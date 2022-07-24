The best iPad accessories

iPads are arguably the most well-known tablet on the market and are one of Apple’s long-standing, well-loved customer favorites. If you’re one of the millions who love their iPad, there are a ton of great accessories to take your tablet use to the next level. From styluses for precise writing and drawing, to detachable keyboards to turn your tablet into a laptop, keep reading for our top iPad accessories.

Stylus pen

If you use your iPad to write or draw, a stylus can really optimize your tablet experience. Tablet pens vary greatly in price, so you can choose to spend as little or as much as you want. Some of the cheaper versions are likely to be a little less accurate and will perhaps lag, while the top-end models offer complete precision and immediacy.

Top Stylus Pen

Stylus Home Pen

This iPad stylus is made from aluminium, so it’s lightweight. It makes using your iPad a lot easier by giving you complete, accurate control over your screen. The tip of the pen is clear, which allows you to write and draw on your screen with amazing precision.

Top Stylus Pen for the money

Apple Pencil

Although pricey, the Apple Pencil is a great piece of equipment. It offers the accuracy and the natural fluidity of a typical pen or pencil, so it’s easy to use and feels natural. The pencil promises zero lag time and is the closest you can get to the feeling of writing on paper with a tablet. It’s a great choice for those who enjoy drawing or designing on their tablets, as it is loved by amateur and professional artists alike.

iPad case

Having a reliable iPad case will help you keep your device in good condition for as long as possible. Without a case, your device is much more prone to becoming damaged through wear and tear. These devices are easy to damage if bumped around or dropped. They’re also notoriously expensive to repair, so it’s best to avoid breakages where you can. Particularly if you plan to travel or commute to and from a workplace with your tablet, it’s a good idea to protect it properly.

Top iPad case

J-Tech iPad case

This smart cover comes in an array of colors. Its magnetic smart cover allows the device to sleep and wake automatically. The cover also folds and can be used as a stand to support the tablet in a variety of positions. Bear in mind that while this case will protect your device’s screen from scratches or cracks, it does not cover the back of an iPad. If you’re looking for a case that will provide complete protection, this may not be the case for you.

Top iPad case for the money

Semi-transparent iPad case

This case from Etsy is available in a wide range of colors and can be personalized, too. It covers the back of your device with a transparent plastic and features a softer flip side to protect your screen.

Earphones

If you use your iPad to listen to music, investing in a pair of earbuds will take your listening experience to the next level. As iPads are larger than mobile phones, they’re not as easy to carry around with you. iPad users can benefit from wireless earbuds that will allow them to leave their tablet in one place at home while moving around with their earbuds in.

Top iPad earphones

Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods connect effortlessly with any Apple device and allow you to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobooks, or podcasts in ultra-high-quality immersive sound. They come with a wireless charging case, which allows you to recharge on the go and provides an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours.

Top iPad earphones for the money

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Air Wireless Earbuds

These little earbuds pack a whole lot of high-quality sound. They’re completely wireless and super easy to transport and take on the go. Their transparency mode option allows you to hear sounds around you in situations where you wish to be more aware of your surroundings. A single charge provides seven hours of listening time.

Detachable keyboard

While iPads are not always the best suited for working on, using a detachable keyboard means that you can type with ease. If you find that it takes a long time to compose emails or type documents on the tablet’s touchscreen, it’s well worth the investment in a keyboard. Particularly for those who work from their tablet, you’re bound to notice a difference in your productivity with a detachable keyboard.

Top detachable keyboard

Logitech iPad Keyboard case

Using Bluetooth connectivity, this Logitech model is both a keyboard and a case at once. Its design envelopes both the front and back of your tablet for protection from scratches, bumps and spills. The case also folds to support and hold up your screen, for the ultimate laptop experience. It features a convenient holder for an iPad stylus (either a Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil will fit). The keys are expertly spaced to give your hands the perfect amount of typing space. This keyboard is compatible with seventh- and eighth-generation iPads.

Top detachable keyboard for the money

OMOTON detachable keyboard

This detachable keyboard turns your iPad into a laptop with a few easy clicks. It’s super-slim and will slide into your bag, so it’s easy to pack up and transport with you. Even with the attached keyboard, your device is still lighter than a traditional laptop, while offering many of the same benefits.

