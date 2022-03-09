Which Dora the Explorer backpacks are best?

“Dora the Explorer” has been around since 2000, with eight seasons of adventurous content and several adorable characters. There are plenty of options for any Dora fan when it comes to Dora-themed merchandise. If you want a “Dora the Explorer” backpack to hold a child’s toys or a few school supplies, check out the Dora Explorer Backpack Dora Bag. It’s based on the character Backpack and is perfect for storing toys and other items.

What to know before you buy a Dora the Explorer backpack

Dora characters

Several other characters pop up throughout the “Dora the Explorer” series with Dora. One of the more popular characters is Backpack, a backpack that enjoys helping Dora on her quest. Backpack helps solve problems and stores vital items for Dora on their adventures.

Another easily recognized character is Map, who lives in Backpack’s side pocket. This character helps Dora by guiding her where to go on her journey. Since both of these characters are connected in the show, you can often find them in backpacks and other themed merchandise.

In the series, Dora’s closest friend is Boots, an adorable monkey. Some backpacks feature the main cast of the series in their design, while others only have a couple of them.

Capacity

Most children’s backpacks can hold between 21 and 30 liters. Since they’re made for kids, these bags typically have one large compartment that can store school books, lunch boxes and other school supplies and one or two smaller compartments.

However, some Dora the Explorer backpacks are smaller and can’t hold as much. This is because they primarily exist to carry around toys and smaller items. These themed backpacks can hold anywhere from six to 30 liters.

Size and weight

Since most backpacks for children are smaller than adult backpacks, they are also usually much more lightweight. The smaller the backpack, the lighter it will be. The smallest ones usually feature one main compartment rather than two or more.

Some manufacturers will list how much the backpack weighs when empty, while others list an intended age range for their products. Before choosing a Dora the Explorer backpack, double-check the weight and size of the bag to make sure it’s suitable for the recipient.

What to look for in a quality Dora the Explorer backpack

Material

All school backpacks, including Dora the Explorer ones, use the same types of materials. The most common materials are cotton, polyester, nylon, plastic polymer or polyvinyl chloride.

Synthetic materials, such as plastic, have specific advantages. For one thing, they’re usually waterproof or water-resistant. They’re also durable and hold color and different designs well. Other options, including nylon and polyester, are lightweight and strong.

Many children’s backpacks are soft and fuzzy on the outside. This is due to them being constructed from different types of cloth, such as nylon or plush materials. These bags are not as resistant to the elements, but they’re great for kids and general use.

Some backpacks will have a mesh lining on the interior or side pockets. Mesh is stretchy and can hold small water bottles or toys.

Shoulder straps

Most Dora the Explorer backpacks will have two shoulder straps. These straps should be durable and soft to don’t dig into the child’s shoulders or cause chafing. They should also have padding on the underside to alleviate any stress and keep the wearer comfortable while wearing it.

Many straps are adjustable, even on backpacks not meant for school use. This strap type will typically have strips and clips you can adjust to tighten or loosen the backpack as needed.

A few children’s backpacks feature only one shoulder strap. These bags are better for older children or those carrying less weight on their backs.

Pockets

Backpacks for kids, including themed ones, usually have a central storage compartment designed to hold larger or heavier items such as books or toys. Along with this, most of these backpacks come with two external side pockets made for carrying a small bottle of water or a plushy toy.

In some cases, the backpack will also have smaller pockets or compartments. You can usually find these inside the main compartment or in front of it. These compartments are for pencil cases, small lunch boxes and other small items.

Other features

Some Dora the Explorer backpacks include additional accessories such as a coin purse. Most will also feature a flap or handle that makes it easy to hang the backpack when not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dora the Explorer backpack

On average, a Dora the Explorer backpack will cost $10-$40.

Dora the Explorer backpack FAQ

What is the intended age range for these backpacks?

A. Most Dora the Explorer backpacks are meant for kids ages 2 to 5 years old. Schoolbags are for kids up to the age of seven. Most viewers of the show also fall within these ranges.

What other Dora-themed accessories are there?

A. You can find Dora toys, lunchboxes, pencil cases, books, apparel, shoes and more. All of these can go well with a themed backpack.

What’s the best Dora the Explorer backpack to buy?

Top Dora the Explorer backpack

Dora Explorer Backpack Dora Bag

What you need to know: This children’s backpack is soft and comes with easy-to-use Velcro closure, as well as an adjustable string closure that can hold small toys and other items.

What you’ll love: Made for toddlers and preschool-aged children, this small backpack has a surprisingly spacious main compartment and two secure side pockets. It comes in purple and light purple and makes for the perfect gift.

What you should consider: The material is not very thick.

Top Dora the Explorer backpack for the money

Dora Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This miniature themed backpack features Dora and Boots and consists of durable polyester, making it perfect for going to the school or park.

What you’ll love: The graphics are vivid and look very similar to the characters in the show. The backpack is 10 inches, making it ideal for toddlers and elementary school kids who don’t have to carry a lot. It also comes with a coin purse that features Dora and Boots.

What you should consider: The straps are not padded.

Worth checking out

Purple Dora Explorer Soft Plush Backpack

What you need to know: Made from plushy materials, this backpack is sturdy, lightweight and perfect for young kids.

What you’ll love: This backpack is themed after the characters Backpack and Map. It’s small enough for young children to carry it around with them. It also comes with a drawstring and a Velcro closure that keeps items secure. Besides this, it has a large main compartment and two stretchy side pockets. It’s also easy to clean.

What you should consider: Although it’s spacious, it can’t hold heavier items.

