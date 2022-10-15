The best knee-high boots

Fall is here, meaning itâ€™s time to put away your summer gear and get out your warm-weather clothing. Unlike winter, fall offers plenty of versatility in the outfits you can wear and is ideal for strutting a stylish pair of boots.

Knee-high boots are a popular choice for many fall outfits, and if youâ€™re looking for an upgrade, now is the perfect time to start shopping. Whether you want something casual or formal, there are many styles to choose from thatâ€™ll have you looking great this season.

What to know before buying knee-high boots

Ankle-high vs. knee-high boots

Ankle-length boots are excellent for wearing during the fall and are more versatile than knee-high boots. However, knee-high boots are warmer, so theyâ€™re good to wear during fall and mild winter days. If youâ€™ve never worn knee-high boots, getting used to them may take some time, as they can initially feel awkward.

Are over-the-knee boots the same as knee-high boots?

Over-the-knee and knee-high boots are often used interchangeably, but thereâ€™s a distinction in shaft height. Over-the-knee boots have a higher shaft that sometimes extends up to the thigh and are best suited for those who want to obscure their knees.

Knee-high boots are more comfortable than over-the-knee boots, but depending on what you wear them with, it can be more challenging to create the appearance of a slim, lean silhouette the way you can with over-the-knee boots.

Price

Knee-high boots vary in price as much as in style, design and color. If youâ€™re not picky, you can find many terrific boots in the $50-$100 range. If you want designer boots made with premium materials that have a more luxurious look, expect to pay up to $300.

Top features to look for in quality knee-high boots

High-quality materials and fabrics

The best boots are made of genuine or synthetic leather and usually have a footbed lined with soft fabric for a comfortable fit. The outsole is made with tough rubber and provides enough traction to prevent you from slipping on wet or slippery surfaces.

Zippers

Some knee-high boots require you to stick your foot in from the top, and although they offer a streamlined look, they can be frustrating to put on and take off, especially if youâ€™re in a hurry. A side zipper on the instep can add a nice touch to a boot, letting you put it on and take it off effortlessly.

Accents

Accents at the top of the boots give them additional flair that makes them stand out compared to boots with a more traditional design. For example, some boots have tie accents at the rear of the top of the shaft, or gold-tone buckles on the side that make them appear more stylish.

Best knee-high boots

Best boots under $100

Journee Collection Mount Womenâ€™s Over-the-Knee Boots

They have small block heels measuring 1.2 inches, side zippers and stylish tie accents at the top. They have a padded footbed for long-lasting comfort, a faux-suede upper and a fabric lining for a secure fit.

Sold by Kohlâ€™s

Dream Pairs Womenâ€™s Knee-High Riding Boots

These have a lightly padded fur lining for superior comfort and an instep zipper that makes them easy to put on and take off. They come in 11 stylish designs and colors and have a heel height of 1.4 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Steve Madden Tessy Tall Western Boots

They deliver a stylish design and are available in suede and patent leather. They have a pointed toe and a chunky block heel.

Sold by Macyâ€™s

Journee Collection Meg Women’s Tall Boots

These have stylish knee-high styling, a durable faux-suede upper and soft fabric lining for a comfortable feel. The synthetic rubber outsole provides superior traction on wet or slippery surfaces, and the round-toe design gives them a casual but elegant look.

Sold by Kohlâ€™s

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Shyenne Equestrian Boots

They’re made with durable synthetic leather and are perfect for complementing your best fall outfits. They come in five stylish colors and designs and have gold details on the buckle for a sophisticated look.

Sold by Amazon

Lifestride Xtrovert Womenâ€™s Riding Boots

These almond-toe boots are suitable for cool spring, fall and even some light winter days. They have a water-resistant construction, an inset back panel for a comfortable feel and a SoftSystem comfort package in the midsole for all-day comfort and support.

Sold by Kohlâ€™s

Journee Collection Jayne Women’s Knee-High Boots

They have a traditional style but are fashionable enough to wear with various outfits. They have a ruched slouch shaft, a durable synthetic upper and a comfortable cushioned midsole. Plus, the rubber outsole provides plenty of traction.

Sold by Kohlâ€™s

Premium knee-high boots over $100

Nine West Yanie Women’s Over-The-Knee Boots

They have a chunky 2.87-inch heel and a 21-inch shaft height. They have a round-toe design, a faux-suede upper with synthetic lining for a secure feel and a padded footbed for superior comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

Michael Kors Women’s Bromley Flat Tall Riding Boots

These are an excellent choice if you’re looking for boots with a stylish equestrian-inspired design. They have a 1-inch heel, an 18-inch shaft height, an asymmetrical topline and a round-toe design with inner ankle zippers.

Sold by Macyâ€™s

Franco Sarto Forla High Shaft Boots

They have a sleek and tall build, a squared toe, a 2.25-inch heel, a stylish leather upper and a modern design. They’re approximately 19 inches high, and the synthetic sole offers terrific support.

Sold by Macyâ€™s

Inc International Concepts Women’s Iyonna Over-The-Knee Slouch Boots

These fuse a sleek length and a slouchy look for a versatile design thatâ€™s great for casual and formal occasions. The stiletto heel measures 3.75 inches, and the V-notch cutout at the back gives it a nice touch.

Sold by Macyâ€™s

Sam Edelman Annabel Tall Western Boots

They’re excellent for anyone who wants stylish boots built to last. They come in three colors and have a cushioned footbed.

Sold by Macyâ€™s

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.