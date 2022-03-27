What are the benefits of a hot stone massage?

A hot stone massage is a type of thermal therapy. It’s done by applying hot stones to the body within the context of a therapeutic massage. Not only does a hot stone massage melt away tension, but it has many other exciting health benefits too.

The benefits of a hot stone massage include easing muscle tension and pain. What’s more, hot stone massages have been known to offer benefits, not only for the muscles, but also for the circulatory and metabolic systems. This is due to both the healing and energy-promoting properties of both the stones themselves and the heat.

What is a hot stone massage?

A hot stone massage begins like any other. The critical difference is that pressure is applied to the body through hot stones instead of the therapist’s hands. The stones are warmed using oils or water and massaged into the patient with the palm of the hand. Massage oils can also offer aromatherapy.

Hot stone massages are similar to Swedish, shiatsu and deep tissue massages. What makes hot stone massages different is the heat. The heat isn’t just for adding a pleasant sensation to the massage. It adds numerous health benefits, too.

The heat within the stones allows your body to relax and muscles to be accessed at a much deeper level without the pressure of styles like Swedish, Thai and sports massage techniques. So, with hot stone massage, you get all the benefits of the latter methods without the painful or uncomfortable side effects. Stones can also be placed on the body to allow blood flow to reach the areas it needs to.

Benefits of hot stone massage

Hot stone massages relieve pain

The number one benefit of hot stone therapy is in its ability to relieve muscle tension and pain. Other techniques such as red-light therapy also work great, but hot stone massage is a fan favorite when it comes to sore shoulders, legs and backs.

Hot stones relieve pain and tension through the use of heat. This heat helps the muscle relax and promotes nutrient-rich blood flow to the area, mimicking the body’s natural healing process. The stones lessen tension and pain, but they encourage enhanced range of motion and flexibility in the process.

Hot stone massages can ease stress, anxiety and depression

Hot stone therapy has been known to help relieve stress for millennia. What’s more, hot stone massages help to dilate blood vessels. The dilation not only promotes stronger circulation, but also leaves you feeling less tense and more relaxed. This enhanced feeling of rest, relaxation and wellness is a sure way to get you feeling good about yourself in no time at all.

A massage at the best of times can leave you feeling relaxed and stress-free, but hot stones give you all the benefits and more without the discomfort of a deep tissue massage. According to the Mayo Clinic, many different types of massage are beneficial for conditions including anxiety, insomnia and conditions associated with stress.

Hot stone massages may boost immune health

Toxins and pathogens can live deep within the body and lower the body’s ability to fight back with a robust immune response. Things such as the common cold or a bout of flu can keep us feeling run down for weeks, if not months.

Hot stones help relieve hormones that cause high blood pressure and water retention. This means that your body is not working so hard when it’s fighting off nasty infections, and your immune system can do its job when it’s supposed to. As already mentioned, massages help alleviate stress levels and decrease the production of stress hormones in the body. In short, massage enables the body to cope well with its stressors. In one study published by the National Institutes of Health, researchers found that massage therapy improves the function of the immune system by increasing the presence of pathogen-killing cells and lymphocytes in the blood.

Hot stone massages boost the quantity and quality of your sleep

Hot stone massages aid the quality and quality of sleep by helping your circulatory system shift energy and reducing the amount of tension in your muscles. A hot stone massage is perfect for people who have muscles or stress preventing them from getting a good night’s sleep. The heavenly feeling and enhanced flow of nutrient-rich blood around the body can aid the feeling of calmness and wellbeing in the body.

What’s more, this improved sense of peace and calm has been proven to aid the quality and quantity of sleep. In one study, participants who suffered from poor sleep as a result of kidney disease enjoyed vastly improved quality of sleep as a result of ongoing hot stone massage therapy.

What you need to buy for hot stone massage therapy

SereneLife Portable Hot Stone Massage Warmer Set & Spa Kit

This set comes with stones and a portable warmer. Users can easily control and maintain the temperature of the stones through an LCD display. This is perfect for beginner massage therapists or those who want to enjoy the treatment themselves at home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Therapist’s Choice Portable Hot Stone Warmer

Dual heating elements heat stone to 122 degrees within 10 minutes, while the outside of the case remains cool. It includes six large stones and six smaller stones.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

MAJESTIC PURE Lavender Massage Oil

This massage oil is cruelty-free, with a delicious lavender scent to promote relaxation during your hot stone therapy. It also moisturizes skin at the same time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Now Foods Massage Oil

This oil combines natural lavender oil and organic almond oil and includes vitamins A, D and E. It is paraben-free.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Luxton Home Premium Memory Foam Massage Table

For those who require regular massages and like to enjoy them from the comfort of home, this memory foam massage table is a great investment. It’s also completely foldable for easy storage and comes with it’s own portable case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews.

