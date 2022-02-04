These classic jewelry trends are making a comeback just in time for Valentine’s Day

Not only does a classic jewelry piece make an excellent Valentine’s Day gift, but its enduring design will make it an appealing addition to any jewelry collection that can be worn year-round.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day shopping for that special person in your life, you can’t go wrong with a gift of jewelry. Most people are excited to receive a sparkling necklace or attention-grabbing ring as a symbol of a shared connection, but how can you be sure the piece you choose is in style? Fortunately, many timeless pieces are trending in 2022.

From dangling earrings to traditional chains, and shimmery silver to gleaming gold, there are classic jewelry pieces for just about any Valentine. All you need to find the perfect jewelry gift is a little insight into the latest popular styles.

What makes jewelry classic?

Classic jewelry has an appeal that transcends eras. Pieces that fit into this category re-emerge in popularity throughout different generations. Take for example pearl necklaces that were fashionable in your grandmother’s generation but are just as on-trend today. What’s more, you can count on classic pieces being versatile to wear with different fashions and for a wide range of occasions.

Classic jewelry trends

Classic jewelry is available across several popular categories. Gift-worthy items are also available to fit just about any budget, from affordable semiprecious gems and sterling silver to high-end genuine diamonds, pearls and real gold.

Colorful gemstones

Most jewelry lovers can agree that gemstones are always in style. Jewels that grab attention with their vibrant or sophisticated colors are currently top-sellers. Bold rings are especially popular in 2022.

Timeless earrings

Dangling or drop-style earrings are beloved for the movement they produce while worn. Numerous designs with beads, charms and other embellishments in different metals are all the rage this year. Classic gold hoops are always popular too, and they never go out of style.

Nature-inspired looks

With spring just around the corner, it’s no surprise that jewelry trends are embracing the upcoming season. Flowers, butterflies, birds and invoke thoughts of spring, which may be why jewelry with nature themes are currently in style.

Diamond jewelry

Jewelry with diamonds is always popular for gifting for almost any special occasion. This holiday, look for pieces with diamond accents that add a hint of sparkle. Heart charms and pendants in silver or gold that are embezzled with natural diamonds make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Pearl strands

From celebrities to influencers, everyone is wearing pearls these days. Not only do they add a touch of elegance to formal wear, but they also dress up work attire and casual outfits. Necklaces strung with white or colored pearls are on many wish lists this year.

Stylish chains

Whether by itself or adorned with a pendant, you can’t go wrong with a chain. Many styles feature traditional links that work well for both men and women and can be worn with casual or dressy fashions.

Best classic jewelry for Valentine’s Day

Diamond Multi-Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver

A heart pendant is an ideal Valentine’s Day gift. This beautiful piece boasts a tiered structure with dazzling diamonds. It’s crafted in sterling silver and comes with an 18-inch chain.

Sold by Macy’s

Sterling Silver Gemstone Floral Cluster Ring

With a floral pattern and colorful gemstones, this bold ring has a high-end look but comes at a surprisingly low price. It features garnet, citrine, peridot, blue topaz and amethyst set in sterling silver with a shiny rhodium plating.

Sold by Kohl’s

The Pearl Source 14-karat White Saltwater Cultured Pearl Necklace

This classic pearl strand is made of quality Japanese Akoya pearls that are known for their outstanding luster. It’s available in a choice of sizes and with a 14-karat white or yellow gold clasp.

Sold by Amazon

Everlasting Gold 10-karat Gold Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings are one of the jewelry staples that every jewelry collector should own. These hoops are made of durable 10-karat gold and are 1.11 inches long.

Sold by Kohl’s

Men’s Onyx Ring in 14-karat Gold

This handsome ring’s sleek onyx stone contrasts nicely with the 14-karat yellow gold setting for a masculine look that works well for special occasions or everyday wear. The generous fancy-cut stone is 3.75 carats in total weight.

Sold by Macy’s

Sterling Silver 1/4 Carat Diamond Heart Toggle Bracelet

While this bracelet’s heart charm makes it a thoughtful gift for any Valentine, the stylish chain and toggle clasp give it a timeless appearance for year-round wear. It’s made of sterling silver, although the charm is also available in a rose or gold-tone finish for an intriguing mixed-metal look.

Sold by Kohl’s

Amazon Collection Men’s Sterling Silver Figaro Link Chain

A chain with a classic link configuration is a nice addition to any man’s jewelry collection. This chain has an attractive Figaro link and is crafted in Italy of sterling silver. It comes in a choice of several length options.

Sold by Amazon

Giani Bernini Medium Teardrop Dried Flower Earrings in Sterling Silver

Any nature lover will appreciate these unique earrings that are made of real dried flowers encased in resin. They have a fun dangling drop structure with sterling silver findings.

Sold by Macy’s

