Eating corn on the cob is always a fun experience, but plenty of recipes call for fresh corn kernels off the cob. Of course, you can use a knife or spoon to scrape the kernels off, but a corn peeler makes the job much quicker and easier.

A corn peeler is a tool that can safely and efficiently remove the kernels from a corn cob. It doesn’t remove pieces of the cob either, so you wind up with the kernels only. The top corn peeler from Beaverve is a popular model because it can do multiple tasks in the kitchen in addition to effective corn peeling, including grating and measuring ingredients.

What to know before you buy a corn peeler

Cob size

Corn cobs can vary in size, with some cobs being shorter and/or thicker than the average cob. Some peelers can only effectively cut the kernels from cobs that are an average or standard size, though.

Look for a peeler that can work with cobs of various lengths and thicknesses, so you’re never stuck with kernels that can’t be removed.

Cutting depth

An average corn kernel measures approximately .25 to .5 inches from the area where it connects to the cob to its top. A corn peeler’s cutting depth affects how much of the kernel is removed. A model with a deeper cutting depth is better able to remove the entire kernel from the cob.

However, the problem with a deeper cutting blade is that it can remove some of the cob when cutting smaller kernels. It’s not a big deal if small bits of the cob make their way into your dish, but the cob is pretty tough, so you don’t want too much of it in your food.

Efficiency

The majority of corn peelers cut the kernels off the cob in narrow sections, so you need to make several trips around the cob with the peeler to fully peel it. You can find some peelers that actually remove all of the kernels in one motion, though. They are obviously the most efficient type of peeler, but they usually can’t work with cobs of different lengths and thicknesses.

Ease of use

It can be challenging to hold a corn cob steady while driving a peeler down it with the necessary force. The best corn peelers are easy to use and feature sharp enough blades that you don’t need to apply too much pressure to remove the kernels. The blades shouldn’t be so sharp that you have to worry about cutting yourself, though.

What to look for in a corn peeler

Design

Because removing the corn from a cob requires some strength, you want a peeler that’s ergonomically designed. That allows you to get a firm, comfortable grip on it so you can use it safely and effectively.

Keep in mind that some peelers are designed for right-hand use only. Left-handed individuals should look for a peeler that features a double-sided blade so it can be used in either hand.

Make sure that any corn peeler you choose features a solid, durable design too. You don’t want to worry about it breaking after only a few uses.

Container

Many high-end corn peelers come with an attached container that collects the kernels as they’re removed from the cob. That can limit the mess in your kitchen and keep you from having to wash too many bowls or dishes.

Care

Corn peelers are usually dishwasher safe, but some are more difficult to clean than others. Those with a more complicated design require taking the peeler apart and rinsing it before placing it in your dishwasher.

Smaller, compact corn peelers fit in your hand, making them easy to store in most drawers. You can also find some with a hook for hanging storage. On the other hand, larger peelers with an attached container require more space to store, making them a poor fit for a smaller kitchen.

Warranty

Some corn peelers are backed by a warranty, which can give you more confidence in your purchase. The longer a peeler’s warranty is, the longer you can expect to use it effectively.

How much you can expect to spend on a corn peeler

Corn peelers aren’t especially pricey, so you’ll usually pay between $5-$25 for one. Small, basic peelers typically cost between $5-$8, while more durable, ergonomically designed models generally range from $8-$12. More complex corn peelers with an attached container can cost as much as $12-$25.

Corn peeler FAQ

Should I use a corn peeler before or after I cook the corn?

A. You can remove the corn from the cob before or after cooking. You’ll usually have an easier time if you do it before you cook the corn, because it’s cool and easier to handle. Another benefit of peeling the corn before cooking is that the cooking process can kill any bacteria that might make their way onto the kernels during peeling.

How many kernels do you usually get from peeling an ear of corn?

A. It depends on the length and thickness of the ear you’re peeling. An average-sized cob of corn typically produces a three-quarter cup of kernels.

What’s the best corn peeler to buy?

Top corn peeler

Beaverve Corn Stripper

What you need to know: A versatile kitchen tool that not only peels corn, this corn stripper also grates and serves as a measuring cup.

What you’ll love: It features a non-slip silicone ring on the bottom to keep the tool in place. The space-saving design frees up storage space, and the corn peeler offers a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: It isn’t as durable as some buyers would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top corn peeler for the money

Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper

What you need to know: As a safe, efficient tool, the corn zipper allows you to quickly remove corn kernels without using a knife and risking a cut.

What you’ll love: It works much more quickly and safely than a knife, and it’s effective for both cooked and uncooked corn. The rubber shield covers the blades and reduces the risk of cuts.

What you should consider: It must be used over a large bowl or baking sheet to limit the mess in your kitchen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HIC Quick Corn Cutter Stripper

What you need to know: This is an extremely simple corn peeler that can effectively remove both small and large quantities of corn kernels.

What you’ll love: It offers an extremely easy, user-friendly operation. The ring is adjustable to fit different cob sizes. The peeler features durable stainless steel blades.

What you should consider: It can make a mess in your kitchen with flying kernels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

