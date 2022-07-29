Dual hose units are typically among the most powerful portable air conditioners you can buy but are often the most expensive.

What is the best portable air conditioner?

As it warms up outside, your home will begin to warm up too. Sitting in a hot house all day can make you feel drained of your energy, not to mention sweaty. Thankfully, a capable air conditioner can make your home feel a whole lot more bearable, but not everybody has central air. You could always use a window unit, but they’re bulky and can be challenging to install and remove.

Portable air conditioners give you all the same benefits as a window unit, without the hassle, but which one is best?

Portable air conditioner with hose vs. without hose

Typical portable air conditioners have a hose that runs out of your window. This hose pushes hot air out of the back of the unit and your home. Some portable air conditioners feature dual-hoses that pull fresh air from outside using one hose and expel hot air out the other.

Evaporative coolers do not require a hose, meaning that they aren’t an air conditioner in the technical sense of the word. They still serve to keep your air cool, but rather than removing hot air, they simply circulate air and cool it using water or ice. Evaporative coolers typically don’t provide as much cooling as a standard unit, but they’re far more energy-efficient.

12 best portable air conditioners

Best home portable air conditioner

Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner

This sleek portable air conditioner has an activated carbon filter that cleans your air as it cools it. The unit serves as a dehumidifier and features an easy-to-use digital display. Whynter’s convenient portable AC has a temperature range of 61°F to 89°F and can cool rooms up to 500-square-feet.

BLACK + DECKER BPACT10WT 10,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner

BLACK + DECKER’s inexpensive portable AC is perfect for cooling small to medium-sized rooms. This unit has a reusable filter that can be washed with water, saving you the trouble of buying replacement filters. Some users feel that this unit is noisy, but for under $400, this is an excellent option if you’d like to save some money.

Honeywell MN14CHCSBB Portable Air Conditioner 14,000 Btu Air Conditioner

This multipurpose unit serves as an air conditioner, dehumidifier and heater for colder months. This machine runs quiet and has a reusable filter for added convenience. At nearly $700, this certainly isn’t the most affordable option. Still, if you feel like you’ll need a heater when winter comes, you may end up saving money in the long run with this unit.

SereneLife SLACHT108 Portable 4-in-1 Air Conditioner

Much like the Honeywell MN14CHCSBB, this multifunctional device can heat your air as well as cool it. The design is aesthetically pleasing and this model works as both a dehumidifier and fan in addition to its heating and cooling capabilities.

Best small portable air conditioner

SereneLife SLPAC105W 10,000 Btu Portable Air Conditioner

This compact unit can cool rooms up to 300 square feet. This air conditioner has an automatic swing mode that maximizes airflow with a moving vent. Although this may not be as small as some other units, the convenient wheels make moving it a breeze.

Tripp Lite SRCOOL12K 12,000 Portable Air Conditioner

This narrow portable air conditioner is excellent for cooling small offices, closets and other areas where larger units don’t fit. Unlike many other portable air conditioners, this unit has a built-in evaporator that eliminates the need for emptying water.

COMFYHOME 3-in-1 Bladeless Air Conditioner

The COMFYHOME 3-in-1 AC unit uses an evaporative cooling media, with 3 wind speeds. This machine features a convenient twelve-hour timer feature and has a remote for easy use. Its compact size is perfect for placing near a desk or a sofa.

TOSOT 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This small AC unit can cool rooms up to 300 square feet and runs quietly. This unit functions as a dehumidifier in addition to an AC unit and costs just under $400. The convenient X-Fan mode keeps the fan spinning at a slow, silent speed that helps dry residual water from the unit.

Best portable air conditioner without hose

Hessaire 3,100 CFM 3-Speed Portable Evaporative Cooler

This powerful evaporative cooler is capable of cooling rooms up to 950 square feet in size. This unit’s three-panel design allows it to intake more air than the average evaporative cooler, reducing static pressure and increasing air output. Despite the machine’s power, it’s still incredibly energy-efficient compared to a standard portable air conditioner.

Honeywell 1700 CFM 3-Speed Evaporative Cooler

This convenient hoseless air conditioner can cool rooms up to 610 square feet. This unit is perfect for hot desert climates that lack humidity. Just add ice or water and turn it on to immediately feel cooler and add humidity to the air. The 150-watt Honeywell 1700 is energy efficient compared to other options as well.

Hessaire MC18M Portable Evaporative Cooler

This unit’s design may look a little dated, but don’t let that fool you. The Hessaire MC18M does a great job of cooling rooms up to 500 square feet. You can either fill this machine with water manually or use the convenient continuous-fill mode by attaching a household water hose.

NewAir 470 CFM 3-speed Portable Evaporative Cooler

The NewAir 470 has a convenient removable water tank that makes refilling it incredibly easy. This energy-efficient unit can cool rooms up to 250 square feet and comes with a remote control that allows you to adjust the timer and fan settings without getting up from your couch.

