Are Bissell or Hoover carpet cleaners best?

If you’re in the market for a carpet cleaning machine, chances are that you’ve seen the name brands Bissell and Hoover. These two titans in the vacuum cleaning industry each put out several models of carpet cleaners that are effective and well priced. While each brand has some advantages and drawbacks, with the right information, you’ll be able to find a carpet cleaner that suits your needs and lifestyle.

Bissell carpet cleaners

When you consider the Bissell brand, chances are good that you’ll think about pet hair removal. The company has done a great job positioning themselves in the pet hair removal space, and for good reason — their machines are effective at this sometimes tricky task. Another thing to recommend Bissell is the sheer number of options they have for carpet cleaners, with over twenty upright models to choose from, as well as a dozen portable and hand-held options. If you want a lot of selection with a range of suction power, tank size, reach, width and weight, Bissell has you covered.

Bissell carpet cleaner pros

With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to encompass all the benefits of each model into one compact list of pros. However, Bissell carpet cleaners do share some traits consistently across models. For starters, they do well in removing pet hair. Dog and cat hair can cling to carpets and upholstery, and any pet owner knows that it is not always a simple feat to dislodge them. But Bissell carpet cleaners consistently perform well in this task, making them a good choice for homes with pets. Bissells tend to excel at maneuverability, which is great if you need to carry your machine around and get to hard-to-reach areas.

In addition to this, Bissells tend to be on the quieter side as far as carpet cleaners go, which can be a perk for those annoyed by the decibel levels of some carpet cleaners. Of course, this benefit is reduced as you get into the larger models, which can be as noisy as counterparts from other brands.

Bissell carpet cleaner cons

Their most popular model, the Bissell ProHeat, doesn’t actually heat water. Instead, it maintains the temperature of the water you put into it. If you’re looking for maximum heating for the toughest stains, this is a miss in an otherwise impressive machine.

Best Bissell carpet cleaners

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution

This workhorse of a machine has an impressive stain-removal capacity, making it an excellent investment.

Bissell Big Green Professional Grade Carpet Cleaner

The Big Green is on par with most professional carpet cleaning machines you can rent at home improvement stores. Its functionality comes with heft and weight: this is a heavy machine to maneuver

Bissell JetScrub Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner

This economical but powerful upright carpet cleaner tackles challenging pet messes with its Clean Shot Pretreater.

Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner

You can’t beat the convenience of this light, portable carpet cleaner. At only nine pounds, it’s a cinch to carry around to reach whatever needs cleaning.

Hoover carpet cleaners

Hoovers offer deep cleaning capabilities and dual tanks which ensures the machine is always offering up clean water on every area of the carpet. Hoovers consistently work well on pet hair and stains. Most Hoover models are light and easily maneuverable. If you’re looking to stay on the more affordable end of carpet cleaners, Hoover provides budget options that consistently outperform the competition. The Hoover-branded cleaning solutions are fresh and leave a good smell behind after a thorough cleaning. Their solutions can neutralize even the strongest odors hiding in your carpet.

Hoover carpet cleaner pros

The dual tank technology of Hoover’s upright carpet cleaners is preferred by many customers, keeping clean and dirty water separated. The Hoover cleaning nozzle tends to be wider than those on the Bissells. Hoover’s affordable models, particularly the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, offer great performance at an excellent price. For the most part, Hoovers are easy to take apart for cleanup and storage.

Hoover carpet cleaner cons

Hoovers are noisy. Additionally, while they get carpets really clean, that thoroughness comes at a cost: High-pile carpets will stay damp for a long time after a thorough cleaning. These are not the machines you want to use for a quick touch-up right before guests arrive.

Best Hoover carpet cleaners

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

It may not have all the bells and whistles, but this model is an excellent performer that keeps up with its bigger, more expensive counterparts — particularly in the pet-hair removal department.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

This upright offers surprisingly powerful cleaning packed into a light, easy-to-move machine. It’s HeatForce feature means carpets stay damp for a shorter time after cleaning.

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

If you’re looking for a lightweight, portable carpet cleaner at an affordable price which packs a lot of power into a small size, this is the one.

Should you get a Bissell carpet cleaner or a Hoover carpet cleaner?

With as wide an array to choose from across both brands, it’s not as simple as deciding to go with a Bissell or a Hoover carpet cleaner. There are several key considerations when choosing a carpet cleaner, and depending on which are important to you, you’ll probably want to go in one direction or the other.

For example, if budget is one of your prime considerations, you’ll want to consider the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner. If, on the other hand, you want a professional-level carpet cleaning machine at the ready, then take a look at the Bissell Big Green Professional Grade Carpet Cleaner. Customers most concerned about pet hair removal will probably want to lean in the direction of a Bissell.

