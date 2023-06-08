Which suncatchers are best?

Suncatchers are decorative pieces of stained glass designed to capture the sunlight. When placed indoors by a window, they can bring light into an otherwise dark room. And when they’re hung outdoors, they can distribute light and add a lovely aesthetic to the space. Whichever type you go with, these artistic pieces can invigorate any area.

Design

Since suncatchers are meant to glimmer and shine in the sunlight, they usually consist of materials that reflect light, such as:

Crystals : Most crystals found in suncatchers are round or oval, but they can also come in other geometric shapes. Due to their design, they can capture the rays of the sun and reflect them for a rainbow effect.

: Most crystals found in suncatchers are round or oval, but they can also come in other geometric shapes. Due to their design, they can capture the rays of the sun and reflect them for a rainbow effect. Glass : Another common material is stained glass, as it can add even more colors to the reflected light. These come in different shapes and sizes, such as squares, rhombuses or animals.

: Another common material is stained glass, as it can add even more colors to the reflected light. These come in different shapes and sizes, such as squares, rhombuses or animals. Beads : Made from plastic, stone, metal, wood or glass, beads don’t necessarily reflect light. However, they can act as a nice aesthetic on a suncatcher.

: Made from plastic, stone, metal, wood or glass, beads don’t necessarily reflect light. However, they can act as a nice aesthetic on a suncatcher. Metals : Certain metals, such as plated gold or silver, are reflective, making them another popular choice for light-catchers. Oftentimes, they’re used to make up the thin, lightweight frame of the artwork.

: Certain metals, such as plated gold or silver, are reflective, making them another popular choice for light-catchers. Oftentimes, they’re used to make up the thin, lightweight frame of the artwork. Plastic: Often considered an affordable choice, plastic can be reflective, too. It’s also commonly used in the frame.

Some suncatchers are themed for specific occasions or events, such as holidays. Others implement words, exciting shapes or other designs to create a complete theme.

Hanging mechanism

Most suncatchers can be hung with one of the following:

Hook: These usually require tools to install and can be placed on a wall or tree.

These usually require tools to install and can be placed on a wall or tree. Suction cup: These can be mounted on a window.

These can be mounted on a window. Looped cord: Made either from synthetic or leather materials, the cord can be looped around a branch or hook.

Placement

Most suncatchers are small and designed to incorporate into a larger design aesthetic. Typically, the best place to put one is where the sunlight frequently hits, since the natural light can scatter flecks of light and create rainbows directly around the art piece. Popular options include:

Near wind chimes.

wind chimes. By stained glass windows overlooking a sunroom, living room or kitchen.

Near or in a garden.

On the patio.

Besides lighting, choose the location based on the size of the piece. Larger suncatchers, for example, offer more light and can stand out better in a big area, such as a garden. Ultimately, as long as the light-catcher captures and reflects any nearby light, it can enhance the visual appeal of the space.

10 best suncatchers

Bits and Pieces Peacock Art Glass Suncatcher

At nearly 10 inches, this decorative suncatcher comes in two multicolored designs: a peacock and a butterfly. It has a metal chain and consists primarily of shatter-resistant glass, making this a sturdy art piece for any garden or window. With enough direct sunlight, it can radiate light.

Sold by Amazon

H and D Hyaline and Dora Hanging Chandelier Crystals Prisms for Window Suncatchers

This large decorative crystal collects the sun’s rays and reflects them onto a small surface. It is 3.4 inches tall and 2.4 inches wide. It also includes a sturdy string that’s perfect for hanging it either inside or outside.

Sold by Amazon

Crystal Suncatchers Hanging Wind Chime-Style Garden Suncatcher

Shaped similar to a chandelier, this suncatcher contains many hanging crystals that make a lovely sound in the wind. It has gold-plated chains connecting the crystals. It’s perfect for indoor use, especially around a bay window or on a ceiling fan.

Sold by Amazon

August Grove Stained Glass Hoot’s Owl Window Panel

This stained glass owl is made from hand-cut glass pieces that give it a distinct shape. It comes with a durable hanging chain that’s resistant to the elements outside. The chain is 21 inches long, making it the perfect accessory for a large indoor window. It also looks great when hung from a tree branch.

Sold by Wayfair

Bee Suncatcher Window Hanging Ornament With Suction Cup

This bee-shaped light-catcher has a semitransparent body and opaque wings. It comes with a durable nylon string and a suction cup that easily mounts to any window. Since it’s small, it makes for a great addition to a bedroom.

Sold by Amazon

Naturemama K9 Crystal Suncatcher Rainbow Maker Hanging Prism Ornament

This pack comes with six handmade decorative pieces, including moons, stars and suns. Each one has a shiny chain, crystals and a hook for easy hanging. It’s small and long, making it good for the back deck, patio or a small room.

Sold by Amazon

Charlton Home Birds in the Night Sky Round Stained Glass Window Panel

Large enough for gardens and other outdoor locations, this suncatcher features a giant panel and has four multicolored birds standing on a branch. When placed in direct sunlight, the whole thing illuminates.

Sold by Wayfair

H and D Hyaline and Dora Suncatcher Crystal Tree of Life Rainbow Maker

Designed with a beautiful decorative tree and a glowing crystal bulb at the base, this suncatcher can not only reflect light but can also serve as a decorative ornament for indoor or outdoor use. It comes in four colors and is handmade.

Sold by Amazon

Haosum Lily Flower Stained Glass Window Hangings Suncatcher

This flower-shaped suncatcher is made from genuine stained glass that easily captures and reflects the sun. It serves as a lovely complement to the garden or a kitchen window. It’s available in white, blue, yellow or pink and is 7 inches tall and 5 inches wide. It also comes with a sturdy hanging chain and a hook.

Sold by Amazon

Rainbow Symphony Rainbow Suncatchers

These suncatchers come in six themes, including Santa Claus, a snowman and a wizard. They have vibrant colors and are semi-holographic. They’re also fade-resistant. They are a great addition to the bathroom or another small room.

Sold by Amazon

