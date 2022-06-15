When it comes to choosing the right business card holder, there are so many options, the hardest part will be narrowing it down to the perfect pick.

Which business card holders are best?

Although many people tote business cards in their wallets, there’s a much better way to carry them. Whether you’re looking to place business cards on your desk or take them to a networking event, investing in a proper holder can make a huge difference when it comes to looking professional. For a classy case you can display and just as easily take to a meeting, try the Style N Craft Business Card Case.

What to know before you buy a business card holder

Size

If you are limited on space, a more compact business card holder or something that can hang on the wall would work well. If you have an excess amount of cards and nowhere to store them, make sure you can stow them neatly without them getting crushed or bent at the corners. Choosing a business card holder that can accommodate a large number can prevent that from being an issue.

Style

Just like any other accessory, business card holders are a great way to express your personality. They come in so many options, from simple plastic displays to handcrafted wooden business card holders. You can even invest in a personalized business card holder to set yourself apart from the crowd.

Quality

Business cards are great ways to advertise your work and services. No matter what industry you are in, there’s a certain level of professionalism you should display. Although you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a good impression, select a business card holder that not only looks good but lasts for a long time.

What to look for in a quality business card holder

Capacity

People use business cards to connect with others because it’s an easy way to share information. For this reason, ensure your selection can hold enough cards for any event you attend. It would be unfortunate to show up to a trade show or meeting and run out of business cards simply because your holder doesn’t have enough space.

Some individuals like to have space to collect other cards or display them as a way to share business. If that’s the case, pick something that has enough room for both and keeps them separate so you don’t accidentally hand out someone else’s information.

Easy to use

Choose something that is not difficult to get in and out of. Many times, the exchange is a quick meeting and the last thing you want is to fumble around for a business card when someone is in a hurry. Avoid fancy fasteners or cumbersome card holders when you’re on the go.

Durability

Prepare for the unexpected. Spills, weather and travel can wreak havoc on a portable business card holder. Find something that is waterproof or water-resistant and easy to clean. An item that holds up well and keeps its shape after being buried at the bottom of a suitcase or shoved into a back pocket is your best bet.

How much you can expect to spend on a business card holder

While personalized business card holders made from precious metals can be expensive, the average cost can range from $7-$32.

Business card holder FAQ

What kind of material is best for a business card holder?

A. There are many options to choose from when it comes to purchasing a business card holder. Plastic, leather and wood are among the most common materials you’ll find for this item. An in-office or wall-mounted business card holder is likely going to be made of plastic or metal, while a card carrier is often made of leather or a leather-like material. Your line of work and how often you use the holder could influence which type suits your needs best.

Why do you need a business card holder instead of just tossing a few cards into your bag?

A. While it is always a good idea to keep a few business cards in multiple places, like a purse or wallet, it’s an even better idea to have a specific storage system for them. If you haphazardly throw a few business cards into a bag, there’s a good chance they will get ruined by other items in the mix.

It’s a good rule of thumb to put your best foot forward, especially when you’re looking to drum up business. Having a designated business card holder makes you look poised, polished and professional.

What are the best business card holders to buy?

Top business card holder

Style n Craft Business Card Case

What you need to know: Even though this leather business card holder is soft, it has reinforced stitching for added strength.

What you’ll love: It has radiation shielding to keep your information protected.

What you should consider: It only has six pockets, so plan ahead if you’re attending a large event where you’ll need to carry a lot of cards.

Top business card holder for the money

MaxGear Metal Business Card Holder

What you need to know: This stainless steel holder is sleek, stylish and scratch resistant. It can hold up to 20 business cards.

What you’ll love: It has a slim, compact design and can easily slip into a pocket or small purse.

What you should consider: While the clasp can keep cards secure, it could wear out over time.

Worth checking out

Hipiwe Glass Business Card Holder Stand

What you need to know: This beautiful business card holder for desks adds class and style to your workspace.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to clean and clearly displays your information.

What you should consider: While this one can be transported if need be, it’s designed to stay on display at the desk.

