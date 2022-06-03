Which farmhouse console table is best?

Do you love the coziness of farmhouse designs? Or do you want to add a vintage touch to your modern home? Either way, the farmhouse style perfectly blends rustic accents with a simple design for furniture that’s both practical and timeless. It’s a style particularly suited to console tables, which offer an opportunity to show off more rugged wood components. For a gorgeous table that’s great for large spaces, check out the Signature Design By Ashley Gavelston Rustic Console Table.

What to know before you buy a farmhouse console table

Ways to use a console table

A console table is a wide but shallow table that stands desk-height against a wall. It stands about 30-36 inches tall and can be anywhere from 25-65 inches from one end to the other. It can be placed in an entryway for lamps, keys, mail and other easy drop-off items. You can also use it as a television stand if you don’t like the idea of mounting a flat screen to the wall.

Key farmhouse elements

Farmhouse console tables range from very rugged to delicately rustic, but one is always recognizable through certain stylistic features. The use of worn wood is a big factor here, with barnboard and reclaimed wood serving as focal points. When it comes to hardware, the farmhouse style embraces a lot of iron or similar metals which feel vintage. Natural materials or white paint are emphasized and accent materials look handmade.

Types of table legs

There are several table leg designs most frequently associated with this type of table.

Straight legs : Straight legs are your standard, basic legs that go straight down and aren’t tapered at the bottom.

: Straight legs are your standard, basic legs that go straight down and aren’t tapered at the bottom. U legs : These legs are usually made out of metal and are connected at the bottom, creating a U-shape. A console table with U legs usually has one U on each end.

: These legs are usually made out of metal and are connected at the bottom, creating a U-shape. A console table with U legs usually has one U on each end. Sawhorse legs : These triangle legs highlight the wood-working aspect of a console table, making it a popular choice for farmhouse tables.

: These triangle legs highlight the wood-working aspect of a console table, making it a popular choice for farmhouse tables. X legs : This is when metal or wooden legs cross in the shape of an X on each side of the console table.

: This is when metal or wooden legs cross in the shape of an X on each side of the console table. Hairpin legs: These are very slender metal legs that bend to resemble the shape of a hairpin.

What to look for in a quality farmhouse console table

Shelves and drawers

If you’re looking for a console table with a little extra storage space, you’ll want to look at tables with built-in shelves and drawers. A console table can have one or two open shelves that are great for displaying books or keeping frequently used items off the floor. Drawers give you the a chance to tuck away little things you don’t want cluttering the table’s surface.

Cabinets

If you’re using a console table as a media center, you might want cabinets instead of shelves. A table with two or three cabinets will look bulkier than one with shelves but it’s also great for hiding away wires and TV-related extras including remotes and DVD players. The bulk helps offset the size of the television, too, so that the space doesn’t look too top-heavy.

Powder-coated hardware

Farmhouse console tables often combine wood and metal elements so be sure to look for powder-coated metal accents or hardware when you can. Powder-coated metal goes through a finishing process that makes it stronger and less prone to rust, which is a major asset when it comes to helping your furniture last an even longer time.

How much you can expect to spend on a farmhouse console table

A farmhouse console table usually costs $80-$350 but some can cost as much as $1,000.

Farmhouse console table FAQ

What does unfinished mean?

A. An unfinished console table has not been stained or varnished. While you can leave furniture unfinished, the wood is more prone to water stains warping and environmental damage over time.

What is MDF and how is it different from solid wood?

A. MDF stands for medium density fiberboard. It’s a material made from resin and recycled wood fibers, mimicking the appearance of solid wood. It’s a lightweight, less expensive alternative to solid wood.

What’s the best farmhouse console table to buy?

Top farmhouse console table

Signature Design By Ashley Gavelston Rustic Console Table

What you need to know: This weathered brown console table has black tones and is made from wood and manufactured wood with bronze hardware. It’s 30 inches tall, 15 inches deep and 64 inches wide.

What you’ll love: This farmhouse console table has a long bottom shelf and four top drawers for storage. It’s got that rustic farmhouse look with some darker tones that make it feel a bit modern. It’s sturdy, beautiful and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: Some of the drawers stick after assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top farmhouse console table for the money

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Console Table

What you need to know: This MDF console table in several brown and grey color schemes with powder-coated metal hardware. It’s 32 inches tall, 14 inches deep and 52 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It’s simple and practical with slanted board that add visual interest. The colors are neutral but attractive. It has a bottom shelf for storage and it’s very sturdy and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The gaps between the shelf boards limit what you can put there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ThorWoods Handmade Distressed Wood Farmhouse Console Table

What you need to know: This rustic solid wood console table features a textured surface and metal hairpin legs. It’s 29.5 inches tall, 11.25 inches deep and 24-95 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It comes in over 10 widths and seven types of wood, each with unique rich tones. It’s handmade so each table is different. It’s well-constructed, customizable and has plenty of character.

What you should consider: While it looks beautiful, there’s no shelving or additional storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

