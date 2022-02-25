What’s the difference between liposomal vitamin C and vitamin C?

It is important to monitor your health so you know when to give your body the boost it needs against infection and disease. Vitamin C supplements protect your body and nurture your immune system to create a stronger you. Both vitamin C and liposomal vitamin C are great for your health, but what’s the difference between the two?

Vitamin C helps boost your immune system and create tissues in your body. It is essentially a healing agent for your cells. Liposomal vitamin C, however, includes liposomes, which have their own added benefits. How do you decide which supplement is best for you?

Liposomal vitamin C

Liposomes are the essential additive that can be used to increase the process by which a vitamin is absorbed. According to the National Institutes of Health, the liposomes included in this type of vitamin C allow the nutrient to slide into your cells at a more productive rate. This creates greater absorption, connecting vitamin C directly to the cell membrane.

Additionally, liposomes also bring with them phospholipids, an essential fat that your body can’t produce on its own. This means that in order to obtain it, we need to consume it in our diet. Phospholipids function as cell support, promoting cell function and optimizing the effects of vitamin C.

Liposomal vitamin C pros

The absorption rate of liposomal vitamin C is much greater than that of vitamin C alone. This means it takes effect at a much faster rate, and more of the vitamin soaks into the cell. Liposomes create a pathway to the cell lined with phospholipids, which are also beneficial to your body. These phospholipids assist in maintaining cells and tissues all over the body.

Liposomal vitamin C cons

When it comes to supplements, you can never know enough about the manufacturer. A problem with liposomal vitamin C is that there is no promise that the supplement will work exactly as it’s intended. Furthermore, since liposomal vitamin C absorbs faster, the side effects of too much vitamin C can have a quicker onset.

Vitamin C

One of the most popular and well-known supplements, vitamin C is great for your body’s overall healing mechanisms. Vitamin C is well-documented as an immune system booster. It is taken daily by many who seek its preventative benefits, and when there is a bug going around, vitamin C can help defend against it.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vitamin C not only helps fight colds, but it also protects the body from dangerous toxins, such as smoke and radiation. Negative effects of natural radiation can be reduced by taking it. Vitamin C is also an antioxidant, which means it combats heart disease and various other cell-related diseases.

Vitamin C pros

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that is loaded with health benefits. The Mayo Clinic reports that vitamin C protects your body from cancer and your eyes from disease all while helping your body absorb iron. It also supports your immune system and provides you with the ability to fight off colds.

Vitamin C cons

When too much is taken, vitamin C can have some side effects. Nausea, headache and heartburn are among the symptoms you might experience from a vitamin C overdose. It is important to talk to your doctor if you are feeling severely ill after taking vitamin C supplements. An overdose of vitamin C can cause kidney stones and other infections.

Should you get liposomal vitamin C or vitamin C?

The simple difference between liposomal vitamin C and regular vitamin C is that liposomes help absorb it better into your tissues. When you take a vitamin C supplement it is absorbed into your bloodstream, but liposomes take it straight to the cells. According to the National Institutes of Health, this difference in liposomes does allow for the supplement to have a greater effect delivering vitamin C.

Each supplement has a separate pathway in assisting the immune system but ultimately you are getting the best bang for your buck with liposomal vitamin C. It essentially boosts the vitamin C absorption in your body and provides you with more health benefits.

