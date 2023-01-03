Electronics can help you build daily habits to stay organized. Additionally, many are capable of automating your daily tasks.

Which tech products are best for organization?

New Year’s resolutions aren’t all about fitness and weight loss. For many, the new year marks a perfect opportunity to organize their house and life. There are numerous products for staying organized, but many overlook the electronics that can help. To learn more about products that can help you stay organized, we sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez.

In this article: Amazon Echo Show 5, iRobot Roomba s9+ and Anker Powerline II Three-in-One Cable

Tips for organizing your home

Automate household tasks

Nowadays, you can automate many of your daily household tasks. First, you’ll need to choose a smart device with a built-in virtual assistant. Amazon Echo devices are an excellent choice, as they’re affordable and compatible with most smart devices. Still, Apple HomeKit has the best privacy track record, and Google Assistant is the best at recognizing voice commands.

Once you’ve decided on a virtual assistant, you can explore smart devices that automate your daily tasks. For example, many robot vacuums respond to voice commands and can schedule cleaning cycles. “Smart assistants and smart home devices help you stay organized by taking away the worry of a lot of everyday tasks,” said Vazquez. “My Ecobee thermostat just messaged me to let me know it’s time to replace the filters, and it’s automated to manage the temperature to keep my heating bills low.”

Practice cable management

Tech can help you organize your home, but it can create clutter if it isn’t properly managed. Cords are one of the most significant sources of electronic clutter. Luckily, numerous affordable products keep your cables out of the way.

“Small cable organizer bags are worth their weight in gold, even if you don’t travel often,” said Vazquez. “They’re amazing because every device seems to have different cords, and these really help keep everything together.”

Another great way to keep your cords organized is to pair down your chargers and cables. Three-in-one charging cables often have multiple inputs so that you can reduce the number of cords lying around your home.

Tips for organizing your life

Suggestions and reminders

Between smartphones, smart speakers and mobile applications, keeping your life organized has never been easier. Per Vazquez, “One of the key ways technology keeps you organized is through your phone getting to know you and making suggestions for alarms, events and more.” Although it can be tempting to swipe these suggestions away, they can be an excellent way to remember important events.

Scheduling

Many phones and laptops have built-in calendar applications. These apps make it easy to keep track of daily tasks, meetings and events. Apps like Google Calendar even have notification settings, so you can easily add other meeting participants to your event and send them a reminder.

“Make sure you block time to get work done,” said Vazquez. Numerous apps let you sync your calendar across your various emails, making it easier to keep up with your schedule.

Take time to set up your devices

Most smart devices can help you stay organized in one way or another. Still, you’ll need to take the time to set them up. “My biggest advice to readers would be that a lot of staying organized is about building habits,” said Vazquez. “When it comes to tech, taking the time to set it up is worth it. For example, I back up my photos with Amazon photos; the app has an “on-this-day” feature that lets me review my photos and delete any unneeded images.”

Organizational products our tech expert recommends

Amazon Echo Show 5

This helpful device can be used to watch TV, take video calls, schedule reminders and much more. You can use it to set up routines that automate your daily tasks. It features a convenient privacy cover for when you aren’t using the camera.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

This compact smart speaker lets you control other smart devices via voice commands or automated routines. It’s easy to set up and use with its companion smartphone app. It’s available in blue, charcoal and white.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Audio Smart Home Speaker

This smart speaker has surprisingly great audio quality and a ton of features. You can use it to automate tasks, schedule reminders or book reservations at local restaurants. It’s available in black, white, green, pink and blue.

Sold by Home Depot

Amazon Echo Show 8

This smart device features an 8-inch touch screen and a 13 MP camera for video calls. The handy auto-framing feature ensures you stay in frame during virtual meetings. You can use it to organize your calendar, make reservations and more.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+

This vacuum has impressive suction power and it automatically empties its dustbin. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, meaning it can be controlled via voice commands or automated. Its obstacle-avoidance features are top-notch, and it’s surprisingly quiet.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

Ecobee Smart Thermostat

This automatically adjusts the temperature in your rooms to reduce hot or cold spots. It monitors your air quality and lets you know when to replace your filters. It’s compatible with Alexa and Siri.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Anker Powerline II Three-in-One Cable

This helps reduce cable clutter by eliminating the need for multiple cables. It’s especially great for airplane travel. It features lightning, micro USB and USB-C connectors.

Sold by Amazon

GreenLemon Magnetic Wireless Charger

This stylish wireless charger is an excellent way to eliminate unnecessary cables on your desk or bedside table. It charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods simultaneously. It features a built-in lamp.

Sold by Amazon

BagSmart Electronic Organizer

This features multiple spaces for cords, earbuds, power blocks and more. It’s an excellent way to keep your cables safe and out of the way. It’s available in black, blue and gray.

Sold by Amazon

Sisma Travel Cords Organizer

This compact organizer is an ideal way to store cords and power blocks. It comes with movable dividers. It’s available in black or gray.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.