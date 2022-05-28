Which Goalrilla football gear is best?

Goalrilla provides football gear for football teams across the U.S., manufacturing some of the best quality football dummies that can last for many seasons. Football dummies are commonly used for football programs, as you can use them to practice tackling, blocking, speed, agility, strength, hand striking and more. The equipment is so popular that it’s become widely used in other sports, such as kickboxing, lacrosse and soccer. If you’re looking for lightweight Goalrilla football gear with reinforced handles, the Goalrilla Step Over Dummy is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Goalrilla football gear

Type of dummy

There are many types of gear used in football, but the main types that Goalrilla manufacturers are football dummies such as blocking, step over and tackling dummies. The name of the dummies essentially describes their use. So for blocking dummies, you can use that to block the impact from incoming players. Step-over dummies are typically used to practice speed, agility and footwork. Then tackling dummies are used to practice safe tackling. All these types of dummies can be used together as every football position can find some type of use in these dummies.

Sport/Position

Choosing the correct type of Goalrilla football gear will depend on the type of drills and players involved. If you’re working with running backs, quarterbacks and other ball carriers, blocking dummies are some of the best equipment to use as ball carriers can practice running through contact. You can use step-over dummies for all football positions because every player could benefit from practicing and improving their footwork. Those who play defense may benefit the most from tackling dummies to practice proper tackling form. The step-over dummies can still be useful for those who play different sports such as basketball and martial arts because you can practice footwork in indoor conditions. Blocking dummies are commonly used to practice striking in martial arts, so the equipment is very versatile.

What to look for in a quality Goalrilla football gear

Reinforced handles

If the Goalrilla football dummies are going to take constant impact during practices, they will need handles that can withstand high-speed movements and friction. Goalrilla football gear uses reinforced handles for its dummies, allowing you to hold the equipment with ease, and you don’t have to worry about padding tearing off the handle when the high impact is made with a dummy. The reinforcement also allows for a quick change of direction for equipment, so you can have the closest experience to simulating real-game situations.

Weather resistance

Goalrilla football gear uses outer shells resistant to weather conditions such as direct sunlight, wet conditions and windy occasions. The football dummies will dry off quickly after being exposed to moisture, and the gear won’t lose efficiency when being used in wet environments.

Multi-sport use

Even though they’re named football dummies and might be named after a certain football activity such as tackling, you can use Goalrilla football gear for many sports, whether contact or non-contact. Blocking dummies are used in martial arts such as Tae Kwon Do, boxing, karate and Muay Thai. Those martial styles may use the dummies to practice striking and guarding against hits.

How much you can expect to spend on Goalrilla football gear

Goalrilla football gear can cost $60-$130, depending on what type of dummy you want. Small blocking dummies can cost around $60, while the larger dummies, such as tackling and step over dummies, will cost around $130.

Goalrilla football gear FAQ

Do football dummies tear easily?

A. As long as you get good quality football dummies, they will last years before tears start to appear. Brands such as Goalrilla have reinforced stitching and a thick outer and inner material that makes it very hard to tear. The only instance where a football dummy could tear easily would be if it were punctured by a sharp object such as a knife.

Can I store football dummies outside?

A. Many football dummies have an outer shell that allows them to be stored outside, and the thick inner material helps keep the equipment from shriveling up in cold temperatures. However, if you want more longevity in football equipment, it’s best to store them in indoor spaces such as a storage room or a small shed.

What’s the best Goalrilla football gear to buy?

Top Goalrilla football gear

Goalrilla Step Over Dummy

What you need to know: Master footwork with the step-over dummy and use it for various sports.

What you’ll love: The reinforced handles allow you to carry the dummy with ease, and they won’t tear off when holding during drills. The high-density foam absorbs more force than other competitors.

What you should consider: There are no alarming concerns with this equipment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Goalrilla football gear for the money

Goalrilla Football Blocking Dummy

What you need to know: For lighter drills and a lighter dummy, this blocking dummy is very easy to hold and change direction with for drills.

What you’ll love: The double stitching used in the pads ensures that the pad won’t tear after frequent use. These pads are great for running backs to practice carrying the ball or other athletes such as kickboxers who want to practice striking.

What you should consider: Not the best equipment to practice tackling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goalrilla Durable Tackling Dummy

What you need to know: Arguably the closest thing you’ll find to tackling a live person, these tackling dummies are extremely thick so that they can absorb high impact without harming the athlete.

What you’ll love: The sturdy base allows players to get low and practice proper tackling. The weather-resistant outer layer makes practicing in the rain and other wet conditions less difficult.

What you should consider: It can be more challenging to carry around than other dummies, especially for young players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.