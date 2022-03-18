Which wooden outdoor furniture is best?

Wooden outdoor furniture is a classic choice that never goes out of style. And it’s made using natural materials, so it’s more eco-friendly than plastic or faux rattan. The trouble is deciding which wooden garden furniture to buy from all of the available options.

First, you can narrow it down by considering what type of outdoor furniture you want before moving on to wood types, size and finish. If you’re looking for a high-end wooden outdoor dining table and chairs, the Walker Edison 6-Person Outdoor Wood Dining Set is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy wooden outdoor furniture

Furniture types

So, you want some wooden outdoor furniture, but what type? There are many options to choose from, so you’ll need to think about what works for you.

Picnic tables are great for casual outdoor dining. They’re usually durable and seat a decent number of people for the price. However, if you want a more formal alfresco dining setup, look for a wooden outdoor dining set with a dining-height table and individual chairs.

Bistro sets or patio sets are great for outdoor drinks or sitting outdoors but usually have tables too small or low for comfortable dining. You can also find wooden sun loungers and sectionals for relaxing in your yard. These usually come with cushions.

Wood types

Hardwoods are the best choice for outdoor furniture, as they stand up to the elements better than softwoods. Cedar is a common choice because it has naturally occurring chemical compounds in it that mean it doesn’t need treating, as long as you’re happy for it to fade to a silvery hue over time. Teak and acacia are also popular and nicely hardy. White oak stands up well to outdoor use, but red oak doesn’t

Size

Consider both the physical dimensions of the furniture you’re buying and the number of people it seats. Think about the space where you intend to put your furniture. Do you have a limited area to work with, or is space to issue? Also, think about how many people you want to sit at your piece or pieces of furniture. If you regularly entertain large groups outdoors, you’ll need many more seats than if you want a piece of furniture for yourself.

What to look for in quality wooden outdoor furniture

Color or finish

You can find outdoor wood furniture in a range of natural wood finishes, as well as painted wood finishes. Choose according to your personal preference.

Ease of assembly

Some outdoor furniture pieces are extremely easy to assemble or arrive fully assembled, while others take hours and a couple of people. Check the ease of assembly before buying.

Durability

Wooden furniture is generally a durable option, but not all pieces are equally sturdy. Pick chunkier wood furniture that’s stronger than flimsy stuff, and always choose solid wood over wood composite.

How much you can expect to spend on wooden outdoor furniture

Simple wooden patio sets or garden benches start at around $100-$200, while elaborate dining table and chair sets or outdoor sectionals can cost as much as $2,000.

Wooden outdoor furniture FAQ

Is wooden garden furniture comfortable?

A. Wooden garden furniture isn’t particularly more or less comfortable than any other outdoor furniture. As it has to survive the elements, outdoor furniture is generally made from hard materials, so it’s quite different from indoor soft furnishings. It’s comfortable enough for al fresco dining or backyard drinks but isn’t so comfortable for lounging around. As a result, you’ll find some wooden furniture that comes with cushions for comfort. The cushions are removable, so you can take them inside or store them in a shed or garage when you’re expecting wet weather.

Can wooden outdoor furniture be left outside year-round?

A. The beauty of wooden garden furniture is it’s designed for year-round use. Some types of wood are naturally weather-resistant, but most outdoor furniture made from wood is treated with a stain or sealant to make it water-resistant. As long as you top this up annually or as often as recommended by the sealant manufacturer, you’ll keep your wooden furniture in good condition even when left outside in the rain, ice and snow.

What’s the best wooden outdoor furniture to buy?

Top wooden outdoor furniture

Walker Edison 6-Person Outdoor Wood Dining Set

What you need to know: Perfect for people who love to eat outdoors, this wooden dining set seats up to six.

What you’ll love: The table and chairs are made from solid acacia wood. The table is extendable to dine in a large group comfortably. You can choose from a range of natural wood stains and painted finishes.

What you should consider: Assembly is a little tricky, and you’ll need an impact driver to tighten the screws securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden outdoor furniture for the money

FDW Acacia Wood Patio Bistro Set

What you need to know: This affordable three-piece patio set is perfect for outdoor drinks and general relaxation.

What you’ll love: You can sit in comfort for longer because the chairs come with seat and back cushions. It’s made from solid wood and feels sturdy. It’s easy to assemble, taking just 20 minutes.

What you should consider: You don’t have any choices of stain color or cushion color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Giantex Wooden Picnic Table

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a versatile piece of furniture for outdoor drinks and casual dining, this is a great choice.

What you’ll love: This picnic table has integrated seating for up to eight. It has a rustic look with a dark brown stain over solid fir wood. The central umbrella hole is great if you want shade.

What you should consider: Although it can fit eight people, eight adults would feel rather cramped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

