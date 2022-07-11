If you experience slight anxiety or stress throughout the day or need help sleeping, stress gummies could help.

Which stress gummies are best?

If you regularly experience stress, tension or minor anxiety, stress gummies could help. These gummies can take the edge off by combining them with a balanced diet, moderate exercise and proper sleep. They come in different flavors and formulas. Plus, they’re generally considered safe to use as a supplement. The best stress gummy for easing tension is Nature’s Bounty Stress Comfort Mood Booster Gummies due to the great flavor and fast-acting nature.

What to know before you buy stress gummies

Benefits

Stress gummies are not intended to replace anxiety medication or other stress-relievers as prescribed by a healthcare provider. However, you can use them in conjunction with most medications to:

Alleviate stress

Reduce minor anxiety

Lessen tension

Stay calm in otherwise difficult situations

Promote positivity

Boost concentration

Calm the nerves

Improve the quality of sleep

Potential side effects

As far as side effects go, there aren’t many. Over-the-counter gummies are designed not to be addictive, meaning they’re safe for casual and long-term users. However, if you take too many stress gummies at once, you could experience:

Upset stomach or mild nausea

Sleepiness

Headache

These side effects are usually temporary and will subside within a day or two once you stop taking the gummies. They’re also unlikely to occur if you take the recommended dose.

Although uncommon, taking these gummies while on certain prescription medications could lead to a potentially negative interaction. This can occur with vitamins or dietary supplements, too. If you’re taking any medications, consult your primary care physician before incorporating stress gummies into your routine.

Also, check the ingredients to make sure you’re not allergic to anything in the gummies. If you experience any of the following around the time when you eat the gummies, it could be due to an allergic reaction:

Hives

Swelling

Difficulty breathing

How to take stress gummies

Unlike pills or tablets, you don’t need water to take stress gummies. Simply chew and swallow it as is. If you’ve never taken stress gummies before, here are a few helpful tips:

Only consume up to the recommended daily amount listed on the packaging.

listed on the packaging. If your stomach gets upset easily , take them around mealtimes.

, take them around mealtimes. Take them in conjunction with prescription medications unless your doctor suggests otherwise.

unless your doctor suggests otherwise. Consume them at least half an hour before a known stressful or anxiety-inducing event, so they have time to kick in.

What to look for in quality stress gummies

Ingredients

There are several ingredients found in stress gummies. Some are meant to add flavor or help the gummies keep their shape or color, such as gelatin. Others can target stress and anxiety to help improve one’s mood.

Common ingredients include:

Gamma-aminobutyric acid: This can potentially improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and give your mood a boost.

This can potentially improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and give your mood a boost. L-Theanine: This is an amino acid our bodies naturally produce. When taken orally, it’s supposed to reduce stress and anxiety.

This is an amino acid our bodies naturally produce. When taken orally, it’s supposed to reduce stress and anxiety. Botanicals: Certain botanicals, such as lemon balm, can help promote quality sleep, improve appetite, enhance focus and lower anxiety.

Certain botanicals, such as lemon balm, can help promote quality sleep, improve appetite, enhance focus and lower anxiety. Cannabidiol: Some gummies contain low levels of this chemical compound, which is also found in hemp and marijuana. This can contribute to a calming feeling or even improve one’s sleep quality.

Some gummies contain low levels of this chemical compound, which is also found in hemp and marijuana. This can contribute to a calming feeling or even improve one’s sleep quality. Melatonin: Melatonin helps people fall asleep and can improve their overall sleep quality.

Melatonin helps people fall asleep and can improve their overall sleep quality. Extracts: Often, these gummies contain different extracts to promote stress relief. Common options are chamomile flower, lavender flower and lemon balm leaf extracts.

Often, these gummies contain different extracts to promote stress relief. Common options are chamomile flower, lavender flower and lemon balm leaf extracts. Other ingredients and additives: Gummies could also contain ingredients such as vegetable glycerin, beet sugar, glucose syrup, citric acid or color additives, depending on the brand.

Flavor and shape

Most stress gummies are fruit-flavored, with common options being:

Strawberry

Lemon

Blood orange

Ginger

Assorted berries or fruits

Most gummies are round and slightly squishy, but some look like gummy bears.

Speed of activation

Most gummies take 30 to 60 minutes to take effect. However, several factors can affect how quickly they start working. These include:

The person’s weight

Current medications

Tolerance level

If you need something that works quickly, look for the term “fast-acting” on the label.

Quantity

As with vitamins, medications and dietary supplements, stress gummies usually include the quantity or count on the packaging. Not only should it indicate the recommended daily dosage, but it should also mention how many gummies are included in the container.

Say, for example, a container includes 30 gummies and has a recommended dose of two gummies a day. If you take them every day, the container will last 15 days.

Usually, you can expect to find between 30 and 100 gummies per container.

How much you can expect to spend on stress gummies

Most stress gummies cost $12-$30, depending on quantity.

Stress gummies FAQ

How long do the effects of stress gummies last?

A. This depends on the gummies, but most last for a few hours.

Are stress gummies regulated?

A. For the most part, these gummies are not regulated by the Federal Drug Administration. There is not a specific minimum or maximum dosage you should take. The gummies are also not guaranteed to work as indicated.

What should I do if I’m experiencing high stress and anxiety levels?

A. Stress gummies are intended for minor stress and anxiety, not as a long-term or permanent solution to more severe issues. If you’re experiencing a lot of anxiety, consider speaking with a doctor. Also, try to maintain a regular sleep schedule, eat a balanced diet and exercise.

What are the best stress gummies to buy?

Top stress gummy

Nature’s Bounty Stress Comfort Mood Booster Gummies

What you need to know: Available in either a 36 or 100 count, these gummies can promote a positive mood while reducing stress.

What you’ll love: They use a drug-free formula emphasizing natural and herbal ingredients. Prominent ingredients include saffron and gamma-aminobutyric acid, encouraging a positive outlook and decreasing tension.

What you should consider: The taste isn’t the best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iherb

Top stress gummy for the money

Olly Goodbye Stress Gummy

What you need to know: These strawberry and lemon verbena-flavored gummies provide a great sense of calm and stress relief.

What you’ll love: This container comes with a count of 42 and lasts 21 days. The formula contains L-Theanine and gamma-aminobutyric acid to create a calm, stress-free experience. It also has goji berries, which can provide a boost of energy.

What you should consider: It contains gelatin, which is not vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature Made Wellblends Stress Relief Gummies

What you need to know: These strawberry-flavored gummies are fast-acting and can start having an effect in as little as 30 to 60 minutes.

What you’ll love: They have L-Theanine and gamma-aminobutyric acid, which can help reduce stress and keep you calm and focused. They’re drug-free and non-addictive. They can last up to 20 days when taken as recommended.

What you should consider: The effect is subtle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

