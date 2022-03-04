Which burlap wreath is best?

Whether you’re picking out home decor staples or decorating your house for the holidays, a wreath is a must-have item. Wreaths are made from a variety of materials, including ribbon, burlap, faux flowers and wood. Burlap is durable and timeless, making it an excellent choice for all occasions and seasons.

Hodges Little Shop Buffalo Plaid Burlap Farmhouse Wreath is a quality handmade burlap wreath that you can use for years to come.

What to know before you buy a burlap wreath

Location

While the front door is the most common place to use a wreath, there are various ways to showcase your burlap wreath.

Indoors:

Above the fireplace mantel is a popular indoor location for a wreath.

Hanging a wreath on a window is a little tricky, but it looks great from outside the home. Most people use ribbon or suction cups to secure a wreath to their window.

Any inside door makes an appropriate place for a wreath, including closet, pantry and bedroom doors. Hang it with a ribbon or a wreath hanger.

Small wreaths can elevate the look of any dinner party by hanging them on the back of dining room chairs with ribbon.

If you’re looking for a non-hanging place for your wreath, you can use it as a centerpiece on your coffee table, dining room table or entry table.

Outdoors:

The main entryway door is the most popular place to hang a wreath.

Instead of inside the window, many people choose to hang their wreath on the window’s exterior.

Hanging wreaths add excellent detail to porches, railings or columns.

Size

The size of wreath you need depends on the size of the door or the location where you’re placing the wreath. For example, if you have a standard 36-inch door, the best wreath size is 22-24 inches, which leaves about 6 inches on either side of the wreath. You’ll also want to hang your wreath about 12-14 inches from the top of the door. For those who have a larger or smaller door, just be sure to leave about 6 inches on either side of the wreath.

If you’re using the wreath in a different location, measuring the space is an essential first step. Smaller wreaths are needed for dining room chairs or small tables, while a larger wreath looks lovely above a fireplace.

What to look for in a quality burlap wreath

Lights

Some burlap wreaths come with lights that are either battery-operated or plug into an outlet. When using a wreath with lights, it’s imperative that it’s flame-resistant. Also, never use candles close to your wreath.

Installation

Those who choose to hang their wreath on a door generally use a wreath hanger or some type of ribbon. Sometimes wreaths come with a wreath hanger, so check before purchasing an additional wreath hanger.

Tips for using a wreath

Fluff up your wreath. After arriving in a small box, your burlap wreath might need a little fluffing and shaping to help it look full.

Rain, sunshine, snow and heat can all have a negative effect on wreaths, like fading or melting.

Rain, sunshine, snow and heat can all have a negative effect on wreaths, like fading or melting. If you want lights, look for a remote control-operated light. A remote control makes it convenient to turn the lights on and off without going outside.

How much you can expect to spend on a burlap wreath

Depending on the size and materials, a burlap wreath can cost $20-$150.

Burlap wreath FAQ

What’s the best way to store a wreath?

A. Just like other seasonal decor, wreaths can be stored and used year after year. To keep your wreath in good condition, store it in a box with enough space so it doesn’t get squashed. It’s best kept in a dry place that doesn’t receive direct sunlight or get too hot.

Can I use a wreath with fresh flowers?

A. Yes. Wreaths with fresh flowers or greenery are referred to as live wreaths. Many of them have a delightful fragrant smell and look expensive. However, live wreaths only last one season since the flowers or greenery tend to wilt over time.

What are the best burlap wreaths to buy?

Top burlap wreath

Hodges Little Shop Buffalo Plaid Burlap Farmhouse Wreath

What you need to know: This handmade wreath uses up to 80 feet of burlap for a full and sophisticated look.

What you’ll love: Depending on which size you get, the finished wreath measures 18-24 inches in diameter. It’s sprayed with a nontoxic stiffening spray to keep the burlap from fraying.

What you should consider: While this wreath is high-quality, it’s on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top burlap wreath for money

Twisted Ribbon GA Plain Neutral Burlap Wreath

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable and basic wreath you can customize, this neutral burlap wreath is a quality choice.

What you’ll love: Because this wreath isn’t adorned with anything, it can be reused many times for various occasions. It’s also simple to add a personal touch like an initial, ribbon or even flowers.

What you should consider: This wreath only comes in one size, and some might need a larger option.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Qunwreath 18-Inch Burlap Hydrangea Wreath

What you need to know: With letters, eucalyptus leaves, flowers and ribbon, this burlap wreath stands out from the plain options.

What you’ll love: Included with the wreath is a 12-inch black wreath hanger, so you don’t have to purchase it separately. The diameter of the wreath is about 18 inches, and it’s neutral enough to use for many seasons.

What you should consider: It’s recommended to keep this wreath out of direct sunlight because the direct heat can melt the glue holding the burlap together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

