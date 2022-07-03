If your kid has an interest in painting, acrylic paints are the best option. They are relatively easy to use and to clean up afterward.

Which art set for kids is best?

Art sets make a great gift for kids and can inspire them to start expressing themselves creatively. Art sets that are specifically designed for children differ from advanced art sets in a couple of key ways, but the most important thing is that they don’t come with any toxic or dangerous art supplies such as oil-based paints or scissors.

Our top pick, the Art 101 142-Piece Wood Art Set, is a great art set for kids since it comes with a variety of supplies. Its wooden carrying case is attractive and organized so that everything has a place.

What to know before you buy an art set for kids

Types of art sets for kids

There are a few different types of art sets for kids online, but art sets can for the most part be divided into two types: mixed-media and specific medium art sets.

Mixed-media art sets are great for beginners because they come with a sampling of art supplies from paints and pencils to crayons. If your child is an aspiring artist, a mixed-media set will give them the options that they’ll need to dabble.

Specific medium art sets are great for those with a bit more artistic skill and only come with supplies suitable to one medium. For example, a paint set will come with a focus on paints, whereas a drawing or sketch set will come with a focus on pencils.

The age range of the art set

When buying an art set for your kid, it’s very important to verify the age range of the set that is listed by the manufacturer. For example, the Crayola Inspiration Art Case is listed as having an age range of 5-15 years old. This is important to take note of so that you know your child will not have their hands on anything potentially harmful to them.

Skill level of the art set

Art sets, even for kids, will come in a variety of different skill levels. Normally, mixed-media art sets are better suited for kids that are just looking to dabble in art and require a lower level of artistic skill to use. Art sets that are made for a specific medium will often come with higher quality art supplies and be a bit more difficult to use.

What to look for in a quality art set for kids

Quality supplies

The main attraction of any art set is, of course, the supplies that it comes with. Keep in mind that art sets marketed to children will normally come with lower quality art supplies, which could be a problem if your child is already at an advanced level.

Organized vs. unorganized cases

Most arts sets for kids come in an organized case, which is great for keeping all of the individual pieces together and in place. Some art sets, however, come in unorganized cases, which means that the set is more akin to a pencil box. You should consider which is best for your kid, but art sets with an organized case are better overall thanks to the added organization and ease of portability.

Washability and clean-up

Any time kids and art cross there is the potential to have a huge mess on your hands. Double-check to see if the art set comes with easy-to-clean supplies to prevent soiled clothes and unsightly paint splashes on walls, furniture or fabrics.

How much you can expect to spend on art sets for kids

Art sets for kids can range from about $15 to $60 depending on size and quality.

Art sets for kids FAQ

Are all art sets safe for children?

A. No. Some art sets, especially those that are more advanced, will contain art supplies that are hazardous or toxic, such as scissors or oil-based paints.

Do I need to supervise my child while they are using an art set?

A. Supervision is never a bad idea, especially considering that some art sets come with paints that are not easy to clean.

What’s the best art set for kids to buy?

Top art set for kids

Art 101 142-Piece Wood Art Set

What you need to know: This art set is well organized, comprehensive and perfect for kids looking to get started in art.

What you’ll love: The set comes with everything your child will need to dabble in a variety of art projects safely.

What you should consider: The quality of the art supplies is not the greatest, but remains perfect for children. If your child is a more advanced artist, consider buying them more advanced supplies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top art set for kids for the money

Crayola Inspiration Art Case

What you need to know: This art set comes from Crayola, a household name when it comes to art supplies. It’s perfect for kids who enjoy coloring and drawing.

What you’ll love: This set is particularly great for children since it does not include things like paints and pastels. This is sure to please your kid while also saving you from having to clean up a mess.

What you should consider: The case that it comes in is organized and will not close if all the supplies are not in their correct spot, which could make it more difficult for younger children to use on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CreativeELF Drawing Stencils Set for Kids

What you need to know: This fun and simple art set is perfect for kids who are just getting into art.

What you’ll love: This set comes with stencils to serve as a drawing guide for your child. It’s a great way to encourage your kid’s creative side without pressuring them to use more advanced art mediums.

What you should consider: This set isn’t the best option for younger kids, as it may be difficult for them to hold the stencils in place and draw at the same time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

