessibility and functionality of their features can vary.

Amazon Fire tablets are built on an Android operating system with an interface revolving around Amazon services. Fire tablets are great for anyone on a budget, as they cost a fraction of what you’d pay for a competitor brand’s tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10, for example, boasts a large, high-definition screen and enough storage and processing power for all your favorite tablet tasks, all for less than $200.

We wanted to know how this budget-friendly tablet would perform in a competitive market, so we put the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet to the test. Here’s what we learned.

Testing the Fire HD 10 Tablet

We integrated the 32GB Fire 10 tablet into our routine for two weeks, using it for various tasks like streaming video, scrolling through social media and reading.

Overview of the Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon tablets like the Fire HD 10 are similar to Samsung tablets in that they are Android-powered. However, Amazon Fire tablets streamline users’ access to Alexa and Amazon apps like Kindle, Amazon Music and Prime Video. The base model Fire HD 10 costs less than $200 and comes loaded with Amazon-specific apps, plus a 10.1-inch high-definition 1080p screen that’s great for streaming or reading picture books or magazines. Other models of Amazon Fire tablets measure 7 or 8 inches, but this newer, 10-inch tablet is better for watching a video and reading colorful, graphics-heavy media like comics.

How to use the Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire 10 tablet is easy to set up and start using. We noticed it was easier to set up than a new cell phone. While Fire tablets are Android tablets, they use a unique Android operating system called Fire OS, so they don’t have quite the same interface as other Android devices. However, whether you’re used to Android’s operating system or a different tablet OS, we found the Fire 10 easy to navigate.

Key features of the Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire 10 is smaller, lighter and faster than its predecessors. It has a powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM, 50% more than the last generation of Amazon tablets. They also come with a choice of either 32 or 64 GB of storage. Native apps include Prime Video, Kindle, Audible and a couple of news apps, and third-party apps like Pinterest, Netflix, Hulu and Overdrive are available for download in the Amazon Appstore.

The sturdy tablet shell is made from 28% post-consumer recycled plastic and comes in four color choices. The 10.1-inch screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass, which makes it stronger and more durable than competitors’ models. With its available features and sturdy construction, especially in the Fire 10 Kids Edition, we think this is one of the best kids tablets you can choose.

Fire HD 10 Tablet price

The Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage and ad-supported lockscreens costs $149.99, but Amazon also offers a version that removes the default lockscreen ads for $164.99. The Fire 10 comes with a USB-C charging cable and 9V power adaptor. Bundles with a case and screen protector, or productivity tools like a Bluetooth keyboard, are also available.

Where is the Fire HD 10 Tablet sold?

The Fire 10 tablet is sold exclusively by Amazon.

Should you get the Fire HD 10 Tablet?

Fire HD 10 Tablet benefits

The Fire 10 tablet has an impressive battery life, lasting up to 10 hours without recharging. For the amount of time we spent on Fire 10 each day, that meant we didn’t need to plug it in for almost a full week. We were also impressed by the video streaming quality and the crisp color contrasts. Even though we needed to download many of our everyday apps, there was enough storage and processing power in the Fire 10 that performance never slowed down. Overall, our experience with the Fire 10 left us happy with its reliability and solid build.

Fire HD 10 Tablet drawbacks

As an Amazon tablet, you’re limited to Amazon content on the Fire 10 to a certain extent. The Fire tablet doesn’t support the Google Play store or Google-owned apps. If you’re already an Amazon shopper, Prime Video watcher and Alexa user, integrating the Fire 10 into your routine will be easy and convenient. If you’re accustomed to Apple or Google-specific apps, though, you may be frustrated by Amazon’s lack of access to those stores and their content.

We ran into a few functionality setbacks while testing the Fire HD 10. For example, we found the tablet’s split-screen mode to be not very intuitive to set up, slowing down app performance while in use. The Fire 10’s built-in audio wasn’t that impressive, but we appreciate the option to use both Bluetooth and wired headphones. Finally, the constant presence of Amazon ads, or the extra cost to avoid them, could be off-putting to someone new to Amazon tablets.

