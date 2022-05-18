Which DIY food kit is best?

Whether you turn to food kits for nightly meal prep or treat them as one-off special-occasion crafts, Uncommon Goods has you covered. They offer a wide range of DIY food kits to create old favorites or explore a new culinary world.

If you are looking for a housewarming gift, a birthday present or a fun activity to do with friends and family, Uncommon Goods has something for every occasion.

What are Uncommon Goods DIY food kits?

Uncommon Goods DIY food kits are assembled by individual makers across the globe. Most contain easy-to-follow instructions and most — if not all — of the materials you need to create your own kitchen masterpieces.

In some cases, you may need to supply common cooking tools, such as measuring spoons or cooking pots. For cocktail DIY kits, alcohol is not included.

Uncommon Goods DIY food kit features

Different cuisines

Uncommon Goods explores a variety of cultures in their home goods, and their food kits are no different. They offer foods in the cuisines of Mexico, Scandinavia and more.

Food and beverage options

From breakfast bagels to your own customizable gin, Uncommon Goods has options to create both food and drinks. The food kits cover every meal of the day — including snacks — and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage kits are also available.

Wide range of price points

You need not break the bank to try something new. Uncommon Goods has food kits to fit every budget. Prices range from under $25 to right around $100.

Kid-friendly options

One of the best ways to encourage kids to care about what they eat is to cook with them. There are a variety of kid-friendly options that include not only healthy snacks but also sweet treats and goodies.

Best Uncommon Goods DIY food kit

Make Your Own Churros Kit

This kit includes everything you need to make 40 churros. Simply add water to the churro mix, fry in the oil of your choice and dip in chocolate (included). The kit also includes cinnamon sugar, a reusable piping bag with a tip, a thermometer for deep frying and instructions. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Molecular Gastronomy Kit — Cuisine

Explore the experimental cuisine of molecular gastronomy with this DIY food kit that includes detailed instructions. With 20 sachets of food additives, you can make jellies and powders to elevate the everyday. The kit also includes a slotted spoon, a measuring spoon, a silicone mold, a food-grade syringe and two silicone tubes. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Bubble Tea Kit

Create a creamy sweet treat at home with this kit for chai and rooibos bubble tea. Detailed instructions help you achieve the perfect chewy texture of boba “bubbles.” The included dishwasher-safe stainless steel straws are good for the environment. It makes eight servings. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Homemade Limoncello Kit

Like drinking liquid sunshine, this DIY limoncello kit captures the bright, zesty flavor of lemon in a bottle. You’ll supply the lemon and vodka; the kit includes everything else you need. It includes a glass infusing container, a muslin cloth for straining, labels and a natural manuka honey flavor. This is an easy kit for DIY newbies over 21 to start with. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Pad Thai Kit

Make authentic pad thai easily with the included sauce, rice noodles, dried garlic and herbs, ground peanuts and ground hot chili. All included ingredients are organic — you’ll add your own veggies and protein. The kit serves two and is created in Thailand. Sold by Uncommon Goods

DIY Root Beer Science Kit

This kit combines chemistry with cooking and is a great choice for school at home or general experimenting for kids. It’s good for ages 8 and up. The kit includes yeast for brewing, root beer extract, funnel, bottle labels and instructions. Just add water and fill your own 2-liter bottle. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Sushi-Making Kit

You supply the fillings, and Uncommon Goods teaches you how to roll sushi. This kit includes the specialized equipment you need for perfect rolls every time, including a bamboo rolling mat. It also features a shopping guide and drink pairing suggestions along with detailed instructions for the full sushi-making experience. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Make Your Own Fortune Cookies Kit

Another way to bring learning into the kitchen is with this DIY fortune cookie kits. The included 60 pre-written fortunes or write your own on the blank slips. The kit makes 48 cookies in either vanilla or chocolate. You’ll need to supply eggs, salt and flavoring extracts as desired. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Make Your Own Rainbow Bagel Kit

Bring an Instagram-worthy breakfast to your table in just a few hours. Intermediate-level bakers can make one dozen of these colorful goodies. Includes bagel mix, yeast and food coloring. You’ll need to supply some basic tools of your own. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Challenge your taste buds and build new flavored profiles with this spicy DIY hot sauce kit. You’ll need to provide a few common kitchen tools, but this kit includes everything else you need, including ground and whole spices, white vinegar, glass bottles with lids, labels, funnel, gloves and a book of instructions and recipes. Sold by Uncommon Goods

DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit

These chewy, frozen Japanese sweet treats are easy to make and naturally gluten-free. Use the dough cutter, silicone mochi mold and step-by-step instructions to create 32 pieces of delicately flavored frozen desserts. Sold by Uncommon Goods

