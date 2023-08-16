Summer may be coming to an end but that doesn’t mean cooler temperatures are already here. Average temperatures across the U.S. in August and September still routinely reach the 80s and 90s, which means that if you’re short on air conditioners, you’re going to want to check out Amazon’s Daily Deal today: a massive sale on AC units of all sizes so you can cool every room of your home.

What are Amazon Daily Deals?

Daily Deals are short-term sales on select products on Amazon. You can find them at the top of the homepage, usually next to a gold box and a header that reads, “Today’s Deals.” New deals are posted daily and run for 24 hours or until the product sells out. To take advantage of the deals, you just have to complete checkout and get your purchase confirmation before the sale period ends.

Daily Deals can be any product sold on Amazon, but there is a catch — there’s usually a limited number of items available in stock, so you may have to act fast if you want to take advantage of a Daily Deal, especially if it’s for a popular item or if the discount is particularly steep.

How do I set up Amazon Daily Deals notifications?

If you never want to miss an Amazon Daily Deal, we get it — we love a bargain, too!

Just head to your Amazon account settings and click on notifications. From there, you can enable push notifications for Daily Deals. You can also turn on notifications for Watched and Wishlist deals if you want to be notified if any other products you have your eye on go on sale.

You can turn notifications off by going back into your settings.

The best Amazon Daily Deals on air conditioners

Frigidaire FHWC064WB1 Window Air Conditioner, 6,000 Btu, White

At 6,000 British thermal units, this window AC unit is powerful enough to cool up to 250 square feet, making it perfect for most bedrooms. It comes with sleep mode and a remote, and the best part is that it’s a whopping 45% off today.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker 8,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White

This freestanding unit features three appliances in one: AC, fan and dehumidifier. It can cool up to 350 square feet to a low setting of 64 degrees and comes with a remote for easy temperature adjustment without getting up. Plus, it’s over half off today.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire 12,000 Btu Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner

At 12,000 Btu, this is one of the most powerful window AC units you can get. It can cool up to 550 square feet, so it’s suitable for large bedrooms or living rooms. And this unit is Wi-Fi enabled, so it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker 8,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner

This freestanding model features an AC, fan and dehumidifier in one. It has top-mounted touch controls with an LED display and a handy remote for easy temperature control. And at 8,000 Btu, it’s powerful enough to cool most bedrooms or even a small-to-medium living or family room.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner

At 5,000 Btu, this window AC unit is less powerful than the others on this list — but it’s also the most affordable. The 30% discount puts it at just under $125, and it still has plenty of power to cool a small bedroom.

Sold by Amazon

