Home Depot doesn’t just sell tools. You can also purchase all the holiday decor you need to spruce up your home for the holidays.

You can shop Black Friday all of November at Home Depot

According to a recent opinion piece in The Hill, it’s impossible to predict inflation. The best way to protect your budget against rising costs is to incorporate strategic spending. This means taking advantage of sales on items you need, such as power tools and home security systems, not just on the ones you want. Home Depot’s Black Friday sale begins today, giving you ways to save all month long.

When is the Home Depot Black Friday sale?

Many retailers have realized that the past few years have changed spending habits. Budgets are stretched thin and people don’t want to incur more debt, so they’re rolling back their holiday spending. Creating an urgency such as a one-day sale isn’t as effective as it used to be. This has forced retailers to create extended holiday savings events.

Home Depot, for instance, has decided to give consumers access to lower prices for an entire month. While you have to wait until Nov. 3 to take advantage of in-store savings, online shoppers can find deep discounts starting today. This means you don’t have a limited window. You can plan your purchases around your financial schedule and still save.

Home Depot Black Friday deals you can get now

Husky Mechanics Tool Set

This comprehensive selection of tools has 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch sockets and ratchets along with over 160 other tools. The tools are forged from chromium alloy steel and come with a durable case. Sold by Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

The Milwaukee M18 cordless tool kit comes with everything the handyperson needs for nearly any job. You get 10 power tools, two batteries, two travel bags and a charger. Sold by Home Depot

LG Electronics 24-Inch Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher

Right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on a dishwasher at Home Depot . This 24-inch model has a customizable rack, four spray arms and offers quiet operation. The two-stage drying gives you more efficient and more complete drying. Sold by Home Depot

DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12-Inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw

A quality miter saw is an essential tool for making the angled cuts needed for molding, trim work, rafters and more. This offering from DeWalt has 10 positive stops and bevels up to 48 degrees left and right. The dust system captures over 75% of dust to keep you breathing easier while working. Sold by Home Depot

Ridgid Portable Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand

This portable 10-inch table saw has a 30-inch rip capacity and a 15-amp motor to deliver enough power to tackle tough jobs. The soft start function gradually ramps up the blade speed for a smooth and quiet start. The on-board tool storage is a welcome feature. Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Ryobi’s six-tool combo kit comes with a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, a multi-tool and an LED light along with two batteries, a charger and other accessories. The set comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and the batteries are compatible with over 260 cordless tools. Sold by Home Depot

Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit

This set comes with two M18 batteries and a charger. These RedLithium extended capacity batteries have advanced job site protection and are compatible with over 200 Milwaukee M18 tools. Sold by Home Depot

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

This two-tool combo kit gives you a cordless drill/driver and an impact driver. It also has two 20-volt max lithium-ion batteries, a charger and a travel bag. The tools in DeWalt’s Atomic series have a compact design to provide more power in a smaller size to make your projects easier. Sold by Home Depot

Kohler Elmbrook Elongated White Toilet with Quiet-Close Seat

You might not expect to find a toilet on sale, but this one is. It offers a traditional two-piece style with an elongated bowl for added room. The chair-height seating makes sitting down and standing up less of an effort. Sold by Home Depot

Husky 3-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack

A floor jack gives you effortless lifting whenever you need it. This model can handle up to 6,000 pounds and has a maximum height of 19.75 inches. The rear swivel casters let you easily adjust the position of the jack to get it exactly where you need it. Sold by Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.