It’s easy to get excited about the variety of meats available and purchase more than you anticipated. Make sure to clear out your freezer before placing a large order, so you can safely store everything you’ve purchased.

Which meat delivery service is best?

With current business trends leaning more heavily toward a delivery model, the world is changing. Instead of leaving the house to get what we want and need, it is shipped directly to the door. Even perishable items, such as meat, are becoming regular online purchases.

The best meat delivery service offers a wide variety of fresh, choice cuts of meat in eco-friendly packaging. If you’re ready to sign up for one of these convenient services, our guide has all the information you’ll need to get started as well as a few recommendations at the end. Our number one choice, Farm Foods Market, delivers a top-quality experience for the health-conscious consumer through their network of small farms.

What to know before you buy a meat delivery service

Research the farms used

Knowing a little about the farm/ranch where the meat comes from is one key to having an exceptional meat delivery service experience. Knowing if the farm uses growth hormones, raises grass-fed cattle or free-range chicken and more, will let you know exactly what you’re eating.

Type of foods available

Some meat delivery services specialize in certain types of meat while others offer a wider selection. If you love poultry, but the service only delivers beef and pork, that will not be the ideal option for you. Additionally, some meat delivery services offer cooking supplies, fruits and vegetables.

What to look for in a quality meat delivery service

Packaging

Packaging that keeps your order fresh and cold is obviously a must. However, some companies are committed to remaining carbon neutral and offer packaging that is better for the environment. If this is important to you, look for a company that has found an alternative to Styrofoam packaging.

Subscriptions

While most companies allow you to make a one-time order, some offer subscription services that ship a selection of meat to your home at a set interval, usually once every 4 to 8 weeks. If you are a regular meat-eater, a subscription service can be a blessing. The best models allow you to handpick or fine-tune the order each month. Additionally, most services allow you to adjust the delivery date as needed.

Membership

If you’d like a little bit of additional savings, look for a meat delivery service that offers a membership program. For a nominal annual fee, you typically get a percentage off every order as well as other perks.

How much you can expect to spend on a meat delivery service

The cost of a meat delivery service can vary greatly depending on your taste in meat. Most services offer an à la carte option, which will be priced depending on the type and amount of meat you purchase.

However, there is usually a minimum order size (either by weight or cost), and free shipping often doesn’t kick in until an order totals $100. Most companies offer a curated box option that features a variety of meats. This can range in price from $100-$300. Subscription plans can provide savings over à la carte orders.

Meat delivery service FAQ

If I can’t leave meat out for more than two hours, how can it be safely shipped to my house?

A. Packaging is the key. Meat that is shipped cannot take more than two days to arrive — ideally, it should arrive overnight. It must also be packed to remain cold, usually with dry ice — which is -109.3ºF — in a Styrofoam container.

Are there meat delivery services that go beyond beef and pork?

A. Yes. If you are a more adventurous consumer, you may want to look for a service that offers a wider range of meats, such as bison and wild boar.

What’s the best meat delivery service to buy?

Top meat delivery service

Farm Foods Market

Our take: Choice meat that is sourced from a number of family farms to provide a handcrafted experience rather than a mass-produced one.

What we like: Each farm is profiled on the site to give you a clear picture of where the meat is coming from. Additionally, the company has an extensive menu that ranges from beef to wild boar.

What we dislike: Because of the care and attention placed on nourishing flavorful meats, some choices may be a little higher priced than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Farm Foods Market

Top meat delivery service for the money

Mr. Steak

Our take: If you’re on a budget, this is the company to choose. However, Mr. Steak also carries high-end meat for chef-style cooking, so all price ranges are covered.

What we like: From USDA Prime beef to Japanese A5 Wagyu, this company offers a diverse selection of options sourced from producers that meet or exceed Mr. Steak’s high standards. The company is committed to sustainability.

What we dislike: The selection and availability in all areas is still growing.

Where to buy: Sold by Mr. Steak

Worth Checking Out

Snake River Farms

Our take: A family-owned company with over 50 years in the business that makes quality the primary focus.

What we like: The humanely raised cattle is well cared for, and Snake River Farms works hard to conserve and protect natural resources. The focus on choice cuts makes this a company that consistently delivers top-quality meats.

What we dislike: Snake River Farms specializes in Wagyu, beef, and pork, so the selection is not as large as other services.

Where to buy: Sold by Snake River Farms

