Chelated copper supplements can interfere with birth control pills and nonsteroidal inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

What is the best chelated copper supplement?

Copper is a trace mineral that plays an important role with many bodily functions. Along with iron, it aids the formation of red blood cells while also keeping your nervous and immune systems running smoothly.

A copper deficiency is rare, but there are other naturopathic benefits claimed for taking a copper supplement, such as pain relief, reversing gray hair and increasing metabolic energy. The key is to take the right amount under the supervision of your health care provider. For its excellent reputation and patented formula, the best chelated copper supplement is Solgar Chelated Copper.

What to know before you buy a chelated copper supplement

What is chelated copper?

Copper is a trace mineral. Chelated copper means that the copper has been combined with an amino acid. Amino acids are readily absorbed by the body, so chelated copper is a more absorbable form of copper. The bond between copper and the amino acid creates a protective outer layer that slowly dissolves and lets copper be absorbed gradually in the body.

What is chelated copper used for?

Most people get enough copper in their diets, but there are targeted uses of chelated copper based on your health care provider’s recommendation.

Chelated copper may be used by people with anemia, celiac disease, arthritis, Crohn’s disease and Menkes disease, which involves a genetic defect that makes it difficult to transport copper throughout the body.

Some people use chelated copper to restore gray hair to a darker or close-to-original color. Copper aids in the production of melanin, which is the pigment that colors our eyes, hair and skin.

Chelated copper safety

As with any supplement, talk with your health care provider before starting a regimen. Chelated copper supplements can cause digestive discomfort, sleepiness and an aftertaste. They also can interact with certain medications.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the recommended daily dose of copper for adolescent and adult females is 1.5 to 3 milligrams. Adolescent and adult males should take between 1.5 and 2.5 milligrams. Never exceed 10 milligrams in one day, since too much copper can cause toxic symptoms affecting the cardiovascular and digestive systems. Always follow your supplement’s dosage recommendations.

What to look for in a chelated copper supplement

Certifications

Copper supplements have no oversight from the federal government. Look for supplements that are non-GMO and avoid artificial colors and fillers. Certifications from the National Sanitation Foundation and Underwriters Laboratory are gold standards for nutritional supplements.

Just enough zinc

Zinc is another essential mineral that strengthens the immune system. Zinc and copper can each negatively affect the absorption of the other mineral if taken in disproportionate ratios. There are combination supplements available with copper and zinc already properly allocated.

Gluten-free

People with celiac disease are at greater risk for copper deficiency. Gluten intolerance leads to malabsorption of nutrients, which can cause weaker bones. Since copper helps strengthen bones, it’s paramount to maximize its absorption in those with celiac disease. Most copper supplements are manufactured gluten-free, but review your supplement’s label to make sure.

How much you can expect to spend on a chelated copper supplement

Inexpensive copper supplements, which cost $5-$10, are typically not organic and can leave an aftertaste. Copper supplements in the $10-$30 range are certified organic and packaged in larger quantities. For $30-$35 or higher, you’ll find supplements that are medical-grade copper, manufactured in small quantities.

Chelated copper supplement FAQ

What are natural sources of copper?

A. Organ meats such as liver and kidneys are good sources of copper. Beans, nuts, potatoes, dark leafy vegetables and prunes also provide copper. Shellfish and oysters, cocoa and black pepper can also be consumed.

What are side effects of chelated copper supplements?

A. The most common side effects are digestive discomfort such as pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. Some supplements leave an unpleasant metallic aftertaste. Some users have reported dizziness and unusual tiredness when taking copper. Discuss any side effects with your health care provider as soon as they occur.

How do you know if you have a copper deficiency?

A. Blood tests measure the level of copper in your body. You may also notice physical symptoms such as an unsteady gait, tremors, fatigue or anemia. Your health care provider can diagnose a copper deficiency, which is rare among the general population.

What is the best chelated copper supplement to buy?

Top chelated copper supplement

Solgar Chelated Copper

What you need to know: Made by a trusted brand with over 70 years manufacturing nutritional supplements, this copper supplement has a patented formula.

What you’ll love: Excellent for collagen formation and used in combination with zinc supplements, each copper tablet is 2.5 milligrams. The pills are non-GMO, vegan and free of allergens, sweeteners and preservatives.

What you should consider: Some consumers found the uncoated pills difficult to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top chelated copper supplement for the money

Solaray Copper

What you need to know: This supplement is a copper amino acid chelate complex to speed absorption.

What you’ll love: This affordable copper supplement is chelated in rice protein to be free of soy. It’s designed to provide energy through red blood cell formation and may improve immune system function. The pills are non-GMO and verified for purity and potency.

What you should consider: The pills are large and difficult to swallow for some reviewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Pure Encapsulations Copper

What you need to know: This hypoallergenic supplement features the glycinate form of chelated copper.

What you’ll love: Made with pure ingredients, this supplement is meant to aid iron absorption and activate enzymes responsible for metabolism. It’s free from most allergens, sweeteners, preservatives and fillers.

What you should consider: A small number of consumers experienced nausea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

